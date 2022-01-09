The Public Pulse: Remembering Tutu; Roads at issue; Midlands Voices response

Thank you

I was hospitalized from Sept. 20th through Sept. 24. Due to the number of COVID patients, I was kept in the emergency room for 26 hours before I could get a bed on a floor. My care was excellent despite the fact that it was a very busy place. While a patient, my care was excellent. There were many student nurses but one in particular stands out in my mind. She was in the room when the oncologist came to talk to me. The doctor asked if I had seen the cat scan and, since I had not, she pulled it up on the computer. One look at the liver and there was no doubt things were not good. The doctor was honest as we talked about treatment possibilities and likely outcome. After the doctor left, she pulled up a chair and sat down. I looked at her and she said “you don’t have to talk to me, I am going to stay here with you, I don’t want you to be alone.” She has been on my mind for weeks. Being a retired nurse, I can see she is going to be an excellent nurse and I wish her all the best and would like to thank her.