





Dominant pitcher

Vida Blue dominated the 1970 Omaha Royals, their fans should recall.

Pitching for Iowa, then in the Oakland A’s farm system, Blue went 5-0 against Omaha, the American Association champion that year.

Blue, 73, died May 6 in California as a result of medical complications stemming from cancer, A’s team officials said.

After his concluding victory over Omaha Sept. 1, 1970, Blue told The World-Herald he would like another start for Iowa before rejoining the A’s.

With only two games remaining in the Iowa season, that would not be possible. The probability was that the A’s would recall Blue, and they did.

Twenty days later, Blue pitched a no-hitter against Minnesota after beating Omaha.

Bob Williams, Omaha

Safety of our citizens?

As with many small-town Midwestern kids, I grew up with guns: BB, then .22 and shotguns. I’m proud of my NRA marksmanship award. As an embedded reporter in Iraq, I witnessed how our soldiers and Marines had to make sure their weapons were disarmed on base. I believe in the Second Amendment.

I admire Rep. Don Bacon’s service and efforts at bipartisanship. I have watched State Sen. Tom Brewer’s service to the country and consider him a Nebraska and national hero. I have known and admired Sen. Lou Ann Linehan for years. She is a brilliant political advocate and a wonderful friend. Each of these lawmakers have attributes that should make us proud of American democracy, regardless of disagreements on a particular vote.

I have to conclude, though, that each has the blood of innocent Americans and children on his and her hands. These are good people who have turned their backs on the safety of our fellow citizens. Bacon, who should know an AK-47 is a weapon of war, does nothing as children die in their classrooms or shopping with their parents. Sens. Brewer and Linehan disregard all the evidence that permitless concealed-carry laws lead to more shootings and deaths. It also puts police officers at greater risk.

As a grandfather of children who now have to do active-shooter drills, I cannot support these legislators who kowtow to the NRA.

C. David Kotok, Omaha

National Foster Care Month

May is National Foster Care Month, a time to raise awareness about foster care needs, show appreciation to foster parents and caseworkers, and learn more about the issues impacting families and children involved with child welfare. It’s also a time we can focus on the 100,000-plus children in foster care who are waiting on adoption. On any given day in Nebraska, there are thousands of children in foster care, hundreds of whom are waiting on an adoptive family.

Children enter foster care due to many different reasons, including abuse, neglect, or abandonment. Often children are separated from their birth families due to issues involving substance addiction and/or mental health challenges that are present. If these challenges are not mitigated in a timely manner so that children can be reunited with their birth families, the child welfare and family court systems will terminate parental rights and pursue adoption for these children. After the adoption, it’s important we have ongoing services to support both the birth families and adoptive families.

The children waiting on adoption are a range of ages, various sibling group sizes, different races, and all with unique life histories. Their interests, skills, fears, and dreams are all different, but what they have in common is a need for permanency that only comes through a family. If you are looking for more information, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services is a great place to start.

This National Foster Care Month, let’s find a way to thank and support those who serve within Nebraska’s child welfare system, and let’s continue to advocate for all the children in foster care to find permanent families — through reunification with their birth families — and when that’s not possible, through the permanency of a safe, loving adoptive family.

Ryan Hanlon, Alexandria, Virginia

President and CEO of National Council For Adoption

Celeste Snodgrass, LCSW, Omaha

Senior director of

clinical services

Holt International

Children’s Services

Clocks forward, calendars back

After reading about the things the Nebraska Legislature has been working on, I have one question: When we set our clocks forward this year, were we supposed to have turned our calendars back 200 years? Asking for a friend.

Linda Bradbury, Omaha

Cult of personality

Kim Jong Un’s followers believe the outside world is unfairly biased against their supreme leader.

Our own cult of personality? Donald Trump, Jan. 23, 2016: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” Loyalty is what he requires from followers, who believe that the media and the Department of Justice are unfairly biased against their leader.

Although the cult has domestic roots, they are watered by Russia. On Feb. 16, 2018, a grand jury indicted three Russian entities, including the Internet Research Agency, charged with “intent to interfere with U.S. elections and political processes.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s IRA, with over a thousand employees, is known as “the Trolls from Olgino.” The former director of the CIA and NSA, General Michael Hayden, warned in “The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in the Age of Lies,” that our basic institutions, the free press, DoJ, FBI, the Rule of Law, are weakened by the lies from Trump, reinforced by “the Russians, coming in through the perimeter wire.”

CNN reported that “The trolls are evolving. The campaign shows signs of greater sophistication at covering its tracks and trying to conceal who is behind it than previous attempts.” Troll training includes trips to America to scout out the most provocative topics. They surely note, and must admire, Trump’s success at whipping up hatred and violence, and they support it by injecting inflammatory social media posts under fake names. One result: the failed coup of Jan. 6, 2021.

As our democracy crumbles under the assault on the Rule of Law it’s hard to know how much of the destruction is attributable to the Russians trolls and how much is attributable to the culture war.

Jim Bechtel, Omaha

Statue shows joy

Amused by the handwringing about the Memorial Park statue of the kissing couple. We hosted Greta Friedman and George Mendonsa several years ago as part of our speaker series and they described the pure joy demonstrated by thousands in Times Square on V-J Day, Aug. 14, 1945.

The world was saved for democracy and millions freed by the greatest generation. Those offended best look away.

Bill and Evonne Williams, Omaha

Patriotic Productions

Partisan divide

Not long ago, we were astonished to learn about the firing of both Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and CNN’s Don Lemon. Although this news came with much chagrin amongst party activists on both sides, this may be beneficial to the body politic in America. There is no doubt that our country is more partisan and divided, at least publicly, than we have been in decades.

What’s changed? The advent of social media and 24-hour cable news that will tell you exactly what you want to hear when you want to hear it without challenging any of your deeply held and partisan beliefs. But is this artificially one-sided consumption the real world?

In short, no. Yes, factions within the country are more divided than ever, but the reality is most Americans are not as divided as we think. Yes, the 10% of the base on each side are incredibly vitriolic and loud, but they are the minority. Most of us get along just fine and there is still decency, respect and decorum amongst the general population.

My encouragement to my fellow Nebraskans and Omahans is to shut off cable news, take a break from social media and get to know your neighbors.

Joe Comstock, Omaha

Abol

ish nuclear weapons

Those of us who want a livable planet are grateful for the full page ad in the Omaha World-Herald on May 7 by Physicians for Social Responsibility calling into question Warren Buffett’s statement on CNBC that he “can’t do anything about nuclear war.” Perhaps Mr. Buffett, who has considerable influence, should seriously take the invitation to join the Back from the Brink campaign to call for the abolishment of nuclear weapons.

Nebraskans for Peace has endorsed Back from the Brink. With a growing number of unstable leaders who may use these weapons, it will be uncertain what effect that will have on Berkshire Hathaway stock if the planet becomes a nuclear wasteland. Everyone has the obligation to make a choice for a world without nuclear weapons.

Ron Todd-Meyer, Lincoln

Environmental injustice

Prioritizing environmental justice is essential for creating a sustainable and equitable future for all. Environmental injustices disproportionately affect low-income communities and communities of color in the Omaha area. These communities are often on the front line and experience the worst effects of environmental degradation including air pollution, water contamination and hazardous waste.

More specifically, the North Omaha power plant, the American Smelting and Refining Company, and Arron Ferer/Gould facilities have directly contributed to air pollution and surface soil contamination. Exposure to these sites and contamination can lead to negative health outcomes such as respiratory disease, cancer, and developmental disorders. Local officials must engage and prioritize the voices of these communities to understand the concerns and also the ideas of residents to collaboratively develop solutions that meet the needs of all.

To be sure, Omaha has made good progress in addressing environmental injustice by shutting down and transitioning coal plants and cleaning up contaminated soil. However, there is still plenty of work to be done to ensure that everyone has access to clean water, air, and soil. For example, we need to continue to invest and build up clean energy systems, improve public transportation, especially for low-income areas and address environmental hazards like the North Omaha coal plant as quickly as possible.

In closing, I urge elected officials and representatives from OPPD, MUD and the City of Omaha to take action on environmental justice by addressing these environmental disparities and implementing policies that promote equitable access to the environment.

Peyton Popken, Omaha

Wonderful new spaces

Thank you to all city planners and donors who helped to renovate the Gene Leahy Mall and Riverfront areas. My 11-year-old daughter and I recently visited the Gene Leahy Mall. We were both impressed with the Arches Playground area and had a fun afternoon there. A couple of weeks after that, we visited the Luminarium. These outdoor and indoor new spaces are just wonderful! Thank you, Omaha!

Eileen McKinstra, Omaha

Spending cuts

It is interesting to note the prime concern of legislators is “tax cuts, budget and voter ID” while the real problem and elephant in the room — spending cuts — goes unmentioned. I believe this is driven by the euphemistic and deceptive face of politics! It diverts the legislators from critically important issues and has them whiling away their time on lessor issues simply to avoid the incendiary and self destructive nature of spending cuts. It’s sad.

Pierce Carpenter, Omaha

A matter of degree

I write in response to Ron Mueller’s letter “Good Guns?” He is correct that guns do not kill people. People do. But it is misleading to compare box cutters, hammers, water, drugs, knives, baseball bats and other means to military-style guns. A group of people might be able to overpower a person using the other methods before the killer could kill a number of persons. Being able to shoot many bullets quickly and harm many persons is one of characteristics of a military-style weapon.

But of course, I have just made one of the same errors Ron made. I changed from guns to military-style guns. The problem is not necessarily all guns, but particularly high-volume magazines and military-style weapons that are designed for maximum damage to the greatest number of people the quickest. Few mass shooters today are shooting single shot guns, much less muzzle-loading guns. (Which, of course, are by design single shot.)

Of course, that does not speak to how many handguns are used to commit suicide. Or how many children and other persons are shot accidentally with handguns.

Dale Coates, Rising City, Nebraska

Provide solutions

The voter ID bill, like so many other Republican copycat bills, wasn’t needed in Nebraska: the pushers of the voter ID bill are merely, in my opinion, behaving like Republican puppets.

There was little voter fraud in Nebraska. Even Rep. Don Bacon made a statement.

Are voters in Nebraska paying any attention? Nebraska legislators need to provide solutions for work on climate change — clean water, air and soil, food insecurity, housing equity, health care for all, economical child care options, tax equity, alternative fuels and transportation, agricultural initiatives and strong education programs which support good teaching and good learning.

There have to be some Republican-elected officials who have some benevolence and conscience.

And there have to be Republican-elected officials strong enough to stand up to the ridiculous suicide plan by some other Republicans.

Where are the good people?

Carol Gottsch, Omaha

Just thinking

A few thoughts from two old-timers:

1. Congress needs to avoid playing the debt limit game that could cause a catastrophic default on debt we already owe. The proper time to be concerned about our growing national debt is when considering costly Democratic-proposed legislation or Republican-deficit raising tax cuts.

2. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Social Security Trust Fund will be depleted by 2032. Congress needs to seriously consider a current legislative bill that raises the Social Security’s taxable maximum income to $250,000. Importantly, according to the Social Security Administration, this bill would extend the life of the trust fund 75 years or more.

3. Our country’s birth rate has decreased to the point where we are not replacing ourselves. Increased legal immigration will help provide needed workers now and in the future. More workers will also provide additional stability for the future of Social Security.

4. An abortion ban after six weeks is cruel and irrational as many women (33%) do not realize they are pregnant until after six weeks gestation.

5. Governor Ron DeSantis’s continued attacks on Florida’s number one tourist attraction and employer (Walt Disney World) is beyond goofy.

6. We need to prioritize the lives of our children over the dubious Second Amendment right to own an assault weapon.

David and Barb Daughton, Omaha