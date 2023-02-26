





Thomas Heafey

It is with sad gratitude that we note the passing of local legendary “Mortuary Man,” Thomas Heafey. Longtime Omahans will recall his family’s grand Victorian parlor at 35th and Farnam, before the business namesake moved West to 78th and West Center Road.

Mr. Heafey’s obituary notes his kindness and sense of humor, and I’ll always remember the time I was at a visitation and he invited me behind the scenes — at what many fondly refer to as “the Mortuplex” — to view photos of the family history.

He had the good form to chortle when I reminded him of a favorite anecdote of the (fittingly, late) humorist Erma Bombeck, how she remarked that the most difficult job she ever had came just out of college, working at writing obits for her local newspaper. She quipped: “Do you know how hard it is to get those people to die in alphabetical order?”

Thank you for your service, Mr. Heafey.

Steve Paschang, Omaha

Golden anniverary

Well, I have now met the milestone of being married to the most beautiful, witty and wonderful woman in the world for 50 years. And we are so incredibly blessed.

While I have suffered some significant and life-threatening health issues in the last 20 years, my wife was always at my side. That dedication gives one courage to go on.

We’ve always been loyal to one another, respected the other, have common values, and have always worked to make the other’s life better. Being selfish and seeking self-success is not a good quality.

However, one quality that is often left out as a positive, long-term marriage factor is tolerance. Sometimes you just have to “let it go” as none of us are perfect. Sometimes you need to have a cooling off period, where nothing is said, as that would only further inflame the situation when one is angry.

In this day of “anything goes” marriages, the above qualities are even more important.

Thank you, Lord, for giving to me such a great gift in life.

William Steiner, Omaha

Thank you

I would like to thank the beautiful person who turned my phone in to the courtesy desk at the Walmart on 72nd and Hascall Streets last month. My phone is extra-special to me because it is a gift from my son, and I was crushed when I thought it was gone for good.

In these days of “If I find it, it’s mine” and “‘If I can steal it and get away with it, it’s mine,” it is wonderful to know there are still people out there with a far, far superior moral compass. Thank you for reminding me of that.

While I wish I could thank you in person, I hope you see this letter.

Jeanne Gray, Omaha

In the place of parents

I retired from full-time education in 2012 after 42 years. These past 11 years, I have been a substitute teacher to help with the ongoing need for filling in the shortage of professional teachers.

As a student, a teacher, an administrator, a parent and a grandparent; I have always respected educators. The latest Legislative discussions and proposed bills in Lincoln are shocking. Rather than enabling parents to be “watchdogs,” we need to invite them as partners into the education process of learning and planning.

Teachers, education developers and administrators have always been considered “in loco parentis,” that is, “in the place of parents.” Teachers are not the enemy. Teachers are a loving and selfless group of professionals as partners for raising children.

Please, let’s trust our teachers and see them as they are: trained professionals who are partners in nurturing the life of our children.

Len Sagenbrecht, Omaha