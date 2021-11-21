The Public Pulse: Reject the lake proposal; Support teachers; Gas wars needed

No to lake proposal
Regarding the recent article by Don Walton, “State eyes new reservoir between Omaha and Lincoln”: The resolution was initiated by State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha for study in the 2022 Legislature. Once again urban senators are thinking of flooding farm land to create a lake. Flooding hundreds of acres of farm land that would be lost forever.
Using the federal coronavirus relief funds would seem to be a misuse of those funds made available during a time of emergency to help Nebraska citizens impacted by the pandemic, given the need for creating more low-income housing, more affordable child care or more health care services for Nebraska citizens across the state, not just a luxury for a few.
According to the state Chambers of Commerce, businesses surveyed expressed concern about the need for are more affordable and low-income housing and child care statewide. If they can’t use the funds for the benefit of the whole state, not just the Lincoln-Omaha metro area, they should just send it back!
Deb Gilbert, Murdock, Neb.
Teachers need it too
“State coffers healthy,” says the headline about how Nebraska can easily afford the hefty pay raises for correction workers. Nice! Now how about the same for all the school teachers in the state? Are our growing children as important as prisoners?
Helen Jordon, Omaha
Gas wars needed
For years, all the gasoline stations in Wahoo and surrounding areas have increased their prices the same amount and at the same time. Isn’t that price fixing? I contacted the Federal Trade Commission’s site on the topic, and an easy answer eluded me. I found that yes, it is price fixing. Or, no, it’s not. It seems to depend on whether the gas station retailers can keep their mouths shut.
In other words, my fellow consumers, we’re out of luck, as we have been since the bogus so-called Arab oil embargo in 1973 which, in collusion with U.S. oil interests, ended the consumer-friendly “gas wars” that drove down prices.
The embargo doomed the truly independent “gas warriors” who were shut off from their gasoline supplies and run out of business. The only ones who could still buy gas were the corporate-run stations. The independents were gobbled up by the oil big boys, their stations closed and buildings usually torn down.
And so here we stand now, vulnerable to forces we have no control over. And not a gas war in sight.
Bob Copperstone, Wahoo, Neb.
Omaha is way behind
Wondering why so many young people leave Omaha? Look no further than Mayor Jean, who seems bound and determined to keep us a city trapped in the 20th century. The failure of the city to approve CIP funding for the protected bike lane on Harney Street in August is the perfect metaphor for why we struggle to recruit and maintain young talent. By calling the permanent funding “premature,” she’s proven how little she’s paid attention to countless communities building successful protected micro mobility lanes, without pilot projects first, over the last decade.
Nebraska is hemorrhaging creatives and young leaders that our fine schools are lining up and slow pitching to us while we twiddle our thumbs on basic infrastructure projects, let alone setting a clear vision for our city. Even the smaller communities around us are crushing us in terms of the amenities that young urbanites desire: transportation systems, public space, affordable housing, and connected neighborhoods. And Des Moines, Lincoln, and even Council Bluffs have all surpassed us in terms of fundamental infrastructure for pedestrians, cycling, and transit.
The economic benefits of these things are also clear. Bike lanes increase local economic value and business profit, and we already have ample data to demonstrate this, because we’re one of the last communities to the table. Want lower property taxes? Infrastructure helps draw young people and increase population density to lower the sprawl of city services.
In the last year alone, I have watched countless 20 and 30-somethings give up on this city. We are wanly letting developers reshape our landscape without considering what our city could and deserves to be five, 10 or 25 years from now. The scale of these missed opportunities is gargantuan. We are leaving money and our own futures on the table.
Michael Hennings, Omaha
Free to speak
Jeanne Miller (Public Pulse, Nov. 16) stated that anyone kneeling during the national anthem is exercising their First Amendment rights.
To her and any others who took issue with Husker fans who jeered or shouted at those Maryland players for kneeling during the anthem: Those fans were also exercising their First Amendment rights. It must work both ways.
Teresa Merrick, Bellevue
Republicans, wake up
I’m a Republican. Many times I vote a straight Republican ticket. I hear so many Republican politicians arguing about which of them is the staunchest Trump supporter as if being anything else would ruin their chances for reelection, and I’m hearing rumbles about Trump running in 2024.
Republican politicians, wake up! My fellow Republicans are capable of critical thought and we aren’t interested in being part of the “cult of personality” that many of you politicians have joined. We all agree that Trump had some policies that we supported but hey, the guy is a jerk. He’s an egomaniac who stoops to playground name-calling to denigrate anyone who disagrees with him. He does not work well with his own advisors, especially if they have the gall to disagree with his perceived infallible decision making. He showers disrespect on true American heroes like John McCain and Colin Powell while relying on the magical bone spurs in his feet that allow him to golf and play tennis but are too painful for him to be able to serve in the military.
Lastly, the guy lies constantly about election results, his interaction with women, his taxes, his businesses as if bluster and repetition will make us believe something we know to be patently untrue.
Republican politicians, you need to unhitch your wagon from this nag and find another horse. Quit laboring under the misconceptions that Republican voters will back any lowlife as long as he’s shouting conservative dogma. We still value integrity, we still value honesty, and we value humility. We want a conservative candidate we can respect and not have to hold a barf bag in our left hand while we vote with our right.
Robert Sprain, Glenwood, Iowa
Fairness for Fortenberry
I am prompted to write because of recent comments regarding the Congressman Fortenberry affair. Republicans have called for his resignation, and Democrats smell blood and have wasted no time in finding a candidate to replace him. Republicans are concerned about losing the congressional seat, and Democrats are convinced that this is their opportunity to win a seat.
It appears both have forgotten the fundamental principle of our judicial system: innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Booker T. Washington, noted author and civil rights icon, said it best: “A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t right and evil doesn’t become good, just because it’s accepted by a majority.”
Although I am not in his congressional district, I encourage Congressman Fortenberry not to resign.
Glenn M. Freeman, Omaha
Stop the bullying
Remember Johnny Rodgers? Tommie Frazier? Lavonte David? The writer of a recent letter stated that people should be allowed to boo Maryland Volleyball players for not standing. Letting everyone behave they feel like is a growing trend in the United States. Racial injustice is rampant! People are menacing school board members and even threatening them with, “I know where you live!” I applaud the DOJ for sending a memo to local law enforcement to do their job and keep the peace!
Mothers walking their kids to school wearing masks are being badgered by shouts of child abuse! Why? Is it because Trump tried to bully people? Making fun of the disabled? Evidently bullying has become the accepted norm. Now imagine a football recruit or a basketball recruit who is a person of color: Do you think if they saw that behavior at a volleyball game, do you think they would think about not committing because of racial behavior?
Quit trying to bully people. It doesn’t make you look brave or intelligent.
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
Watch out, taxpayers
On page 4 of the OWH on Wednesday Nov. 10 a large print headline screams “Pfizer urges boosters for all.” Not very surprising, considering the money the federal government will pay Pfizer to provide those booster shots. Below that story is an article about a potential new reservoir between Omaha and Lincoln that would be “funded by federal coronavirus recovery assistance.”
This taxpayer feels like he’s being played for a fool. How do you feel?
Scott Darden, Omaha
Hold Trump accountable
What is Donald Trump hiding from us? Why is Trump working so diligently to conceal papers from after his election defeat? Is there a trail of plans for the Jan. 6 insurrection? Self-incriminating? Evidence of violating oath of office — valid reasons to negate current claim of executive privilege?
Trump had sole authority to invite/encourage/order his fans to converge on the Capitol for the express purpose of preventing certification of the 2020 election. Attempting to interfere with a national legal process? Turn his oft-heard cry back on him: “Lock him up!”
Millions of people visit our Capitol showing due respect, without any destruction or stealing congressional property. Not so Trump’s mob.
Was this a first step toward takeover? We’ve sentenced “hard time” for less.