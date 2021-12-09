The Public Pulse: Regents send wrong message; Native American cemetery; Vaccination is the way

This also has the benefit of giving exporters an incentive to price carbon in their own country. If their industries have to pay for their pollution, they could be keeping the money instead of paying another country. Countries like China, who may or may not care about any leadership offered by the U.S., are starting to pay attention and even considering their own carbon price. Republicans, and anyone concerned about China’s emissions, should recognize carbon pricing with strong border adjustments in the U.S., as the best way to get China to lower their emissions sooner than 2060. U.S. manufacturers who export to Canada, the UK, or the EU, will also need to be protected by a carbon price with border adjustments.