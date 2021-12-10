The Public Pulse: Remembering Bob Dole; Responses to Ben Sasse; Communicate on climate plan

Thank you, Scouts

We have three adult children who were all involved in scouting when they were young. We recently moved to a new neighborhood and they have a group of Scouts who put up flags for the patriotic days on the calendar. Martin Luther King Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Veterans Day ... the list is a long one. For a small donation, you will walk out on these special days to a flag proudly flying in front of your house. When I walked out the morning of Dec. 7 to see the flags lining our street in honor of Pearl Harbor Day, like the Grinch, my heart grew three sizes. I support the cookie sellers and the popcorn sellers, but I am in awe of the flag bearers and their parents. Thank you so much to the Scouts of Falcon Ridge!