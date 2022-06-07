The Public Pulse: Remembering Jack Payne; Thoughts on gun reform; Student debt

Thanks Jack

Many years ago, St. Bernard’s Church Men’s Club in Omaha held prominent athletic sports banquets. The master of ceremonies at a number of these festivities was Jack Payne. The one year that I was president of the men’s club, I called Jack Payne and asked him if he would honor us again to speak. He immediately responded “yes.” He also asked if Betty Mc Andrews was going to be in charge of the dinner. I responded yes, but it was going to be her last time. Jack did his usual fantastic job as master of ceremonies. He said one thing that I will always remember: that he was the best fed Baptist on the Catholic athletic club speaking circuit. The last time I saw Jack was many years ago, when he was a volunteer at the Methodist Hospital information desk. He still remembered the old speaking days. He was, in my opinion, the best announcer in the state.

A lot of friends are there to greet Jack. Thanks for everything you did for the world of sports and others.

Howard C. Rudloff, Omaha

Gun violence

Eighteen is too young for anyone to own an AR-15. Something must be done about the gun violence in this country. Everyday someone is shot and killed in Los Angeles, New York or Chicago, not to mention the mass shootings like Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. Almost 70% of school shootings are committed by pre-teens and teenagers, sounds like a no brainer to me. Raise the age to purchase firearms to 21 and a lot of this evil would end. Yes, evil. We will continue to see these horrific killings until we do something to curb the amount of guns in American homes and streets.

Nothing was done after Sandy Hook and nothing will be done now. The people in power are slaves to the gun lovers and the NRA and would never do anything to jeopardize losing those votes. Please pray for all who are mourning the loss of a loved one and pray for those that are suffering mental illness so that they may be healed. God please heal our land.

Ed Volpi, Fremont

Let’s fix it

The Constitution didn’t abolish slavery; we fixed that.

The Constitution didn’t grant women the right to vote; we fixed that.

The Constitution didn’t grant full personhood to Black Americans; we fixed that.

The Constitution didn’t grant citizenship to Native Americans; we fixed that.

The Second Amendment has been misinterpreted to the detriment of innocent Americans; we can and must fix that.

Any reasonable reading of the Second Amendment does not prohibit sensible gun safety requirements.

That is just one small but necessary step. We also must address the culture of guns, and on a larger scale, the culture of violence and materialism that plagues this country.

Seth Brooks, Fremont

Student debt

Why depict student debt as a steel ball around their ankle? These same students signed a contract, a promise, to pay back a boatload of money to pay for their college education.

If there is a blame to have, it is the colleges that encourage students to get a loan for a future job that does not exist. The colleges should guarantee a job, or the colleges should pay for that college loan.

It is a good lesson for them to learn the world of business. That when you sign for a loan, you have to pay the loan. I signed for a loan to pay for my home, and we sacrificed many pleasures in life to pay for the loan. No fancy cars, no trips to Disneyland, no trips to Worlds of Fun, live in an apartment, save and economize all the time. I signed on a loan to pay for only used cars and I paid the loans.

If I could do it, so they can do it too.

Luis R. Cantu, Omaha

It’s a start

Jerry Eaton (“Bring out the best,” June 1), stated that we can’t fix all the problems in this country with just new laws or rules alone.

I would appreciate his statement that “government truly works best when it is needed least,” if I actually thought that he meant that throughout the government. Does this apply to abortion laws, gay marriage, casino gambling and marijuana? If so, I salute him. Otherwise, he’s a libertarian, who only wants the government to interfere with stuff he doesn’t care about.

New laws or rules might not fix the problem, but they are a start.

Dave Peck, Bellevue

Quality is key

Since when did the state of Nebraska decide to take the quality out of the environment? The Department of Environmental Quality is now the Department of Environment and Energy. I’d like the “Quality” back in Nebraska’s environment and have the “Energy” (in the form of electromagnetic frequencies that may be causing global warming as they are microwaves, short waves and infrared wavelengths) mitigated.

I have complained to Omaha’s mayor and city council about the transmitting antennae that produce radio frequency fields that exceed the FCC occupational exposure limit. To what dosimetry levels are we being exposed? Why are everyone’s “hands tied” when it comes to lethal doses of electromagnetic soup? There are communities within these United States that chose to not even have 5G. That tells me that the FCC isn’t to blame.

Katrina Tomsen, Minden