The Public Pulse: Refuting the Big Lie; Insult to Holocaust victims; Use the Trump card

Big Lie is baloney
Pulse writer Andrew L. Sullivan (Oct. 12) asserted that “Fraud or no fraud, the 2020 election lacked transparency and had a vast amount of irregularities caused by changes in election laws to accommodate the problems of the COVID pandemic.”
The issues he ignores: The 2020 election was the most transparent in our history; what kind of additional transparency does he call for? And more importantly, if the COVID changes weren’t made (which necessarily would be “irregular” compared to non-COVID elections), fewer Americans would have had the opportunity to vote. Is he in favor of restricting Americans’ ability to vote?
And finally, he says, “So let there be audits.” He completely ignores the fact that there have been audits, and they all have confirmed the original certified results and no significant or impactful fraud. Regardless of these audits, Republicans (led ignominiously by the former guy) still claim fraud where there has been none. So what would he expect to happen differently when all states are audited?
John A. Wees, Omaha
Terrible insult
A small group of individuals is demanding that UNL ease its COVID prevention policies, decrying voluntary proof of vaccination, and refuting the efficacy of a vaccine itself in favor of natural immunity. The article featured a photo of a woman wearing a yellow Star of David used in the Holocaust by the Nazis. It is a symbol that decries the pain, suffering and execution of over 6 million Jews. The woman’s star read: “Second Class Citizen.”
Jews were not treated as second-class citizens; they were treated as subhuman, unworthy of citizenship, of life. The symbol, worn in this manner, is an insult to the memory of those who perished in the genocide of the Holocaust.
Besides the ignorance, the impudence of someone casually associating the annihilation of an entire people with the personal choice of respecting others’ frailty and taking a life-saving vaccine goes beyond the free expression provided under the First Amendment. The self-serving intent behind the act and the alarming nature of it distinguish it from actual, thoughtful criticism or conscientious objection. This exercise of freedom of speech requires the use of Holocaust imagery as theatrics because their argument — that they deserve all privileges of society while bearing no responsibility for the well-being of others in that society—is self-pitying and hollow.
I accept, while disagreeing, people have the right to use dramatic and often exaggerated examples to amplify the meaning of their message. However, using the death of millions of people to serve one’s social agenda is beyond ignorance. It is hate-filled disrespect. Please, leave Holocaust examples where they belong: with serious, respectful people in the study of history. No one should wear such an image and the media should not give credibility and exposure to such idiocy by featuring it alongside a responsibly written piece of journalism.
Gary Nachman, Omaha
regional director,
Plains States region, ADL
It’s fixable
Rick Galusha’s commentary of Oct. 12 bemoaned America’s national debt of $28 trillion. This is a problem that is fairly, easily solvable. Demand that the wealthy citizens of this country start to pay their fair share of taxes.
As for the issue of runaway spending, perhaps Dr. Galusha could have included another quote from Pink Floyd’s 1973 hit. That being, “I don’t know. I was really drunk at the time.”
Patrick J. Sweaney, Omaha
Use the Trump card
Looking at the amount of inflation that we have seen in the first few months of the Biden administration and looking forward to the price increases we will see in the next few months, we need to do the following:
Give an ID card to every voter. Trump voters receive a Trump card and Biden voters receive a Biden card
We will use these cards to make all purchases. When we buy groceries, buy gas, pay utility bills, Trump voters will get the price when Trump was president and Biden voters will get the current price. The retailers can apply for a rebate from the Democratic Party when the Trump voters make a purchase.
If you think the inflation rate has been high the last few months, just wait, it is going to get worse.
Ron Westergard, Bennington
Burdens on seniors
I am reading that due to the cost-of-living increase in Social Security scheduled for 2022, it will cause the fund to run out quicker, as in 15 years. In the meantime, there is a $3 trillion-plus bill being considered for everything under the sun including the expansion of Medicare benefits to provide more free health care for people who are not seniors.
Today’s seniors have paid into Social Security their entire working lives to make sure that they did not have to live in poverty in their retirement years. However, many still do and cannot afford the necessities of life. These are hardworking, taxpaying citizens who deserve much more attention that those who are not.
Steven A. Miller, Bellevue
A telling situation
I went to a franchise restaurant on a recent afternoon to get food. The sign on the door said “THANK YOU FOR WEARING A MASK.” There were 20 people waiting in line to put in their order. I and three other people had masks on. One guy in line was without a mask and was coughing a lot.
People, if you want to know why there is a shortage of people waiting on you, it might be the fact that their chance to get the virus is not helped by most people not wearing a mask. By the way, it took a while to get my order, possibly because of not enough workers.
These workers — working for little pay — are risking their health and two-thirds of the population could care less. Doesn’t say much for the people of Omaha. Sad!
Dale Rezac, Omaha
Federal threat
Threats to do violence are serious and must be taken seriously. But what business is it of Attorney General Garland or the federal Department of Justice if threats are made against Nebraska school administrators? The State of Nebraska already has a law against such threats. Nebraska law says it is a Class IIIA felony if any person “threatens to commit any crime of violence ... with the intent to terrorize another.”
Who will protect Nebraska parents of school-age children against the threat and intimidation posed by federal watchdogs?
Dean Olson, Omaha
Gender fairness
Congress is considering writing and enacting a law to have women sign up for the draft at 18, as 18-year-old men are now required to do. Seems fair until you realize that the Equal Rights Amendment ending legal distinctions between men and women in matters of divorce, property, employment and other matters has not been passed.
Judy Gacek, Omaha
Our basic duty
Regarding Tim Mastny’s Oct. 7 letter to the Pulse, I get a little tired of people cherry picking “God’s” words from the Bible as law.
In the Bible it also states, “Do not mate different kinds of animals.” Does that make a mule evil?
It states, “Do not wear clothing woven of two kinds of material.” Is polyester evil?
Jesus said the most basic duty is to love thy neighbor as yourself.