The Public Pulse: Renovate, don't relocate; More thoughts on mask mandate; Legislative Resolution 14

In response to Sen. John McCollister’s latest opinion piece (Jan. 16), I would like to offer a perspective on masking and the current mandate shared by many in this community. This is a perspective I have yet to hear posed to anyone in a position of leadership by the media for a response. Since vaccines have been made available starting in the winter of 2021, we have been told by the CDC and Dr. Fauci that once we are fully vaccinated we can finally do away with the requirement of masking in public. We are now into the middle of January 2022 and, by this point, all Americans that want to be vaccinated have been given ample opportunity to receive one. As a vaccinated person, the only logical reason I am being forced to mask is to protect the unvaccinated. The mask does nothing to protect me. It protects those that have chosen not to vax. No one wants an unvaccinated person to get the virus and get sick or worse, die, but at this point, the decision to not vaccinate is entirely theirs, not mine. Asking the vaccinated to don the mask to protect them is frankly insulting. The counter might be that the mask is protecting the vaccinated person since they can still contract the virus, but if one looks at the mortality rates for vaccinated folks, you will find the chances of death are in the .14% to .53% range depending on age and booster status (CDC data). One’s chances of dying in a car crash in a lifetime is .93% (NSC data). No one expects the government to ban car travel until made safer. Similarly, mask mandates must end. The choice to mask should be left to the individual, not be mandated by government.