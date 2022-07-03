The Public Pulse: Remembering Marlin Briscoe; Congrats Cathedral girls; Solution for DREAMers;

Remembering the 'Magician'

I read once again a truly outstanding sports article written by Dirk Chatelain. This time he dedicated his feature to the late, great Marlin Briscoe. His tribute to one of Omaha's greatest athletes follows the style of his great book, "24th & Glory."

When Marlin removed his 1972-73 Super Bowl ring and slid it onto the finger of Dirk's 4-year-old son, I can just imagine how thrilled the young boy must have been. It had to be an emotional moment for Dirk also, and it was for me too. I raised young sons also and remember how thrilled they were to experience their contacts with admired athletes.

Great article, Dirk, and keep them coming.

Wayne Gonyea, Omaha

Safe journey

As the President of the Omaha South High Class of 1963, I am confident I speak for all of us in saying that our hearts were broken when we learned of the death of our friend and classmate, Marlin "The Magician" Briscoe.

We cheered for Marlin when he was amassing statistics on the football field worthy of a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We pulled for him and prayed for him when he went through his struggle with drugs. We were disgusted at the racism he endured. But most of all, we enjoyed his friendship. He never thought he was too important to connect with old friends.

Once, after he had acquired two Super Bowl rings, by coincidence, he and I were on the same flight to Omaha (he was playing with Detroit and was their emergency quarterback, as well as wide receiver). I lived in Grand Island then, so I invited Marlin to come out for lunch when it was convenient for him. He accepted my invitation and we enjoyed a wonderful afternoon.

Safe journey, Marlin, until we meet again.

Dave McMahill, Minneapolis

Girls Cathedral Hoosiers

Marjie Ducey’s story "Unofficial champs" was one of the best I’ve read ever. It was heartwarming to read about Title IX

And the beginnings of sanctioned women sports.

In particular, the Cathedral girls basketball team's brush with greatness. It meant even more to this Cathedral kid from the '60s. I knew many of the Halpines and Smagacz kids. There was a bunch. Congratulations to the 1976 Girls Cathedral Hoosiers.

Gary Domet, Omaha

DACA status

With this summer marking the 10th anniversary of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), I am writing to call for a permanent legislative solution for DREAMers in Nebraska and across the nation.

I encourage OWH readers across Nebraska to call their representatives and senators and ask them to find a long-term solution for DREAMers in our state. In Omaha, we are fortunate to be represented by Congressman Don Bacon, who understands the countless contributions that DREAMers make to our communities and who consistently votes to protect their DACA status.

In 2019, Mr. Bacon was one of only seven Republicans to vote to pass permanent protections for DREAMers under federal law.

While it has been 10 years since President Obama first introduced DACA via executive order, I am more hopeful now than ever that, with bipartisan leaders like Don Bacon bringing people together in Congress, we will finally be able to pass DACA into law and end the uncertainty DREAMers face every election cycle

Judith Kelsey, M.D., Omaha

Pursuit of happiness

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

As a family doctor, it is clear to me that a child inside the womb is a child. They have the right to life.

As a family doctor, it is clear to me that women should govern the decisions about their own bodies. They have a right to liberty.

It is very painful when life and liberty become mutually exclusive, as happens when women become pregnant, but do not want to be pregnant. Our founding fathers rightly ordered that we need first to attend to life, and then to liberty, and then to the pursuit of happiness. Roe vs. Wade valued liberty before life, and though both are paramount, there can be no liberty without life.

Both sides of the abortion debate will forever spend their energy trying to embody their beliefs in law. Regardless of which way the law falls, we should all focus on supporting women who are pregnant so that they are not alone on their journey, and so their child can be born into a welcoming environment.

Though we may not agree on whether life or liberty is of greater value, we can all still help pregnant women and their children in their pursuit of happiness. That is our common ground.

Hans Dethlefs, La Vista

Water crisis

I was saddened and dismayed when I read the short blurb on page A6 in the June 29 World-Herald stating that “At least 2 million Americans don’t have running water or a working toilet at home.” I have always felt so lucky to be able to turn on a faucet and have access to clean water. I can’t imagine what it must be like for those who don’t and have to haul water to wash dishes, cook, bathe or flush a toilet, if they had one. I am simply incredulous that these conditions are allowed to exist in America in 2022 and worse, that we let it be so.

The article continues that this situation costs the U.S. economy $8.58 billion each year. Is there some means to take this money and provide running, potable water to these people? Is there anything we as individual citizens can do? It seems we have funds for so many other things, but when it comes to a quality of life issue, we can’t seem to do anything about it.

Lynn Meier Richardson, Bellevue