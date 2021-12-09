The Public Pulse: Regents send wrong message; Native American cemetery; Vaccination is the way

Wrong message
Prior to the Dec. 3 meeting of the Nebraska Board of Regents, much discussion was had about an item that was not on the agenda but not much attention was paid to what actually was on the agenda.
The regents didn’t take action on the absurd notion that race relations can’t be discussed on a college campus, but they did vote to spend another $10 million dollars on a hugely expensive project, the North Stadium Expansion; meaning a $165 million investment in the Husker football team.
Guess the regents haven’t noticed that, no matter how much money they throw at the Huskers, the glory days are not coming back.
It appears the regents welcomed the childish arguments about whether or not to discuss race relations on campus so as to obscure the fact that they are spending an absurd amount of money on football and sending the wrong message about what is important at the state’s largest university.
Rick Fulton, Omaha
Cemetery interest
While America takes interest in the whereabouts of Jimmy Hoffa’s remains, I find the ongoing search for the Native American children’s cemetery in Genoa, Nebraska, to be much more historically interesting and relevant.
Michael Daugherty, Omaha
Vaccinate now
Having some health issues, I feel like myself and family members have been under house arrest for the past two years. I am very upset by the irresponsible members of our community, including our governor, who feel they have a right to spread disease and suffering to their family, friends, neighbors and co-workers.
Presently, our local hospitals are overwhelmed with the delta variant of COVID-19.
With the new strain of omicron on our doorstep, masks and vaccinations are now more important than ever.
Early data from South Africa suggests that most of the people who are in the hospital with omicron are unvaccinated, data not unlike that we are seeing with the present delta strain.
Of greater concern, there is the increased rate of hospitalizations in children.
While I sympathize with the natural concerns some people feel about safety, I am appalled that there are leaders in our community who are not acting to remove the real and perceived barriers to full vaccination.
Mark E. Johnston, MD, Omaha
Fair weather fans
Thank you, Dave Sjuts, for your Public Pulse letter (“Husker Loyalty,” Nov. 30).
I have become increasingly concerned about over-the-top reactions to the win/loss columns for various college sports teams across the spectrum. These players, after all, are student-athletes.
During the last revolving door years of departing or arriving coaches or athletic directors, Nebraska football fortunes have taken a hit. The conversation, the Public Pulse letters, and the Nebraska sports coverage have become so negative and, often times, personal.
Nebraskans like to believe they are the best fans in college football. I believe that to be a myth. My perspective has evolved over the years ... either you are a fan or you are not. I believe Nebraska fans are somewhat entitled, spoiled, and need to find a hobby outside of football to keep themselves occupied and even-keeled. They really are fair weather fans.
From the firing of Frankie Solich, until the hiring of Scott Frost, and then Trev Alberts, I am of the opinion that if Scott Frost, a native son and former player, can’t turn the Nebraska Football program around with a hefty dose of Trev Alberts’ support and mentoring, then it just won’t happen in this new age of power state teams. I remain hopeful and I remain a staunch Nebraska football fan. Go Big Red!
Ann Walters, Council Bluffs
Carbon pricing support
Thanks to The World-Herald for another informative article about responses to the climate crisis, and the disappointing COP 26. “US climate pledge faces test in Senate with global impact.“
There is still reason to hope.
In the U.S., while much is being said about the uphill battle that the Democrats face to get their almost adequate climate agenda past Senator Manchin, there may be hope from the Republicans.
Globally, the best news is the coalition of countries, including the EU, UK, and Canada, who are about to include some strong border adjustments in their carbon pricing laws.
Border adjustments are important to domestic manufacturers in countries with carbon pricing. They add their carbon price to imports to keep markets competitive.
This also has the benefit of giving exporters an incentive to price carbon in their own country. If their industries have to pay for their pollution, they could be keeping the money instead of paying another country. Countries like China, who may or may not care about any leadership offered by the U.S., are starting to pay attention and even considering their own carbon price. Republicans, and anyone concerned about China’s emissions, should recognize carbon pricing with strong border adjustments in the U.S., as the best way to get China to lower their emissions sooner than 2060. U.S. manufacturers who export to Canada, the UK, or the EU, will also need to be protected by a carbon price with border adjustments.
Carbon pricing could still be included in President Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill. If it is not in Biden’s bill, it will be introduced separately. The effect it will have on China, as well as Russia and India, is one more reason it deserves conservative support.
Thank you!
Magan Smith, Omaha
UNO history
I read with great amusement “proud UNO grad” John Shreves’ letter (Public Pulse, Dec. 3) complaining that “the powers that be in Lincoln” were adversely affecting his alma mater. Apparently, he did not take a history course. In 1968, the powers that be in Lincoln and the State of Nebraska taxpayers kept Omaha University from probably closing due to financial issues. Academic courses were added, libraries and other buildings were built and dorms were added for the first time in the institution’s history. Please, if UNO is being held down in any way, return it to Omaha University and let the taxpayers of Omaha fund it’s future greatness. I look forward to my lessened tax obligation.
Mike Dohmen, Hickman, Neb.