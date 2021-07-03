The Public Pulse: Regents' role; Failure at the border; Paper tickets are best

Next step, support a policy that will actually cut the carbon in the atmosphere. Put a price on carbon with the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Republicans (especially former officeholders) like it because it does not grow the government or pick winners/losers. Economists like it because it works seamlessly and creates jobs. Consumers like it because it returns the carbon dividends to them.

Come on, senators; we know you can do it.

The bill still needs to get through the House. And, of course, it will need the president’s support. But we think that will all happen

Frances Mendenhall, Omaha

Personal choice

Recent Pulse writers were very upset that the NCAA did not require — i.e., mandate — that all players get vaccinated, thus preventing exposing their grandchildren, fellow College World Series attendees — as well all of the citizens of Omaha — to this virus that has a high recovery rate. However, they failed to note — just as the mainstream media does — that vaccination of an experimental product is a personal choice. Many people have done in-depth research and feel very comfortable with their choice not to get vaccinated.