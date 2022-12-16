The Public Pulse: Remembering Mike Leach; OPS transportation; Taxes and streetcars







Remembering Mike Leach

How very sad to hear of the passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach. He was a gifted coach who desperately cared about his players.

While at Texas Tech, he proposed that, if two or more schools were tied as the end of the season, the tie-breaker to determine the conference champion should be the graduation rate.

At that moment he went right to the top of my “favorite coaches” list.

RIP, coach.

Bob Winkler, Omaha

Unrelated bus issues

There are many explanations how the mostly empty city buses we see navigating the city daily are unrelated to school buses that sit parked unable to get children to places of learning with no one to operate them, none of which are acceptable.

Troy A. Burress, Papillion

Taxes and streetcars

I just received my property tax statement. My tax went up nearly $2,000 before applying the state credit. I have lived at the same address for the last 16 years and my property tax has never jumped more than $500 in any year. I am retired. I have to live within my means, but the government parasite continues to grow. To compound matters, the city wants to add a streetcar. In my opinion, if approved, this is bound to become a cash vacuum like the California bullet train to nowhere. This is a project the people of Omaha don’t need and can’t afford. How long will rational people support this type of lunacy?

Ken Bahr, Omaha

Oath of office

Everyone who serves in the U.S. executive branch or in Congress takes an oath to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Trump has openly renounced his oath by calling for the termination of parts of the Constitution. Doesn’t that make him ineligible to hold office again?

Does that mean that anyone in Congress who continues to publicly support him is renouncing their oath of office?

Barry Anderson, Omaha

Pension protection

As a former union card carrying teamster, I have been receiving a pension check from the Central States Pension Fund for almost 10 years. From the beginning, I knew that the fund was in trouble due to mismanagement (among many other things). Now, my benefits will not be reduced due to the American Rescue Plan, the COVID relief bill passed in 2021 (Dec. 9).” While I am grateful to not have my benefits cut, I have to wonder what this has to do with COVID? Who is paying for it? And for how long?

Scott Darden, Omaha

Reappointing directors

From an outsider’s opinion, it appears Nebraskans will have four more years of Gov. Ricketts’ administration as Gov.-elect Pillen carries over most of the previous directors. Although I don’t know any appointees, nor do I have knowledge of the processes or environment behind the scenes, as a Nebraska citizen and taxpayer, I have the right to evaluate the outcomes of those directors’ decisions.

Just like a review of Scott Frost’s tenure, every leader has some wins and losses. However, in Nebraska football, a loss to Michigan is assessed differently than a loss to Georgia Southern. There are certain games you should win. Reviewing the results of the Department of Health and Human Services during the current director’s tenure seems to indicate she has had some losses that she should have won. Three losses stand out.

First, spending two years to implement expanded Medicare smells of bad management or directives from the governor to delay a result mandated by Nebraska voters. Secondly, the inspector general of Nebraska Child Welfare reported failures of leadership that created a deterioration of the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva, ultimately causing a shutdown of the facility. Finally, children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties were neglected by the contract debacle and lax oversight of St. Francis Ministries. After SFM received additional millions, the contract was cancelled and the state took over, but help for our neediest Nebraskans didn’t get much better. In fact, according to World-Herald reporting, caseloads are still too high.

Now that Pillen has announced the reappointment, I urge him to give the director specific analytic benchmarks with precise deadlines, and those measures should be communicated to Nebraskans. Protection of our most vulnerable must be a state responsibility win.

Chuck Chevalier, Springfield

Tiered tax increases?

The Boston Tea Party happened Dec. 16, 1773, in part because commercial interests rather than moral principles played a key role. I’m assuming most Douglas County residents have received their new real estate tax assessment increasing by around 20%. Did we all miss a vote on this tax increase? Tax increases like this should be tiered, enabling homeowners to adjust along with income 5% — or maybe 10% — annually. Not many of us get a 5% pay raise, let alone 20% and having that amount due by March 2023.

I realize inflation is affecting the majority of industries. You are able to turn off a light, turn down your heat and maybe buy less costly food items — real estate taxes don’t seem to be negotiable. I love Nebraska, but I dislike how we are taxed: auto licensing, restaurant tax, sewer tax, sales tax and especially real estate tax.

Corrine Blum, Omaha

On Israeli occupation

Previous authors allude to illegal occupation of West Bank and Gaza by Israel. Under what international law (UN resolutions aren’t law) is their control illegal? Those areas have been part of Israel since antiquity except for times when others seized and occupied them. How can a country illegally occupy itself?

After WWI, Britain gained control over Palestine and pledged to create a Jewish homeland there. In 1946-1948, Palestine was divided into two states, one Arab and one Jewish. The Jewish State would encompasses the current state of Israel, including West Bank and Gaza. The Arab State is Jordan.

Israel was to be divided between Arab and Jewish peoples, but the Arab people refused their portion, which then went to Israel. In 1948, neighboring Arab armies attempted to conquer Israel and failed. However, Gaza and West Bank were seized and occupied by Israel’s neighbors against International law. In 1967 Israel reclaimed the seized territories.

The use of “occupied” in relation to the current arrangement is misleading. There isn’t a single Jew in Gaza, which is controlled by the terrorist group Hamas. There isn’t a single Jew living in areas A and B of West Bank, it’s illegal for them to be there under Israeli law. Area C in West Bank was designated as the Israeli portion under the Oslo accords, signed by both the Palestinians and Israelis.

The 1948 borders make Israel undefendable. If you dropped Omaha on Israel at its narrowest section, one-third would be in the Mediterranean Sea. After four wars, two infantatas, constant missile barrages from Gaza and the realization that the only thing keeping Hamas out of West Bank is the PA’s refusal to hold elections, it is obvious that Israel can’t make West Bank a third Palestinian State. Jordan and Gaza should be sufficient.

Mike Salkin, Omaha