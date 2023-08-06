Korean War remembrance

One event that often gets overshadowed by the more famous wars fought over the past 100 years is the Korean War. However, Omaha knows the importance of remembering and honoring those who fought in this often overlooked conflict. It is sometimes called “The Forgotten War.”

As the son of a man who served in the Navy in WWII and in the Army in the Korean War, and as a nephew of several uncles who served in WWII and in Korea, I was very pleased at the Korean War Remembrance that was held in Memorial Park on July 29.

There was an impressive display of vehicles and a group of statues modeled after the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Hosted by Hal Daub, the event included period music by Greg Spevak and his orchestra, a Korean women’s singing group, several veterans with their remembrances and a Bob Hope impersonator (Thanks for the memories!).

A free lunch was provided by Hy-Vee.

Thanks to all involved. Those veterans who died, and those who survived, saved South Korea from being ruled by the worst tyranny on the planet.

Ronald Scribner, Omaha

Extend postpartum care

As a mom and grandmother, I know how important it is that new moms have access to care after their child is born. With the passage of Legislative Bill 227, approved by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor, the Nebraska Medicaid program now has a terrific opportunity to help moms enrolled in Medicaid and their babies. They simply need to submit a state plan amendment to extend postpartum care to one year. Moms face multiple challenges in the first critical year. Access to care to address health issues, including life-threatening issues, is essential.

I urge Nebraska state officials to provide postpartum coverage for moms enrolled in Medicaid for one year. It is essential for mom and baby.

Corrie Kielty, Lincoln

Impressed by Vargas

I am fairly new to Omaha once again, although I had lived in Omaha from 1997 to 2004. I am very interested in the politics of Omaha and Nebraska and, so far, I have been very disappointed.

But then I came across a campaign ad for Tony Vargas when he was running in 2022 for Congress. I was immediately impressed and excited to know that there is such a person running for office from Omaha. Recently I was able to meet Tony in person and my excitement did not dissipate. Tony is all his ads claim him to be (a novelty, in itself, for politicians). He is competent, sincere, a true people person, humble and sincere. He is intelligent and exudes integrity. Where do you find such a man willing to run for office nowadays? I was impressed with his sincerity from his first ad and became more and more of a fan as the months went by. I was so hoping he would win and was very disappointed in voters when he did not.

One thing stood out for me during the campaign. His opponent began putting very negative ads attacking Tony. I was so furious at the kindergarten tactics and Tony did reply in kind at first. Then, it was Tony who stopped negative, mud-throwing antics and went back to his true self. He continued with positive ads and eliminated negativity. That type of action by Tony cemented my belief in him.

I was very impressed with the crowd on Tuesday for Tony’s behalf. The group was very diverse — just like our population. That’s the type of crowd I admire. This is America at its strongest.

June Kent, Omaha

Good education for all?

Regarding Legislative Bill 753 and the opposition to the opportunity to vote on it: It seems to me that if the Opportunity Scholarships Act was truly about good education for all, it would give the same tax credit for donations to public schools.

Paul Moessner, Omaha

Private schools support

I very much support public schools in Nebraska. I paid taxes for public schools but chose to send our children to private schools at a substantial additional cost. Yes, that was our choice. With this in mind, I ask those who are very vocal against helping private schools, what would happen if every private school in the state would close its doors this fall?

What would the added cost be for every child in Nebraska to attend a public school? How would school districts handle the need for added facilities, teachers and staff to handle such an influx of students? Again, without private schools, think about the added cost of every child in Nebraska only being able to attend a public school.

Larry Rudolph, Omaha