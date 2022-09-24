The Public Pulse: Remove the 'interim'; Money better spent; Wage discrimination

Real head coach

Mickey Joseph may be the Husker interim head coach but, in my humble opinion, he is a lot smarter than several of the last overpaid head coaches that the university has hired. It took Coach Joseph one day to figure out that the Nebraska football team cannot tackle, they cannot block and they cannot protect the quarterback.

Individual techniques and basic fundamentals need to be stressed every day. The exalted Blackshirts should be “earned” and they are not a present in a Cracker Jack Box. It is time to stop wasting time and money looking for a big name head coach when they already have a real football coach.

Nebraska should give the job to Coach Joseph for FIVE years because he could not do any worse than the overpaid big name head coaches of the recent past.

Doug Arthur, Omaha

Money better spent

After living in Lincoln from 1969 to 1973, I became a Big Red fan for life. I visited my friend of 52 years in Omaha a few weeks ago, and we went to the game against North Dakota. The experience brought back so many wonderful memories, but I was very disappointed when I heard Scott Frost was fired and he received a $15 million buy-out instead of waiting until Oct.1, when he would receive $7.5 million.

My question is: Does anyone know if they considered that $7.5 million could have been used to help provide 75 $100,000 scholarships to student athletes; or pay 100 coaches $75,000 staying bonuses who don’t make millions like Frost; or provide 250 $30,000 grants to Black families to buy a home in the Lincoln or Omaha area since White homeownership is 75% and Black homeownership is 45%?

I know I don’t have any of the facts as to why the University of Nebraska couldn’t wait three more weeks to fire Scott Frost but I hope in the future they evaluate how $7.5 million could help hundreds of people — not just one — improve their wealth and prosperity.

Richard Jeffers, Phoenix, Arizona

Can’t buy winning

Scott Frost lost enough to win the $15 million NU lottery. His contract was a huge incentive to lose and get all of his guaranteed salary. When is NU going to learn that you can’t buy winning by paying $50 million to fired past coaches. I cannot feel sorry for Scott Frost, he is now set for life and is laughing all the way to the bank.

Brendan Murray, Oakland, Nebraska

Wage discrimination

With the election coming up in November, I think it’s really important for us to keep track of our elected officials’ voting records and how they impact us before casting our votes.

As an Omaha resident, I expect better from our reps. On top of supporting legislation that worsens the state of our economic system, Don Bacon also voted against the Paycheck Fairness Act in 2021. As a woman who is already struggling with paying for student loans along with rent and other bills, wage discrimination is an issue that women are tired of facing. This bill would have helped the 30% of single mothers struggling in poverty.

The working class is struggling because of Bacon’s poor voting record. Since Bacon has been in Congress, he has done little to support the working class or women in the working class, specifically. We need someone who says “yes” to our rights.

Jenna Hubbard, Omaha

Gender identity

I am a secondary school educator for 52 years (I still sub from time to time) in both public and Catholic schools, I have a graduate degree in theology from a Catholic university, I am a father and grandfather. All that being said, I would like to respond to the discussion about the policy statement regarding students and staff of public and Catholic schools in Omaha regarding gender identification and manifestation:

I recommend to all the following homework: Read the gospels and the hearts of our youth. Listen and watch Pope Francis’ (Vicar of Christ on earth) demeanor when in the midst of children and the disenfranchised. Read the science on sexuality and the “whole person” involvement in that gift we all celebrate, not merely our birth genitalia.

After all this homework, ask the question: What would Jesus say and do? Basically, the term “unconditional” love comes to mind; doesn’t it? Now, reread the Archdiocesan policy statement. Is this really what Jesus would say?

Len Sagenbrecht, Omaha

Apples and oranges

In regards to the Pulse letter, “MUD water supply”: MUD has three state-of-the-art water treatment facilities. They are well-maintained and constantly updated to make sure they can provide uninterrupted water service for their customers. They have replaced hundreds of miles of old piping with new, and have modernized their pumping capabilities.

Asking its customers to water lawns on alternating days is not an unusual request during a drought like the one we are experiencing. Comparing what is happening in Jackson and MUD wanting to alternate watering days should not even be mentioned in the same breath.

Rod Jenkins, Plattsmouth

Father/son challenge

Thanks to Marjie Ducey for her refreshing and heartwarming story about Matt Mainelli and his son, Bodhi (“Park visits a bonding, learning experience”). The smiling picture of the two speaks volumes.

I commend Matt for creating and sharing a one-on-one activity with Bodhi that makes their time together “full of joy and life.” This reader eagerly anticipates the follow-up story when the duo complete their challenge.

Peggy Montgomery, Papillion

Question for Bacon

In recent political ads, Rep. Don Bacon has referred to himself as General, a rank he is entitled to for his many years of service. In a recent call to his campaign office , I requested clarification on his position regarding the FBI service of a judicially approved search warrant. The re-election office indicated his position was that the FBI “raided” the former president’s home, that it was not transparent, and that this is a dangerous precedent.

As a retired general, I am fairly certain Rep. Bacon appreciates the chain of command. I also suspect he had numerous briefings and received specific guidance and training on the handling of documents marked with security designations. I also suspect that Rep. Bacon was informed of the consequences of removing sensitive documents from the secure locations where they were designated through the chain of command to be stored and retained.

I disagree with most of Rep. Bacon’s positions that he has taken during his time in Congress — his vote for the TCJA, his votes against the American Rescue Plan, the Build Back Better Act, and the Women’s Health Protection Act, etc. He also voted against impeaching former President Trump. His campaign ads have also recently praised him as a bipartisan leader in the House. I suspect many people in Nebraska’s Second District would disagree with these positions, including the Women’s Health Protection Act.

I have just one question for Rep. Bacon at this point — Representative Bacon, based on your experience as a general officer in the U.S. Air Force, is there any justification for anyone, even a former president, to possess and retain government documents (especially those with security designations) in their personal residence? A public, on-the-record statement would be sufficient. Thank you.

Tom Purcell, Omaha