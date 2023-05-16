





Consequences of LB 77

I strongly oppose the recent decision by the Nebraska Legislature and Gov. Jim Pillen to allow concealed carry of firearms without a permit. This decision will have immense negative consequences, increasing gun-related crimes, shootings and accidents. A 2020 study published by Justice Quarterly found that more permissive concealed carry legislation, such as LB 77, are associated with an 11% increase in firearm homicide rates. “Permissive concealed carry legislation is a significant contributor to our nation’s gun violence epidemic,” said study author Dr. Emma Fridel.

Additionally, this bill does not require additional training or background checks, increasing the odds that someone not properly equipped to handle a firearm can harm themselves and others. Firearms are powerful and dangerous weapons, deserving more respect and care in their usage. Allowing concealed carry without regulation or oversight treats firearms as a simple tool and not one capable of mass homicide and violence. I urge Nebraska’s legislators and governor to reconsider this new law. We must recognize the harm that firearms cause and ensure the right guidelines are in place to minimize that harm.

Anything less is a failure of leadership and puts us all at risk. In a year with more mass shootings than days, according to the National Gun Violence Archive, it is baffling that we are making it easier to carry guns and not harder. I implore Nebraska’s elected officials to repeal this law immediately, before more harm occurs.

Cooper Sheets, Lincoln

Opposition to LB 77

I was going to talk about the waste of taxpayer money on legislating social issues instead of real issues facing Nebraskans and Americans. I will focus on LB 77. Lincoln and Omaha law enforcement has stated they are against LB 77. The governor and some in the Legislature believe they know more about law enforcement than the police who actually do the work.

Some Republicans say the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. What happens when the good guy with a gun decides in a split second to become a good guy? Has anyone ever seen footage of a real active shooter situation? People scatter like rabbits. They run every which way. The good guy with a gun could actually mistake someone fleeing as the bad guy. Last June, Jayland Walker was shot by Ohio law enforcement because they thought he was armed. The man’s body was hit 46 times by bullets. The total number of shots was 96! What happened to the bullets that missed? Guns are all over the place and a good guy stopping a bad guy doesn’t happen very often.

Before people start howling that I’m anti-Second Amendment, I have owned firearms for decades. No one is coming for my firearms because I’m not breaking the law. The Second Amendment will never be repealed.

Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha

Birds in bloom

Isn’t it wonderful to watch an Oriole return to the old feeder location after a long winter away? And the red-winged Blackbird dig in the wetlands by the frog pond for food? How did they know where to go? Summer is here.

George Ketner, Stella, Nebraska

Music in bloom

Omaha is finally at the time of year where everyone enjoys being outside and doing yard work. Unfortunately, it is the time of year where some residents decide to play their music too loud for whatever reason. I, for one, do not want to hear your music but would rather hear the sounds of nature. Not only do I hear this music outside, but inside my own home where I really would like to enjoy my own music or audiobook or television program. Everyone has the right to listen to what they want to listen to, but please keep it to yourself.

Lois Imig, Omaha

Ask not

I remember JFK’s famous line from his inaugural address: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

At that time is was a thoughtful goal, today it would be a joke.

Imagine this:

You hire a plumber to fix the leak in a basement faucet and he’s been at it for three days (after telling you the job would take about three hours). You go down and now the basement is flooded and there’s a dozen more leaks.

You ask him what he’s going to do to correct this mess and he says:

“Ask not what I can do for you; ask what you can do for me. Give me more time and money.”

You’d fire him.

What our government is doing is asking us for more time and money to do their job. There are thousands of examples of government failure and I’ll just pick one: In Saturday’s OWH, there was an article about the banking problems and that the Federal Reserve was saying they (the Fed) were as much at fault as the bank executives were.

All the bank executives got fired.

Will anyone at the Fed get fired? No. What will happen is that the Fed will get more money from Congress.

JFK must be rolling over in his grave.

Michael McLaughlin, Omaha

Historic perspective

There have been Public Pulse letters (May 5) about the “shameful” sculpture in Memorial Park. I remember well the end of WWII. My family went to join the throngs of people in downtown Des Moines for the great celebration. I was a 12-year-old girl who was just hoping a sailor might come along and kiss her.

Athena Combs, Omaha

Scoring political points

On May 4, Erin Bamer reported that more than 100 Nebraska businesses and nonprofits oppose the gender-affirming care ban for trans youth, closely following a similar statement issued by the Greater Omaha Chamber. They argue that legislating discrimination will hurt Nebraska’s ability to compete and worsen our already significant labor shortage.

And what was the response of State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, who introduced the ban bill (LB 574) and the related bill (LB 575) that would regulate trans youths’ bathroom access and participation in sports? “They’re entitled to their opinion.”

State Sen. Kauth is also entitled to her opinion. That doesn’t mean she has the right to codify that opinion into law and presume she knows what’s best for other people’s children. I think her arrogance is breathtaking.

If she really wanted to protect children she would have tried to do something about the proliferation of guns, which are now the leading cause of death for children in this country, according to the Kaiser Health Foundation. Every school kid knows about active shooter drills — a loss of innocence no child should have to live with. No schools have drills on what to do if a trans kid happens to use your bathroom — because they threaten no one.

She calls her misbegotten lawmaking efforts conservative. They are not. People like her have twisted the meaning of conservatism into nothing I can recognize, and I was a registered GOP voter for more than 20 years. This is cruelty against a marginalized group masquerading as conservatism to score political points.

Jackie Fox, Omaha

Sheltering Tree

I write on behalf of a group of high school students who just finished a project working with young adults who have developmental disabilities at Sheltering Tree. This was a unique and beneficial experience for both our group and the individuals we worked with. Never could we have imagined such a profound impact this experience would have on us. One thing we learned is just how easily our two groups connected.

At first, we thought finding common ground to connect on would be difficult. However, within minutes we were laughing and playing card games together. We learned that at the end of the day we aren’t much different. Oftentimes people don’t realize just how similar and connected we all are. During this time we realized just how few people have been able to have similar experiences to ours. That’s why we encourage everyone to gain exposure to people with developmental disabilities as there is so much to learn. If more people gained the same insight as us, we could work to destigmatize disabilities.

Zane Kazor, Omaha

A dead horse

I believe the FBI could have found out about all individuals involved in Jan. 6, 2021, by April 1, 2021. Two years ago, I wrote to the Pulse that since it was unfavorable for the Republicans, the Democrats would be beating this dead horse for the next 10 years. They have only eight more years to go.

Donald Sutton, Omaha

Gridlock by design

Hordes of media pundits, academics and political commentators have long railed against “gridlock in Washington.” These voices become amplified when we have divided government, as we do now. Many clamor that “nothing is getting done” and that “all they do is fight and bicker.” While I would concede that we have lost some of our decorum in the public policy arena, gridlock within our system of government exists by design.

James Madison and the Framers of the Constitution designed our system of government to have checks and balances. They did not want the majority faction to dominate and run roughshod over the minority faction. Madison wrote in Federalist 51 that “ambition must be made to counteract ambition.” This is as true between the three branches of government as it is within the two houses of the Legislative Branch. So, we do not necessarily need less gridlock, but more debate, discussion and collaboration to promote and pass policies that prioritize America’s success.

Derek Oden, Omaha

Pass the torch

There are those who say that Joe Biden, at age 80, is too old to serve another term as president of the United States. Fair enough. But what about that other guy?

You know, the orange-haired guy from Mar-a-Lago. If he were to serve another term as president, he would be 77 years of age when taking the oath of office. That’s pretty old too. Then, there was that sudden trip to Walter Reed Medical Center during his first term. The American people have never received an explanation for that sudden trip. Nor have the American people been informed as to the severity of his bout with COVID-19, for which he was hospitalized, also at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Maybe it’s time, in the words of former President John F. Kennedy, for the torch to be passed to a new generation of presidential hopefuls who have the vigor and stamina to do the job, hopefully without incident. After all, being President of the United States is a hard job. The man said so himself.

Robert Ranney, Omaha

Turn signals please

Drive on West Dodge Road, and you’ll see people switching lanes like its a race track. Almost never is a turn signal used. And when drivers do use a turn signal for an intended lane change, other drivers from four or five car-lengths behind suddenly speed up to pass.

Bad driving. Dangerous driving.

Mary E. Cramer, Omaha