Game changer

Every time when the College World Series rolls into town, I stop to remember my Ryan classmate, friend, lawyer, author and veteran James Martin Davis. I always looked forward to seeing Jim and his wife at the games in his bright shirt sitting in their season seats next to the home team dugout. What a great supporter of the series and Omaha.

Coach Max Kurz, Omaha

Retired MPS 1968-2015

Kudos Sen. Armendariz

When faced with a serious illness or chronic condition, patients often look for ways to help with pain management and better understand treatment options.

Palliative care is a type of medical care that could greatly benefit Nebraska families who are diagnosed with cancer and other serious illnesses. It is appropriate at any age, at any stage of illness, and can be delivered along with curative treatment. A report from the Nebraska Palliative Care Council shows palliative care could reduce inpatient readmissions by 48% and total health costs by 36%.

I’m thankful to Sen. Christy Armendariz this legislative session, for following the Nebraska Palliative Care and Quality of Life Advisory Council’s recommendation to define palliative care in state law. This is the first step in creating consistent access to these supportive services in our state. In order to build upon these successful outcomes, we need to continue to work together to address barriers and misconceptions regarding what palliative care is and who can access it.

I appreciate the work of Sen. Armendariz and the Nebraska Palliative Care Council on this important health issue and I hope other Nebraskans will join our collective efforts to improve quality of life for the citizens of our state.

Rebecca McMahon, Fort Calhoun

Above normal rates

Out-of-town College World Series and local fans would enjoy the event more if hotels and other entities did not double or triple their rates during the series.

James (Jim) M. Hopkins, Sioux City, Iowa

Equal justice for all

That is what we are supposed to stand for and I totally agree with the intent and purpose. As has been said over and over many times in the last eight to nine years — “even the President is not above the law.”

Had I, as a member of the military for 26 years with some significant security clearances and “access,” had left one piece of TS (top secret), and above, material in the open or taken home with me, I would probably have had a new home with three-squares a day in Leavenworth.

If either president, past or present, and/or secretary of state had done this, which it seems according to both sides of the news media, all three have or may have, then they should be prosecuted and judged under the law and had to accept the consequences of that jury judgement. Would that not be considered “equal justice?” If not, why not?

My faith in our justice system is beginning to falter.

Dean Briscoe, Papillion