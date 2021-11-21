The Public Pulse: Reject the lake proposal; Support teachers; Gas wars needed

To her and any others who took issue with Husker fans who jeered or shouted at those Maryland players for kneeling during the anthem: Those fans were also exercising their First Amendment rights. It must work both ways.

Republicans, wake up

Republican politicians, wake up! My fellow Republicans are capable of critical thought and we aren’t interested in being part of the “cult of personality” that many of you politicians have joined. We all agree that Trump had some policies that we supported but hey, the guy is a jerk. He’s an egomaniac who stoops to playground name-calling to denigrate anyone who disagrees with him. He does not work well with his own advisors, especially if they have the gall to disagree with his perceived infallible decision making. He showers disrespect on true American heroes like John McCain and Colin Powell while relying on the magical bone spurs in his feet that allow him to golf and play tennis but are too painful for him to be able to serve in the military.