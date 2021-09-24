The Public Pulse: Rein in these dangerous drivers; New US citizens; Two Americas

Dangerous driving

I want to send a message out to law enforcement that they are needed in the morning on Interstate 80 between 680 and downtown. I live in west Omaha and work downtown, so I take the Interstate every morning. Over the last couple of months, I have noticed that the level of aggressive driving has increased dramatically. I am not talking about people speeding but people driving in a reckless manner. I see many cars going over 80 mph, then coming up to a car going slower and getting very close before putting on their breaks. The aggressive person proceeds to tailgate the slower car; this is very dangerous, and if the car in front had to put on their brakes, an accident will happen.

If law enforcement patrols the Interstate just in the morning, I do not feel it will be hard for them to hand out many tickets. Hopefully it will lead to people slowing down and not driving so aggressively.

I would like to say to people that there is no need to drive that way. Remember the rule we all learn when we first started driving, that we should keep three seconds between us and the car in front. Also remember it takes less than a second for something to go wrong when you are driving at high speed and that mistake could cost lives.