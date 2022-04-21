The Public Pulse: Remembering Brad Ashford; Susceptible oil supply; State of college football

Thank you, Brad Ashford

It was sad to hear about the loss of former U.S. Representative and Nebraska State Sen. Brad Ashford.

In two short years in Congress, Ashford demonstrated he was going to make it count, working with his bipartisan colleagues to push through the CHIP in for VETS Act that was the genesis for the Omaha VA Ambulatory Care Center.

Working with community philanthropic leaders, he showcased Omaha’s private-public partnership that made Omaha’s project an example for communities across the country to support my fellow veterans.

I am grateful to Mr. Ashford for his innovative concept that resulted in the much-needed Ambulatory Care Center that ensures our dedicated VA health professionals can provide veterans like myself care we’ve earned in a state-of-the-art facility.

Thank you, Mr. Ashford, on behalf of the entire veteran community.

Will Ackerman, Bellevue

USAF Master Stg. (retired)

NIL and recruiting

An article in the April 18 edition of OW-H does a good job of describing the mess college football is getting into with NIL and transfer portals. It’s getting so college and football are two completely separate things. It won’t be long until a few teams with wealthy donors will lure the best players, recruits or transfers, with mind-boggling financial offers that rival the NFL. And right now there are few controls to keep these million of dollars from ruining the sport making it unrecognizable to many college fans.

The former college system may as well become the NFL minor leagues with the very best players making millions and going almost directly into the NFL. It may very well be the end of an era!

Larry Johnson, Omaha

Be more like Ashford

I was reminded one time that the president was elected to serve and deserves respect, even if we disagree. I can take that a little further and say that everybody deserves respect, whether we agree with the person or not. The political ads which are running now show a total lack of respect for opponents. I suggest that everybody read the article about Brad Ashford, who respected and was willing to work with anyone. Whoever wins the race for governor should remember that not everyone voted for him or her. If the governor disrespects anyone, be prepared to receive the same disrespect from others. Or should he be a person like Brad Ashford and acknowledge differences, but works to find a compromise. After all, whoever is elected governor will not be governor of just those in his party who voted for him or her, but of all Nebraskans and should be willing to work for all.

Richard Weston, Papillion

Oil embargo

Here we are again! We fail time after time as a country to learn lessons from the past. In 1973, the OPEC oil embargo caused gas shortages and high prices for us. Then again in 1979, during the Iranian revolution, same outcome — an interruption in oil supply.

Lobbyists and their politicians have kept us hostage to a finite energy and the countries that supply it. Oil supply is susceptible to war and hostile regimes, but no one controls the sun or wind — it is ours for the taking.

We don’t drive Model T cars anymore because we made advances in research and use of technology. We must now do the same with solar and wind power. We could have been light years ahead if we had started 49 years ago.

China is playing the long game on us, they intend to win.

Mike Hermsen, Omaha

Who was right?

We are now a couple months past the ending of the last mask mandate. This last mandate seemed to be controversial. Douglas County Public Health Director Lindsay Huse used her authority to implement her directive. Mayor Stothert was against it and said it was not necessary. Lawsuits were filed to limit the authority of Huse.

We have been told all along to follow the science and the science should be followed. Most decisions have to be made without all the necessary information. Good decision making is integral to good leadership.

We can certainly examine like municipalities who had masking and those who did not during the same time period.

Where is that report? Let’s see that science and make a judgment as to who was right.

So who was right, Stothert or Huse?

Thomas Westman, Omaha

Streetcars and taxes

I find it interesting that the city of Omaha believes we can “grow” the Omaha metro area by adding a streetcar.

How about we grow Nebraska and the Omaha metro by reducing property taxes, personal property taxes, etc. Our neighboring states are figuring it out, why can’t we? Really tired of us homeowners and property owners being held responsible to fund anything and everything Nebraska thinks is important. Tired of hearing our state can’t reduce property taxes because a particular group would be jeopardized.

It’s time to find another way — get creative! My first suggestion: reduce property taxes and raise sales taxes. The more you shop, the more tax you pay. If you can afford to shop ‘til you drop, you can afford to pay more taxes ‘til you drop.

My second suggestion: those entities funded by property taxes need to balance their budgets and reduce their expenditures.

Connie Jones, Bellevue

Learning early

In his latest TV ad, Jim Pillen is following the dictum expressed in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific: “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear/You’ve got to be taught from year to year/It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear/You’ve got to be carefully taught.” Another line points out, “to hate all the people your relatives hate …”

I’ll give him this: He has never falsely promised to represent all Nebraskans.

Kaye K Jones, Bellevue