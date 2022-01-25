The Public Pulse: Renovate, don't relocate; More thoughts on mask mandate; Legislative Resolution 14

Library relocation
I totally agree that the city should keep the library at it’s current location. It is centralized for everyone with easy access. Also, why not spend the money to remodel it instead of renovating another building to relocate? Why does this city insist on tearing buildings down instead of renovating them? Other cities do.
Also, when I was a small child I was taught to look both ways before crossing the street and to always cross at the corner or with a traffic signal. If a car is coming wait. Why should we have to put speed bumps on every street, or lights at every corner? In reference to the Blackstone District, maybe they should put brighter street lighting up so the pedestrians can see the cars coming.
Susan Peters, Omaha
Mask mandate
In response to Sen. John McCollister’s latest opinion piece (Jan. 16), I would like to offer a perspective on masking and the current mandate shared by many in this community. This is a perspective I have yet to hear posed to anyone in a position of leadership by the media for a response. Since vaccines have been made available starting in the winter of 2021, we have been told by the CDC and Dr. Fauci that once we are fully vaccinated we can finally do away with the requirement of masking in public. We are now into the middle of January 2022 and, by this point, all Americans that want to be vaccinated have been given ample opportunity to receive one. As a vaccinated person, the only logical reason I am being forced to mask is to protect the unvaccinated. The mask does nothing to protect me. It protects those that have chosen not to vax. No one wants an unvaccinated person to get the virus and get sick or worse, die, but at this point, the decision to not vaccinate is entirely theirs, not mine. Asking the vaccinated to don the mask to protect them is frankly insulting. The counter might be that the mask is protecting the vaccinated person since they can still contract the virus, but if one looks at the mortality rates for vaccinated folks, you will find the chances of death are in the .14% to .53% range depending on age and booster status (CDC data). One’s chances of dying in a car crash in a lifetime is .93% (NSC data). No one expects the government to ban car travel until made safer. Similarly, mask mandates must end. The choice to mask should be left to the individual, not be mandated by government.
Chad Meyer, Omaha
Personal responsibility
Mayor Jean Stothert says that she does not support a mask mandate, saying that she instead supports “personal responsibility and accountability.” I fail to see any sort of accountability under this personal responsibility scenario that she envisions. What does accountability mean to her? Does it mean that if someone can prove an unvaccinated and unmasked individual infected them, they can sue for damages? Does it mean that the police and prosecutors will pursue some sort of criminal action against folks who ignore all the available evidence and walk around as Typhoid Marys? How about the rationing of health care, denying it to those who refuse to mask or vaccinate? Health care professionals have openly stated that we are now rationing care so it only seems appropriate that the accountable action would be for the unmasked and unvaccinated to refuse treatment and for hospitals to put them last in line for whatever resources may, or may not be, remaining.
The mayor also seems proud of the Omaha area’s almost-70% vaccination rate. Yet when compared to other vaccine rates that are mandated — polio, MMR, chicken pox — 70% is telling us that personal responsibility really doesn’t work without that government enforced accountability.
Our society has proved that a sizable portion just want to be obstinate. A mask mandate is almost the absolute least that our society can do and the mayor doesn’t even want to do that? Mayor Stothert — former nurse Stothert — please do just a notch above the absolute bare minimum and support a mask mandate to help relieve the overwhelming surge of patients hitting hospitals now.
Nathan Rice, Lincoln
Legislative Resolution 14
I am writing in regards to Legislative Resolution 14. This resolution has no business being debated this session or any session. A number of Constitutional law experts have stated that this is a bad idea. I am positive we do not have very many Constitutional law experts in the legislature. In addition, we have many pressing matters affecting this state that need the full attention of the nonpartisan Unicameral. This resolution is taking away valuable time that could be spent on these matters such as tax relief, addressing how to allocate federal funds related to the pandemic, just to name a few. I urge all senators to put away partisan politics and vote against this resolution.
Jerry Baker, Omaha
Candidate support
I am supporting Jim Pillen for governor and Mike Flood for a congressional seat. These gentleman are conservatives who will best represent the majority of Nebraskans. We have to send a strong message to the state’s democratic party that its radical positions are no longer acceptable to the majority of Nebraska’s residents. Please consider joining me in supporting these candidates as the future of this great state will be impacted significantly by this election.
Randy Spahn, Gretna
