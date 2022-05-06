The Public Pulse: Readers weigh in on the upcoming primary election

Support public education

With primary elections coming up, our community needs to support candidates for school board and other offices who support teachers and public schools. Polling research shows that strong majorities of our communities support public education, are willing to fund it well, and that parents and families overwhelmingly feel positive about their own schools and teachers.

At a time when there's a significant teacher shortage and when well-funded national groups are trying to divide communities by sowing distrust in public education, voters should show our support by electing candidates who stand behind our teachers.

That means candidates who don't try to divert public funds to private institutions that are not required to serve all students; candidates who seek to pay teachers well with reasonable working conditions; and candidates who support diversity and inclusion within schools so that all students can learn well and all teachers are supported in their work.

That's the best way to keep our kids safe and learning, and to keep our communities strong.

Laura Alexander, Omaha

Voter guide

Just a reminder: League of Women Voters voter guide can be accessed online at: vote411.org, at libraries, the election office or the LWV office.

Kay Lynn Goldner, Omaha

Pillen's priorities

One candidate in the 2022 Nebraska Gubernatorial Race stands above all others. Jim Pillen will best serve as our next governor. He was raised on a small town farm in Platte County, Nebraska. After playing football for the Huskers and earning a doctorate of veterinary medicine, he became one of the largest pork entrepreneurs in Nebraska.

Jim Pillen will fight federal overreach, provide new property tax relief and limit spending. He will stand up to anti-agriculture regulations, value agriculture land fairly and ensure competitive markets. Mr. Pillen is committed to investing in rural infrastructure.

As regent for the University of Nebraska, Jim Pillen was the first elected regent in the nation to introduce a resolution to ban critical race theory. Additionally, he supports a ban on inappropriate sex education standards. As governor, Mr. Pillen will preserve the dignity of life, defend the freedoms in the Second Amendment and continue to support veterans and military families.

Set to serve as Jim Pillen’s lieutenant governor is Joe Kelly, leader of the Criminal Bureau for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and former U.S. attorney appointee of President Donald Trump. Pillen and Kelly will best prioritize Nebraska’s interests.

I implore you to join me on May 10 and vote Jim Pillen for governor.

Pat Dorwart, Sidney

Trust Herbster

I am a member of Nebraska law enforcement and will be voting for Charles W. Herbster for governor in the May 10 primary. I will be doing so because I know Herbster, as governor, will have my back and will provide me the resources that my colleagues and I will need to make and keep Nebraska safe.

Crime across the country is increasing at an alarming rate. Much of this increase has to do with the drug trafficking that is taking place on our southern border. Violent crime, especially in our largest cities, spills over and migrates to places where vicious criminals prey on the innocent. When the product of that lawlessness reaches Nebraska, my job of protecting my fellow Nebraskans is made infinitely harder. I need the support of my elected officials to do my job, and I want the person at the top of Nebraska’s government to be a person I can trust. That’s Charles Herbster.

Herbster is a fifth-generation Nebraskan, a successful businessman, a political outsider and a man of deep faith and conviction. He will have my back. Having him in Lincoln will make Nebraska a safer place to live and raise a family. I trust him. I hope you will, too.

Dan Fiala, Aurora

State Troopers Association of Nebraska Member

Thibodeau support

After watching and listening to television and to news radio, and reading the Omaha World-Herald every day, we have to vote Theresa Thibodeau as our next governor of Nebraska.

Rich and Janet Phipps, Papillion

Connely makes real effort

Over the years that I’ve been a registered voter, my criteria for who I support has undergone some necessary changes.

This year, what I am looking for in a governor is someone who isn’t just holding out a fistful of empty promises (that may or may not be fulfilled if they are elected) while begging me for financial support. I want someone who is working to make Nebraska a better place now; whose efforts underscore their commitment to our Constitutional rights and freedoms.

There is only one candidate who is making a real effort to improve things for Nebraskans whether he wins the election or not. That candidate is Michael Connely.

Michael’s approach to politics is refreshing and real. He isn’t interested in donations to his campaign or making empty promises; he has asked for people to get involved and volunteer, and join him in running for office across the state on a platform that includes restoring our freedom from government overreach.

Even better, Michael has assembled a group of volunteers who are collecting signatures on a set of initiative petitions to put language on the ballots that will protect us from arbitrarily inflicted medical mandates and will restore and protect our constitutional Second Amendment rights. All we have to do is sign the petitions in enough numbers so that we can all have a chance to vote them into law come November.

I hope you’ll support Michael in his bid for governor — and I also really hope that you’ll make the effort to sign the petitions.

Krystine Kercher, Lincoln

Solutions over rhetoric

As someone who grew up in Nebraska and moved away, the campaigns of the Republican candidates for governor remind me why too many of us have left. We are concerned about how we are going to afford a home, provide a good life for our families and what might happen if we fall on hard times. Instead, we hear partisan talking points that do nothing but divide Nebraskans from each other. We know that many of our kids go to school hungry, lack reliable internet access and too many teachers struggle to get by and leave the profession. Yet their ads focus on made-up issues that are not being taught in Nebraska schools. If elected, they would likely follow Ricketts’ efforts to funnel money away from our public schools. Whatever our background, we want to know our families are safe here. When we watch the ads targeting LGBTQ people, sexual assault victims and progress to meet Nebraska’s growing ethnic diversity, we hear the opposite. If we love Nebraska and want to attract and keep young people, we need leaders who put real solutions for all Nebraskans over empty, divisive rhetoric. Carol Blood is the only candidate for governor doing this.

Chris Russert, St. Paul, Minnesota

Lindstrom is best choice

In a country full of division, it is easy to see why Nebraska is, honestly, not for everyone. Rather than rising above the mudslinging and personal politics that dominate the national landscape, the Nebraska gubernatorial race has fallen prey to the same vitriolic bile and muck. One candidate, however, has risen above the pack. While Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen have been relentlessly attacking each other at every turn, Brett Lindstrom has remained optimistic, focusing on his own accomplishments and why he believes he would be the best choice for Nebraska. It has been a breath of fresh air in this harrowing political climate. Many voters have recognized this, as Lindstrom has risen from a distant third place, to joining the other two frontrunners in a virtual dead heat. However, according to recent polling, roughly a quarter of Nebraska Republicans remain undecided in the race for governor. Nebraska Republicans: put your best foot forward for the general. In the primary, choose the candidate who has repeatedly refused to stoop to the levels of the current political climate.

Ed Schweikert, Omaha

Time for a Democrat

In my lifetime there have been four Democratic governors: Frank Morrison, J.J. Exon, Bob Kerrey and Ben Nelson. They were all pretty good governors who did a fine job. Now we have a bunch of wanna-be Trumps on the Republican side. You know what, maybe it's time for another Democrat.

John Young, Omaha

Regent experience a plus

I have been shocked to hear that people call Jim Pillen's service on the Board of Regents a negative against him in his race for governor.

I see it as the complete opposite. I was excited to vote for Jim for regent knowing that he would be a watchdog that we need at the university. He has fought for Nebraska values while on the board .

He served as a watchdog against wasteful spending, was a voice of reason against the radical CRT agenda and the first elected university regent in the United States to oppose CRT, and worked to keep a college education affordable for Nebraskans.

His experience in the Board of Regents will be valuable as our next governor. I encourage you in joining me on May 10 to vote for Jim Pillen to be our next governor.

Matt Jedlicka, Columbus

Pillen gets things done

As a former speaker of the legislature, I have seen a thing or two and have a good understanding as to how our state functions, how our Unicameral functions and what it takes to work with members of the legislature in order to get things done. Our state needs a leader who can work with lots of different people, work hard, be honest and get things done.

There is only one candidate that sticks out to me as to holding all the above characteristics and that person is Jim Pillen. Jim Pillen is a father, husband, grandfather, farmer and businessman. Jim built his business from the ground up in Nebraska and understands a good day's work.

Mr. Pillen has been able to work with all types of people to get things done in his business and as a university regent. I believe Jim has the experience and leadership to get conservative policies passed and move our state forward.

I’d encourage you to join me in voting for Jim Pillen on May 10.

Jim Scheer, Norfolk

LB 873

This OWH headline says it all about Nebraska: “Tax bill advances without middle-income cuts.” Land and cattle barons, bankers and financial and agribusiness moguls run the state for their own profit, and the working middle class can go pound sand. And despite all the hateful culture war claptrap, the only thing this year’s crop of “conservative” gubernatorial candidates want to conserve is their place at the trough. The pity is that Nebraska voters will likely fall for it.

Dan Prescher, Omaha

Attack ads

In response to Pete Menks' letter ("Game changers"): candidates for governor Pillen and Herbster must have approved and participated in the ads and paid for them. I think if they are dumb enough to pay millions for garbage they shouldn't be governor.

Mark Edwards, Omaha

Victim blaming

It is incredible that any male would question what a woman is wearing when she claims sexual harassment or assault.

It is even more incredible when a public servant does this.

Hal Daub's inappropriate statements about Sen. Julie Slama reinforce so many 1950s stereotypes and smacks of victim blaming, which is all too pervasive in this country.

I wonder what group Hal Daub places children and elderly people who have been sexually assaulted? Maybe they should have dressed like Mennonites, as a previous Pulse letter stated ("Scandals are policical"). "Men just can't help themselves." Perhaps we need to have a curfew at dusk for men who just can't help themselves because of the clothing women are wearing. Better yet, a curfew of 9 p.m. for all men. That would definitely reduce the amount of sexual assault and victim blaming.

Cynthia Douglas-Ybarra, Omaha

Hicks for AG

I am writing this letter today showing my support for Jennifer Hicks for Nebraska attorney general. For several months, she has questioned the 2020 election process. She has researched the ES&S contract along with the state Constitution. She is well-versed on the issues affecting the State of Nebraska and I believe she would work tirelessly to protect each and everyone of us in this state. She is the epitome of a mother bear protecting those she loves and cares for. She is a grassroots candidate who does not collect campaign funds. She can not be bought.

Lorrie Stierwalt, Beatrice

Connely support

As Nebraskans, we have weathered many extreme storms, tornadoes, flooding, wildfires, drought, blizzards and wind. But, we have survived.

Is it any wonder in this political season we have been deluged with ads, mailings and mudslinging?

Personally, I'm looking for a candidate who is willing to really work for the people. I believe Michael Connely is the right one to represent us as the next governor of Nebraska. Michael Connely has crossed Nebraska, listening to us. Michael has responded by creating initiatives that reflect our concerns. Michael Connely has not asked for your money. He has asked that you support the voices of grassroots Nebraskans by giving him your vote for governor.

I have had several one on one conversations with Michael Connely. I have found Michael Connely to be credible, intelligent, wise, knowledgeable and has integrity.

Please stand with Michael Connely as you vote for Nebraska's next governor.

Verla Dorn, Beatrice

Campaign ads

I thought this country was founded on separation of church and state. You would never know this by the Nebraska gubernatorial candidate commercials that are running on TV and radio.

Mark Clark, Woodbine, Iowa

Suppression theory

Kudos to Josephine Hazelton-Boyle for her letter relative to CRT (Pulse, April 8). A lot of people see but are silent about the hypocrisy in our country.

CRT is a "suppression" theory. It is about money and power. It is about those in power enacting laws to ensure that they and their progenies remain in power thereby preventing those without power — usually racial/religious/ethnic minorities, the uneducated, the poor — from attaining any semblance of political or economic power. It is about removing those rose-colored glasses through which we view America. We proclaim our commitment to equality etc., for everyone as stated in our founding documents. Yet, our history is replete with laws that suppress those "guaranteed freedoms." It is full of unjust, cruel, despicable, political, economic and social atrocities by "us on us."

CRT is telling America to "man-up" to wrong-doing. We did bad things. Relay all facts, get rid of the suppressive acts, edits and laws and live according to your founding documents. Teach history as it happened. Clean up the past. It would be less stressful if we did not have to constantly "call out" each other over what Richard Beam (Public Pulse April 16) astutely refers to as "patriotic propaganda."

It is unconscionable that Nebraska would pass a bill dictating that our schools recognize a foreign country's inhumane activities but not our own; this is a prime example of CRT behavior in real-time by our elected officials. Add to that, Omaha's decision to move the downtown library without taxpayers' input.

Rae Selman Ph.D, Omaha

Republican rivalry

Pete Ricketts and Charles Herbster should put down their feud and support each other. If they could stop the politics of grudges and division, and practice human kindness, Nebraska would be better for it.

Dennis Kerr, Omaha

Herbster and school prayer

Candidate Herbster has presented establishing school prayer, presumably including public schools, as a significant policy proposal.

How would this work in practice? Would each child say a prayer from his/her religion, whether Protestant, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, Latter-Day Saints, Buddhist, etc.? Or would there be a common prayer? Chosen by whom? State government?

How would children (and their parents) feel about a child being expected to say prayers of another religion — or any religion if the family has none?

What would the teacher do if a child declines to participate?

And is this what Nebraskans want?

Mary Ann Lamanna, Omaha

Pillen support

I’ve suffered through months of political ads for governor featuring anger and finger-pointing by the candidates for Nebraska’s governor and they all left a sour taste in my mouth.

Then, in the last couple of weeks, I’ve watched an ad for Jim Pillen, in which he tells the story of his wife bringing home a baby that needed care. His words that he and his wife didn’t save the baby, the baby saved them, went straight to my heart! And now, when the ad comes on, I stop and listen and watch the looks on Mr. Pillen and his wife’s faces. To add to it all, his wife says "life is love" and I just know this man is my choice for the governor of Nebraska, the “Good Life” state.

Georgia J. Johnson, Omaha

Ridenour rises above

Rise above the political nastiness and the millions of dollars spent trying to buy this position. Vote for conservative Breland Ridenour.

In the debate of April 4, which you can access on nebraskapublicmedia.org, Breland answered all questions direct without political soundbites.

Steve & Brenda Ray, Fremont

McGowan for MUD board

The voters of MUD Subdivision 6 have a rare opportunity to elect a director who is technically qualified and has the interpersonal skills to represent their best interests on the MUD board.

Mike McGowan is the only board member with natural gas industry experience: 36 years as a manager and officer of Northern Natural Gas Company. As a past board member, he has applied this experience to challenge MUD management to consider and often persuaded them to implement, long range programs that not only keep rates reasonable today, but also position MUD for significant future stability and continued lower rates.

Just as important, is his personal style. He listens and collects facts before making decisions. He is patient, compassionate and understanding when analyzing situations and developing strategies.

I have known Mike for over 40 years and truly believe voters will miss a great opportunity to enhance the board of MUD if he is not elected.

Charlie Graham, Omaha

Sworn officer pay

I am a Nebraska state trooper. I will get right to the point. There is a serious pay discrepancy between the pay of many police departments in Nebraska and those of us who patrol the state’s roads and highways. I am not advocating that we lower anyone’s pay. What we ought to do is make sure that all law enforcement officers are paid enough to recruit and retain officers for our cities, counties and the state. The only way to do that is to level pay based on the highest pay scales.

The issue of sworn officer pay in the state does not seem to be a priority for our elected officials. That is unfortunate. The current governor certainly hasn’t made it a priority. The Unicameral hasn’t paid much attention to the issue. There is only one candidate who has addressed the differences in pay and that candidate is Charles W. Herbster. I believe him and will be voting for him on May 10.

Charles Herbster has gone out of his way on the campaign trail to make sure that all of us who wear badges and carry firearms will be supported by his leadership. He will make sure we have the resources we need to do our jobs. He will make being a law enforcement officer in Nebraska a revered and honored profession.

Andy Mohr, Norfolk

Pillen and law enforcement

Having 35 years of experience in law enforcement, I know exactly what it takes to lead and serve our communities. We need a governor who will stand with law enforcement so we can do our jobs and keep our families safe. Recently, we’ve seen a surge nationwide and even in Nebraska of anti-law enforcement sentiment. From radicals who want to defund the police to government regulations that make it tough to hire deputies, it has been increasingly difficult for sheriffs to do what it takes to protect our communities.

We need a governor who knows these difficulties and will be willing to have our backs and make sure we get the resources necessary to do our jobs. Jim Pillen understands we need well-funded police and a state government that will be responsive to the needs of local law enforcement.

Jim Pillen will fight to keep us safe, and I hope you will join in voting for Jim Pillen on May 10.

Bill Brueggemann, Plattsmouth

Cass County Sheriff

Look beyond mudslinging

In response to Public Pulse writers dismayed and angered by the barrage of attack ads in the Nebraska gubernatorial race: Don’t equate the three front runners on the basis of negative advertising. Get beyond the mudslinging and look at each candidate’s character, policies and experience.

Brett Lindstrom has proven that he can do more with less. Instead of spending campaign funds attacking his opponents, he has been meeting tirelessly with Nebraskans throughout the state, listening to their concerns and aspirations to make the "Good Life" even better. His ads have all been positive. According to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission filings, Lindstrom has raised just over $2 million in campaign contributions in the last two years, while Jim Pillen has raised close to $8 million and Charles Herbster has raised over $9 million (almost all of it from himself). Yet, Brett is neck and neck with the other two frontrunners.

Nebraskans realize that while it is easy to talk about cutting taxes, Brett has actually made it happen. As a member of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee for eight years, Brett was instrumental in passing LB 873, a historical tax relief package for Nebraska, signed into law last month. The new law not only lowers income tax rates, it will eliminate all state income tax on Social Security income.

Far from being a tax-and-spend liberal as he’s being falsely portrayed in advertising lavishly funded by backers of a competing candidate, Brett is fiscally and socially conservative, looking to make state government more efficient and supportive of Nebraska family values. Nebraska will be proud of Brett Lindstrom as governor.

John Heida, Bellevue

Law-and-order platform

Nebraska has a problem and that problem is attracting and retaining qualified individuals who want to be law enforcement officers. Across the state, communities, counties and the state patrol are scrambling to find individuals who have the physical and mental skills to be officers in the state. As critical as this workforce shortfall appears to be, there is only one candidate running for governor who is making the commitment to do something about it, and that is Charles Herbster.

Herbster is a fifth-generation Nebraskan, a successful businessman, a political outsider and a man of deep faith. He has campaigned on a law-and-order platform that includes bringing good people to Nebraska who can meet the standards for being good law enforcement officers. His plan includes incentives to attract officers to even the most remote reaches of the state. I am excited by his commitment to law enforcement and criminal justice reform. His leadership will make a difference.

Nebraska needs leadership and Charles Herbster is the only real leader running for governor. I wear a badge and a gun and am charged to make Nebraska a safe place to raise a family. I trust Herbster to be the kind of governor who will have my back while I have yours. Vote for Herbster on May 10.

Trooper Greg Lammers, Norfolk

State Troopers Association of Nebraska

Herbster rally

I’m currently reading the book “Watergate — a New History” by Garrett Graff. It contains an interesting quote from then-Republican Sen. Lowell Weicker from Connecticut: “Republicans do not cover up. Republicans do not go ahead and threaten. Republicans do not go ahead and commit illegal acts. And, God knows, Republicans do not view their fellow Americans as enemies to be harassed.” Then I read the article about Trump’s rally for Herbster (May 1) and I thought to myself: “My, how times have changed.”

Bill Mahoney, Papillion

Election audit reform

With another contentious election near, Nebraska needs election audit reform to ensure our elections remain secure and fair. Audits should be required no matter the victor or margin of victory. The current statute doesn't require an audit. Any audit is done at the discretion of the Secretary of State. It is fundamentally wrong that we must rely on the judgement of the SoS. The audit method must also be changed from a fixed percentage of precincts to a risk-limiting audit (RLA). A RLA requires both paper and electronic records. A bad faith actor would have to manipulate both set of records to impact an election. The combination of two sets of record and statistical verification of results will lead to increased confidence in election outcomes. Furthermore, these results could be subjected to the scrutiny of a candidate, a party, voters and independent statisticians. A RLA is the most efficient method to verify election results. To continue to ensure the integrity of Nebraskan elections, we need a secure election system with a uniform paper ballot voting system and mandatory risk-limiting audits of statewide elections.

Paul Fajman, Omaha

Connely policies align

Why is it that so many people have no idea there are nine Republican candidates running for governor? Only those with a lot of money are put forward for consideration. I will be voting for Michael Connely on May 10. His policies align best with my conservative Nebraska values. He doesn't accept campaign donations. He's a man of integrity who will always do what is right. An ex-Marine and a strong patriot who won't back down. He's 100% pro-life, holds conservative family values and is strongly opposed to the "health standards" put forth by the State Board of Education.

He will uphold the Constitutions of Nebraska and the United States and wants our borders secure. He'll do everything in his power to insure our elections are safe. Last fall, he wrote initiatives to get important issues on the November 2022 ballot such as medical freedom, eliminate the State Board of Education and restructure the Department of Education. He is actively promoting constitutional carry and other Second Amendment initiatives. He's been promoting these initiatives while actively campaigning for governor. Please take a closer look at this worthy candidate. He's already working hard for Nebraska.

Christine Lassek, Bellevue

Covering his bases

Could some one please explain to me how Jim Pillen can reconcile these two things: 1) In his first ad on TV, he was talking about illegal immigrants while holding a shotgun, which he then cocked prior to the end of the commercial, indicating, to me, that he was willing to kill these immigrants to stop them from coming into the state. And, 2) he said "so help me God" that abortion was murder and he would do everything to outlaw this. So why is only one murder? It seems to me he is trying to say anything to make people happy, perhaps trying to cover all of his bases?

Michele Acri, La Vista

Bond issues

Last month, I received the mail ballots and I immediately went into shock. Why has no one in the city government mentioned the fact the city of Omaha is planning to float $260+ million in bonds? The city is giving away TIF funds for everything and anyone who asks for it. My policy is if the project will not work without TIF assistance, it is a no-go. Citizens of Omaha are currently paying, in some cases, about $100 per month because the city in the past did not take the federal government seriously when they were advised to separate the runoff sewage and the dirty sewage east of 72nd Street. Because of the inaction by the city, everyone in the affected area and everyone in the city are paying for this mismanagement by city government. The city has a habit of building something and then a few years later, saying "Oh my we need to tear it down and replace it with something else." I would like to suggest the city be unable to build anything. If it is something that is needed, ask private enterprises to build and finance the building.

Clarence Padrnos, Omaha

Herbster ad

Charles W. Herbster's radio ad states that Gov. Ricketts appointed Julie Slama to the senate. Does he not realize that we have a Unicameral and no one refers to it as the senate? Or some might say the "Legislature," but no one who lives in Nebraska calls it "the senate."

Kim Bainbridge, Omaha

On consent

For anyone reading these heinous hot takes about "biological realities" and what blame you ought to shoulder as a victim of assault: You're not alone. It wasn't your fault. No matter what you were wearing.

And to anyone reading who just gets so confused about consent, it isn't complicated: Anything less than an enthusiastic yes ... is a no.

P.S.: When you throw other cultures under the bus to support your bad opinions, you're the one showing disrespect.

Kristin Wells, Omaha

Slama accusations

In regard to the alleged Herbster-Slama allegations, how can that happen in a room full of Republicans — all those people wrapped in flags, carrying Bibles?

Darrell Kovar, Omaha

Lindstrom knows the issues

The only thing the dark money ads attacking Brett Lindstrom show is that Herbster and Pillen are both worried about how they have been shown up by a man who knows the issues and is not afraid to discuss them. All Herbster has to offer is Trump clone bombast and behavior, and apparently Pillen is only comfortable discussing the issues with his grandchildren and the only responses he has are pig jokes.

Nancy Dickinson, Omaha

Lucky Pete

Pete Ricketts is one lucky guy: Never had to borrow a dime for his schooling. Went right up the ladder in his father’s successful business. Had plenty of money to support his campaign for governor, as well as other Republican campaigns. Probably will be able to send his kids to prestigious universities.

Why doesn’t he support supplemental unemployment benefits, federal aide for those who have lost their homes and $48 million in aide for renters? Why, he even drug his feet when Nebraska voters approved Medicaid for the state several years ago! During the pandemic, many small business owners lost their income — if not their entire business — and thus, took their workers down with them.

Now I see inflation is causing a precipitous rise in rental prices; but Pete just thinks things are great for all of us “normal” people — those of us who might have lost a job, have huge student loans, live on a fixed income and maybe have trouble buying overinflated groceries.

Pete has never had a “normal” life. So how could he have any empathy for many Nebraskans who are suffering now?

Charlotte Shields, Papillion

Pillen the conservative

I believe that Jim Pillen is the only conservative in the gubernatorial race. The word “conservative” is accepted by many to be nebulous, signifying many different and often contradictory ideas. However, I understand the word to hold a particular meaning, a meaning that describes Jim.

First and foremost, conservatism holds that character is destiny. Like the erudite William F. Buckley Jr., I am an epistemological optimist, meaning that “we” know things, objective truths. Jim is guided by these superior values, and, for that reason, Jim maintains an unassailable reputation. In contrast, Charles Herbster rejects these values, treating others — allegedly women — with egregious disregard for their inherent dignity.

Second, conservatives believe that there is more to society than economics. As a student at UNL, I was impressed with Jim’s resolution to ban the imposition of critical race theory. With administrators and professors across the country appearing increasingly eager to formally or implicitly require approving views of or classes on critical race theory, it has become essential to prevent bad ideas from becoming mandatory. To be clear, the resolution was not a call for banning ideas, as the text of the resolution so clearly articulated; it was meant to reorient a public university to its mission.

Though, Brett Lindstrom seems blinded by all issues not called “tax cuts.” Tax cuts are important, but attention must be paid to cultural issues too.

I believe that Jim Pillen will be the best steward of Nebraska; I urge you to vote for Jim Pillen.

Austin Gaines, Lincoln

Herbster ride alongs

At his rally, Charles W. said that as governor he wants to ride along with the state patrol on drug busts ("Trump defends Herbster at rally in Nebraska"). I think he'd have even more fun if, along with his hat, he'd slip on a mask and spurs, and hunt down drug dealers on horseback. Hi Ho, Silver!

Robert G. Davis, Omaha

Voter responsibility

I believe that our politicians, judges and the U.S. citizens have forgotten what the preamble to the Constitution really means for all citizens: "We the People of the United States in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America." I also remember attending school and reciting The Pledge of Allegiance:

"I pledge Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible with Liberty and Justice for All"

When voting this year, citizens should take into account who they should vote for.

Jon Klein, La Vista

Lindstrom is best fit

On May 10, I will be voting in my first election. Although I haven’t voted before, for the past two years, I’ve been heavily involved in politics. I’ve knocked on thousands of doors, made tens of thousands of phone calls and wrote several letters to the OWH. As a new, young voter, I recognize the importance of this election. Not only will our next governor be picked this year, but the future of our schools and of our state legislature are also hanging in the balance.

Up until this point, I have stayed relatively silent about who I was supporting for governor, but after reviewing the candidates, I am confident that Brett Lindstrom is best fit for leading Nebraska as our next governor. Not only does he have a proven tax-cutting and life-supporting record in the Nebraska Legislature as my state senator, but he is also focusing on Nebraska issues and is running a positive campaign. Brett values faith and family, and brings a younger, newer perspective to Nebraska politics, which is something our state desperately needs. He also shows up to debates, pays his taxes on time (while trying to lower them), and is clearly one of the most articulate candidates in communicating his vision for Nebraska.

Brett has earned my vote and I hope that you will consider him when voting for your next governor.

Bryce Johnson, Omaha