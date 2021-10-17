The Public Pulse: Refuting the Big Lie; Insult to Holocaust victims; Use the Trump card

Today’s seniors have paid into Social Security their entire working lives to make sure that they did not have to live in poverty in their retirement years. However, many still do and cannot afford the necessities of life. These are hardworking, taxpaying citizens who deserve much more attention that those who are not.

Steven A. Miller, Bellevue

A telling situation

I went to a franchise restaurant on a recent afternoon to get food. The sign on the door said “THANK YOU FOR WEARING A MASK.” There were 20 people waiting in line to put in their order. I and three other people had masks on. One guy in line was without a mask and was coughing a lot.

People, if you want to know why there is a shortage of people waiting on you, it might be the fact that their chance to get the virus is not helped by most people not wearing a mask. By the way, it took a while to get my order, possibly because of not enough workers.

These workers — working for little pay — are risking their health and two-thirds of the population could care less. Doesn’t say much for the people of Omaha. Sad!

Dale Rezac, Omaha

Federal threat