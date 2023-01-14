The Public Pulse: Religious litmus test; Let's vote now; Pillen picks predecessor







Litmus test

The Nebraska Board of Education recently met to begin the task of choosing the next education commissioner (“Board wants honest, experienced visionary for next Nebraska education commissioner”).

In discussing the criteria for selecting the person for this important post, I was shocked and dismayed by newly-elected board member Sherry Jones’ assertion that the next commissioner must be someone with “fear of the Lord.” Jones further quoted the Bible saying God’s word says “a fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.”

Ms. Jones has the right to hold and express her religious beliefs. However, she has neither the right nor the power to demand that a person seeking this position have the same religious views as she does.

Article 1—Section 4 of the Constitution of the State of Nebraska states, “No religious test shall be required as a qualification for office.” This is especially important in both elective and appointive offices.

One of the most important values of our democracy is freedom of religion. If we allow elected officials to weaponize their faith to the extent they can demand that candidates must pass a religious litmus test to be even considered for a post, we are on a dangerous path.

Dave Richardson, Omaha

Retired educator

Streetcar issue

Since it appears unlikely that voters will be given the opportunity to decide the issue of the streetcar boondoggle, I am urging voters to weigh in here. I vote “no”. So, go for it everyone!

Jeri Lundblad, Omaha

Streets are a joke

In my opinion, the mayor and city council members should drive around Omaha, 102nd Street, 72nd Street and other main streets and pay attention to the deterioration, potholes and numerous pothole patches. Do we really need to spend over $400 million in taxpayer dollars for a streetcar that will be utilized by a very small percentage of the population? The condition of the streets in Omaha is a joke. That money would be better served by fixing the streets that are turning to rubble. Put the streetcar bond issue to a vote of the public and you will get your answer. I believe a majority will vote against the measure, but maybe, that is why you wont put it to a vote.

Joel Sacks, Omaha

Biggest supporter

Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis once said, “We can have democracy in this country, or we can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we can’t have both.” Did Pillen just prove that by appointing Ricketts, his biggest campaign financial source, to the senate?

Dan Hoffman, Omaha

Polemics in our politics

One of the many things I am grateful for as a U.S. citizen is the right to openness. I am similarly grateful to the OWH for affording this opportunity in the Pulse. I am 75-plus years old and have lived in Nebraska since 1965. I have proudly been registered as nonpartisan throughout my voting years here.

Nebraska is delightfully unique as unicameral and theoretically nonpartisan. I wonder if we are losing that? Just a question. None of our three congressional representatives were present at the Congressional commemoration for the lives of the U.S. Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police and National Guard who were either killed or injured on Jan. 6, 2021. They were defending not only all our Congressional representatives, but also the sacredness of U.S. American democracy.

As a nonpartisan American, I was simultaneously disappointed and annoyed and downright angry that only one Congressional representative of the Republican Party was present at the commemoration on Jan. 6, 2023. Our three were not present.

I hope we can reaffirm our commitment to our unicameral, nonpartisan status that was started in 1937. It would be so much healthier than our current polemical practices in the state and the nation.

Len Sagenbrecht, Omaha

White elephant

Streetcar, what a joke! I don’t usually side with Warren, but on this, I will. If they were so great, why were they removed from downtown in favor of buses? Once the novelty wears off, do the taxpayers get stuck with this white elephant too? If there’s such a great need, then let private investors foot the bill, and the future maintenance of it. MUD doesn’t believe it should add the renovations costs to customer bills. This city should be more concerned with the crumbling streets and sewers.

Randy Duda, Omaha

Prince Harry speaks

I’m sure that living in royalty is very trying, and I’m confident that Harry’s wife was not adequately welcomed into the family. But I’m tired of it all. I suppose it is none of my business, and normally I am opposed to corporal punishment, but I think King Charles III needs to give his son Harry a good spanking.

J. Keith Cook, Omaha

Subdivision entries

I am writing in regard to subdivision entrances being used for advertising purposes. My entry is littered with signs for dancing lessons, lawn services and open houses. The entry is not the prettiest to begin with and these signs just make the site look worse. Put the signs in your own yards and stop making the entry islands an eyesore.

Vicki Freeman, Omaha

Taken for a ride

We’ve heard a lot from streetcar deniers. They don’t seem ready to accept the settled economic science laid down by the retro conveyance proponents. Yes, maybe the economic development project merely identifies as transportation infrastructure. But many of the critics themselves admit that the project has the potential to take taxpayers for a ride.

Jerry Tworek, Omaha

Take an active role

McCarthy is Speaker of the House after 15 roll call votes and the entire House continues to be a house of clowns. It was the opening night of this year’s political theater, a spectacle that captured our apparent division as a nation. Our federal government is officially a lame duck again.

As a Nebraska millennial to other millennials and zoomers (Generation-Z individuals) I implore you to take an active role in your local government. Air your grievances to the ones who hold power locally. If you’re mad, be mad. If you support a piece of legislation, let it be known directly to your representative. Your voice is not lost until it’s taken away from you, but let it be known that it won’t be an easy feat.

There have been 145 bills introduced and 14 Constitution amendments, introduced in Nebraska’s unicameral in the first two days of the 108th Legislative session. Those have the possibility to affect our community and our every day lives. It’s not as simple of who has a “D” or “R” behind their name. Megan Hunt, my state senator, put in a reply on her Twitter feed, “We have Republicans who support climate change legislation, Democrats, who oppose gun safety legislation, all kinds of ideological crossover and departure from the norm.”

Over the years of my political consciousness, I have observed that citizens yearn for the federal government to fix all the problems they see in the world. That’s fine, but our federal government is huge and can be ineffective at times. Just because it is ineffective doesn’t mean I want it thrown out, I want it to work better. I believe the start to that is working with leadership within our local community. Stay informed. Write. Speak. Holler! Make it direct and do not yield.

Alec Colgan, Omaha