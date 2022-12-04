The Public Pulse: Reminiscing on OWH paper carriers; Proposed lake update; Let’s discuss

Praise for Reminisce history column

I enjoyed your column about World-Herald newspaper carriers. I was a carrier in the late 1950s. My territory was the 42nd and Bedford area in North Omaha. My dad would help me on Sundays because the paper was heavy. I had to collect for the paper also. Remember the punch cards? Great memories.

Larry Wardell, Yankton, South Dakota

Proposed lake update

I think Nebraska’s STAR WARS (Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability) Committee should give us an update on the proposed lake to be built between Omaha and Lincoln. According to their published schedule the following portions are to be complete the end of November 2022:

Data and information gathering

Project siting/sizing/screening

Project features

Environmental analysis

Project constraints

Lower Platte River Corridor Plan — draft.

We need to be informed of all there is to know about this project.

Stanley Wattnem, Gretna

Let’s discuss

It has become apparent to me that we have gotten so polarized that we are not discussing issues. Each of us retreats to a national political party position instead.

When the delegates exited the Constitutional Convention on Sept. 17, 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked what kind of government do we have? “A Republic,” he replied, “if you can keep it.”

In order to accomplish what is best for the majority of Americans, we need to think instead of instinctively going for our political guns. As American citizens it is both our right and responsibility to do so. Let’s show some “Common Sense” (pamphlet written by Thomas Paine 1975-1776) and fight for our country by discussing issues.

Steve Aerts, Omaha

Inaugural ball

Governor-elect Pillen plans to hold his inaugural ball in Omaha to accommodate a larger crowd (Dec. 1). Does the governor-elect actually plan on attending or will he choose to meet in smaller, politically-friendly dance halls across the state having one dance in each venue in order to avoid potentially having to answer to the press, the media and all of the people of Nebraska?

In this manner, the governor-elect can continue to avoid having to openly discuss his vision, his policy, his ideas and plans for Nebraska. Seems out-of-character for Mr. Pillen to want to meet with a large group of people. I would suggest to the governor-elect that meeting with Nebraskans face-to-face, one dance at a time is what would be best for him. As his campaign manager so adamantly told us “Jim is a livestock producer, not a politician, and he doesn’t do political theater.”

Dennis Gehringer, Omaha

Crucial distinctions

On Nov. 25, the World-Herald published an article by Greg Stohr (Bloomberg News) entitled, “Trump tax order is latest rebuff by the court he remade.” Does the title imply the fallacious thought that SCOTUS owes loyalty to Trump as its “re-creator”? Hmmm.

The article’s first sentence reads, “The U.S. Supreme Court, which often backed Donald Trump as president, is giving him little deference now that he is not”. Is it accurate that SCOTUS “often backed” Trump as president? Are they behaving as recalcitrant children now that he is no longer in office? Or is it more fact-based to say that there were times when their legal decisions upheld Trump claims, and other times when they rejected them? I believe the latter is the case, and the distinction is crucial. The author’s claim seems to place “Trump at the center”, in control of SCOTUS through his three appointees. While Trump may believe this, it is simply not the case, and never was.

It is never the role of SCOTUS to “back” this or that president or position or political party. And any implication by anyone that it is, does a disservice to the independence of the Judicial Branch. The author explains later on, that SCOTUS often defers somewhat to sitting presidents. OK. Still, I believe his reporting is not without bias.

To his credit, the author includes a quote from a law professor which, I believe, is far less biased: “Ultimately, the best explanation for why Trump keeps losing in court is because his claims are losers”. Bingo! That is the role of SCOTUS, to sort out legal claims that are winners from those that are losers, regardless of who offers the claims.

Michael Edward Reiners, Papillion

Climate change

The year is 2022, experts within the field overwhelmingly agree that climate change is a problem, humans are a primary cause, and that inaction will lead to untold suffering as hundreds of millions of people are flooded out of their ancestral homes by rising sea levels and increased flooding. We continue to do nothing because people like David Begley (Midlands Voices, Dec. 1) think their need to save pennies now is more important than saving those millions of people by reducing our carbon footprint and electrifying the country. Please stop being the anchor around our neck as we try and better the mess .

Sean Kennedy, Omaha