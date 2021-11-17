The Public Pulse: Relief 'loans' handled unfairly; Yes to streetcar; Moral failure

Unequal treatment
The article on GOP candidates getting relief loans said Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster received a $1.55 million federal loan forgiven under the pandemic relief program. The newest in the race for governor, Theresa Thibodeau, received $440,745 to help her day care business stay afloat. She stated that she lost 50% of her enrollment. She used the money to pay teachers out of work Was she still charging the parents who were bringing their children to the day care? The loan must have not helped, since she ended up selling the business.
Those of us who were considered essential and worked seven days a week, 10 to 12 hours a day, were very fortunate and thankful to be working. But when it came tax time, we were we were not forgiven. Some people needed to take advantage of the 401k hardship loan. Under the relief plan, a person could take out up to $100,000 in a one-time hardship loan. But again, when it came tax time, nothing was forgiven.
I would love to see a plan that forgives my taxes during the pandemic. After all, Charles Herbster said it “was a once in a century pandemic.”
Mark Emmons, Omaha
Yes to streetcar
I do not know John Brodston (“No to a streetcar,” Nov. 7 Pulse) but I “know” John Brodston. John thinks tax dollars are best spent on urban sprawl and the destruction of farmland to make way for ever-expanding square footage. John wants to expand southwest Highway 370, which would suggest he lives out by Chalco Hills or Tiburon Golf Club. From this exurban spot of Omaha, John rants against the proposed streetcar in midtown. John believes he knows the best modes of transportation for those of us who live east of 42nd Street.
His exhaustive study of the Kansas City streetcar (that he “makes a point of avoiding”) and the “Carpetbaggers” who built it, brought him to the conclusion that the KC line is a failure. John’s is the typical argument against the streetcar in Omaha and, like the others, is devoid of facts.
As far back as December 2017, our OWH reported, “higher-than-expected ridership, rapid growth in real estate development and increased sales tax receipts in Kansas City’s downtown streetcar district.” The Kansas City streetcar is a success and is growing. As for the “carpetbaggers” nonsense, does John know who the lead design firm for the KC streetcar was? If not, John can find their corporate headquarters in a brand new building in Aksarben Village with the letters H,D and R across the top. Also, ConnectGO, which is the lead advocate for the streetcar, is composed of leaders including Fortune 500 CEOs right here in Omaha.
You show me a city that isn’t investing in its urban core and mass transit, and I’ll show you a city that is dying. Urban sprawl must slow and soon stop. The future of Omaha is up, not out. Taking money from dense urban taxpayers and sending it to exurban projects that destroy our environment and produce little economic gain is ignorant. We should dismiss these arguments once and for all.
Andrew Adams, Omaha
Moral failure
Allow me to add my two cents to Tom Miller’s letter from Nov. 14 (“Fasting priests”).
If the Lincoln Diocese “leadership” thinks that a day of fasting is somehow going to make up for the pain and suffering that was caused by their charges over the years, then they are as so far beyond clueless that one should question the viability of the Catholic Church as a whole.
As a 45-year survivor of sexual assault, I know that there is no real justice for the crime that was committed against me as a young boy. Even though my perpetrator ultimately repeated his crime years later and wound up with a lifetime membership on the Sex Offender Registry, the nightmares and emotional pain I’ve experienced since my attack have never completely left me, nor will they ever.
Not only should those who were attacked by “men of the cloth” in the Catholic Church be offered lifetime counseling opportunities and a cash payment for their pain and suffering, as Mr. Miller suggests, but the current “leadership” of the three diocese in the state should turn in their resignations and remove themselves from the priesthood. They clearly don’t have a grasp of the suffering they have allowed to go on within their churches over the years, and if I were a member of the Catholic Church, I would demand their dismissal at once before putting one more penny in their collection plate.
Michael Carnes, Wayne, Neb.