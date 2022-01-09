The Public Pulse: Remembering Tutu; Roads at issue; Midlands Voices response

Hope and goodness
Archbishop Desmond Tutu said, “that forgiveness is how we unchain ourselves from the past.” We chose the “forgiveness cycle” instead of the revenge cycle.
We can teach our children to look at a problem from different points of view — to keep an open mind. To choose forgiveness over revenge.
This is how we evolve into better more compassionate, more peaceful creatures. Every major religion gives lip service to the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Sometimes it does seem impossible given all of our human failings ... greed, selfishness, lust for power and wealth ...
I do think that more people are becoming more caring ... about each other, our environment, etc. Unfortunately, the media devotes so much space to covering all the bad, hateful things that are going on in the world and not enough reporting about all the goodness and kindness that’s out there. To be fair I have seen more human interest stories at the end of news programs, so at least a bit of uplifting news at the end.
As we end 2021 and move on to 2022, let’s all take a few lessons from Archbishop Tutu and Jane Goodall, many off their thoughts and words are in this letter and excerpts from Jane’s Book “The Book of Hope.” Let us start 2022 with hope for our future, with compassion and love in our hearts, and with forgiveness and understanding and create a better world for ourselves, our families, our children and grandchildren. I do believe in hope and goodness. Thank you for reading this. Wishing each of you a happy, hopeful, compassionate New Year!
Rita Belz, Elkhorn
Substandard roads
When is a precedent not a precedent? When it’s not. The Omaha City Council recently voted against contributing an extra 10% to the cost of replacing substandard roads around Loveland Elementary School located at 82nd and Pacific. The main objections raised by naysayers Pete Festersen, Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton and Dan Rowe were in fear of setting a precedent for other street improvements in the city and of being “unfair” to other neighborhoods which only received a 50% match. So, what is different about this case and just why did residents of a relatively affluent area ask for a higher contribution? What’s different is this is a long-standing public safety issue that affects 300 elementary students and their families, one-fourth of whom come from throughout the city as “opt-in” transferees from Omaha Public Schools.
Loveland was never developed in the modern sense when AJ Love platted the land a century ago and provided only gravel roads. The two streets in question, which are immediately adjacent to the school grounds, are classified as substandard by the city and have been so throughout the 65 years since annexation. This represents over six decades of neglect by both the city and the school district. In order to win buy-in from the handful of private owners along these streets, several of whom are retired, residents proposed a financial solution that called for a 60% city contribution, 30% from Westside Community Schools and 10% from private owners. If this were the case, private owners would be assessed amounts comparable to recent street improvement projects in Loveland.
Providing a higher city contribution would not have set a precedent, far from it. It would only have recognized the city’s obligation to respond to a long-time problem affecting hundreds of children and residents in a case that is unique among the 178 schools in Omaha. We are not giving up, but are disappointed that our elected representatives took the easy way out on this issue. The negative vote was a mistake and a disservice to our community.
Peter Gadzinski, Omaha
Wonderful article
The Dec. 24 issue of the World-Herald had a wonderful Midlands Voices authored by Father Steven Boes. He has been the Boys Town president and national executive director since 2005. From everything I have heard and witnessed, he has done an outstanding job in that role.
Father Boes does not sugarcoat the tremendous failures of both Christian orphanages and reform schools. The atrocities should make one sick to their stomach.
Fortunately, in 1917, along came Father Edward Flanagan, the founder of Boys Town. His thought processes were totally different than previous organizations that worked with troubled and traumatized youth.
The Roman Catholic Church names new Saints on a regular basis. As I understand it, candidates had to perform at least two miracles. Father Flanagan’s philosophy, regarding troubled youth, has created miracles constantly for more than 100 years.
Please take the time to read this wonderful article regarding vulnerable children. May Father Boes remain in his current role until his days of retirement.
James J. Vihstadt, Sr., Papillion
Margo Carlson, Lincoln
Learn every day
We study history to understand our todays and to plan more just tomorrows.
During the past year, I’ve read three books I strongly recommend to any one truly interested in understanding the daily news, the seemingly drama about racial and economic injustice and currently the controversial critical race theory.
For a comprehensive foundational background of a large part of our American history, I recommend reading, in order of cognitive progression: “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson; “Until Justice Be Done” by Kate Masur; and then, my most recent study, “1619 Project” by Nikole Hanna-Jones. The former two provide numerous examples of attitudes, laws and legal prejudices prevailing in our national history. The latter provides the culminative results of these examples and objective thoughts for us to ponder. I learned a lot; hopefully, you will to.
Seemingly, much of the recent rhetoric from our political leaders is proffered without in-depth understanding the issues and, in particular, without the political will to lead exemplifying the common good in all of us, toward a more just tomorrow. This has resulted in continued misunderstanding.
I am 83 years old and continue to learn every day. I live in hope that others will strive to learn before they react.
George J. Lippert, Papillion
Thank you
I was hospitalized from Sept. 20th through Sept. 24. Due to the number of COVID patients, I was kept in the emergency room for 26 hours before I could get a bed on a floor. My care was excellent despite the fact that it was a very busy place. While a patient, my care was excellent. There were many student nurses but one in particular stands out in my mind. She was in the room when the oncologist came to talk to me. The doctor asked if I had seen the cat scan and, since I had not, she pulled it up on the computer. One look at the liver and there was no doubt things were not good. The doctor was honest as we talked about treatment possibilities and likely outcome. After the doctor left, she pulled up a chair and sat down. I looked at her and she said “you don’t have to talk to me, I am going to stay here with you, I don’t want you to be alone.” She has been on my mind for weeks. Being a retired nurse, I can see she is going to be an excellent nurse and I wish her all the best and would like to thank her.
Janet Rentko, Omaha
Public Pulse January 2022
Schools and businesses must consider implementing mask mandates to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, a Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Nebraska volleyball's championship game against Wisconsin should be the new Game of the Century.
Proof of vaccination before entering an entertainment venue should be a requirement, a Pulse writer says.