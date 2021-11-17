The Public Pulse: Relief 'loans' handled unfairly; Yes to streetcar; Moral failure

Not only should those who were attacked by “men of the cloth” in the Catholic Church be offered lifetime counseling opportunities and a cash payment for their pain and suffering, as Mr. Miller suggests, but the current “leadership” of the three diocese in the state should turn in their resignations and remove themselves from the priesthood. They clearly don’t have a grasp of the suffering they have allowed to go on within their churches over the years, and if I were a member of the Catholic Church, I would demand their dismissal at once before putting one more penny in their collection plate.