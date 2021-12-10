The Public Pulse: Remembering Bob Dole; Responses to Ben Sasse; Communicate on climate plan

Remembering Dole
Bob Dole is rightfully remembered as a great American. But I remember him personally as a great friend.
I worked on his 1988 campaign for the Republican nomination for president. He remembered me, and when I ran for Nebraska Attorney General his endorsement in the late summer of 1989, together with former Governor Charlie Thone’s support, helped launch my successful campaign.
I remember his great sense of humor, often directed at himself. For example, he told the story of a tough reelection campaign. A man in the audience, he said, wore a hat that said “Dump Dole.” “I told my staff to put that man down as undecided,” Dole quipped.
Bob Dole is one of the last of the “Greatest Generation” and one of its greatest.
Don Stenberg, Gretna
Former Nebraska Attorney General
Money management
Unfortunately, Senator Sasse has learned nothing about modern monetary theory during his time in the U.S. Senate (“Democrats sidestep the fiscal and social costs of their radical agenda”, Dec. 5). He states: deficits are bad; we need to balance the federal budget; the taxpayers are on the hook for the national debt, we have to run the government like we run our household finances, etc. These common tropes from the right are used by Senator Sasse and his ilk to scare the American people into voting for increasingly regressive policies. He fails to mention the bloated military budget or the infrastructure investment that benefits the society writ large, or the massive tax cut passed during the Trump administration or the $28 billion farmer bailout after Trump blew up the grain market by messing with tariffs.
Ken Ward, Gretna
Labor’s fruit
I read Ben Sasse’s editorial (“Democrats are sidestepping true costs of their agenda”, Dec. 5) and agreed with everything he said. The problem for Senator Sasse is that he helped elect President Biden by coming out against Trump at every turn. Now he’s seeing the fruits of his labors. Did any intelligent person really believe that Joe Biden was going to be a centrist governing president? It was pretty obvious from the get-go that he was under the thumb of Bernie Sanders and the AOC left. Trump may be a despicable human being but he was a good president who wanted nothing less than the best for the American people.
Chris Lewis, Omaha
Sweden’s example
I just read the Midlands Voices article by David E. Corbin, (“Omaha climate plan must address multiple needs,” Dec. 1) and wanted to add a comment/question:
Almost 50 years ago, my family hosted a Swedish exchange student for a year. At that time, Sweden had plastic bags that were totally bio-degradable and ours — made from petroleum — last forever until they end up in our oceans. We had a vice-president very invested in petroleum and the process and product was to be protected from any change.
Sweden also has next to zero garbage and waste. They recycle so well that they are at the point of not having enough waste to keep them busy.
Is there any communication with officials there to find out how to use their processes here in the United States?
Elaine K. Jones, Omaha
Cost of carbon
OPPD’s Decarbonization Plan was announced Dec. 9. Many people told OPPD to set a goal of net-zero carbon releases by 2035. OPPD’s mission is to provide affordable, reliable and environmentally sensitive energy services to our customer-owners. Environmentally sensitive needs to be more prominent at OPPD. All coal and gas they burn harms the number one industry in Nebraska: agriculture.
I hope more OPPD board members will publicly endorse a federal carbon fee and dividend. Congress is working to put a price on carbon in the reconciliation package. Getting Congress to pass that law will cause private companies to develop cheaper, more reliable alternatives to fossil fuels more quickly. A monthly federal carbon dividend check would make sure ratepayers are not hurt by higher prices.
OPPD had to spend a lot of money to restore power to 188,000 homes and businesses because of another record-setting storm. Human-caused climate change makes these types of larger storms more likely every year.
The two OPPD board members who have publicly endorsed a federal price on carbon and carbon dividend are Mary Spurgeon (in Congressional District 1) and Sara Howard (in District 2). Their endorsements are here: https://energyinnovationact.org/endorser-map/?state=NE
Mark Welsch, Omaha
Co-Leader Citizens’ Climate Lobby
Omaha Chapter Volunteer
Not in ‘lockstep’
Former President Trump’s opposition to Rep. Bacon reinforces why, as a life-long Republican, I could not bring myself to vote for him (or the Democratic candidate) in the last two elections.
Our two-party system is not based on a “100% lockstep obedience” to a party leader. That Mr. Trump does not understand that does not change matters. His over-all popularity is not a valid excuse to accept his position.
James E. Burns, Omaha
Thank you, Scouts
We have three adult children who were all involved in scouting when they were young. We recently moved to a new neighborhood and they have a group of Scouts who put up flags for the patriotic days on the calendar. Martin Luther King Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Veterans Day ... the list is a long one. For a small donation, you will walk out on these special days to a flag proudly flying in front of your house. When I walked out the morning of Dec. 7 to see the flags lining our street in honor of Pearl Harbor Day, like the Grinch, my heart grew three sizes. I support the cookie sellers and the popcorn sellers, but I am in awe of the flag bearers and their parents. Thank you so much to the Scouts of Falcon Ridge!
Nancy Dickinson, Omaha
