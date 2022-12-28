The Public Pulse: Regarding religion; Victimhood and religion; Streetcar money







Regarding religion

In response to the letter from Dan Hedrick (“Respect religion”): We already have something in our Constitution regarding “respect for religion.” It’s called the First Amendment and specifically prohibits Congress from doing that.

John Payton, Omaha

Victimhood and religion

Two OWH Pulse letters from Dec. 21, “Respect religion” and “Other Protections,” reflect that they are the victims of political policies because of their religion. Trying to impose your beliefs on others as Mr. Aliano stated the Catholic Church should do to President Biden makes you the aggressor, not the victim. Real religious victims are those who suffer attacks on synagogues, mosques and churches (especially minority ones).

Religious beliefs by individuals and religious organizations are private and protected by our Constitution. Practicing discrimination, racial/sexual bias and public harassment on others outside your church/religion makes you the aggressor, not the victim. Being shielded from lawsuits because your “religious beliefs” still makes you the aggressor, not the victim.

Jesus never forced anyone to follow his teachings, winning over their hearts and minds by his actions, words and thoughts.

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Nebraska

My vote

I vote no on wasting money on the streetcar.

Cynthia Parks, Omaha

South O streets

There are about 1,430,818 licensed drivers in Nebraska. Driving is a daily task for many people, so driving on safe and sustainable roads is important. There are many roads in South Omaha that aren’t good to drive on. Roads in South Omaha need work to be done on them. Some roads even have bumps that can cause damage to cars.

In 2021, a pothole by South Saddle Creek caused problems to people’s cars.

I drive from South Omaha to La Vista every day. The roads seem worse in South Omaha than La Vista. There is a road in South Omaha that has three different bumps or holes in the road. I have to drive down this road super slow or completely try and dodge the bumps in the road, which I can’t always do.

Fixing these roads, or even just patching these potholes, could lessen some car problems and create more safe streets.

I think the city of La Vista has more money and more devotion to have more safe roads. The money should go more towards safer streets. It seems they care more for the streets in La Vista more than they do in South Omaha.

The city of Omaha needs to devote more time and resources to fixing the dangerous streets in South Omaha.

Chloe McShannon, Omaha

On migrants

Some percentage of the migrants are coming here from Cuba. Would they have felt a need to make the journey were it not for the devastating effect of our decades-old embargo on the Cuban economy?

Tony Hoefer, Omaha

Hateful labels

I write in response to Geralda Lipp’s letter, “Freedom of speech”.

Freedom of speech, an American phenomena, has always been risky. Social battles are hard won events on all sides. Emotions get caught up like scarves in a zipper, which, to keep from ruining, must be gently attended.

Hateful labeling is the twin of freedom of speech. Its ubiquity is not new, just the speed of its delivery. A congestion occurs because youth is in a hurry, old folks resist change, Christians argue conflicting scripture, and too many politicians are absorbed with popularity only.

Ms. Lipp, you might have to accept that anyone you know who turns on you personally because of what you believe, which, by the way, is who you are, and they may not have cared for you that much to begin with. The others? Allow me to take liberties with a simplistic Thomas Jefferson quote, “It does you no injury if it neither picks your pocket nor breaks your leg.”

Larry Leeds, Omaha