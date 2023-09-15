Political diversity?

I recently applied to the Omaha City Council for the District 4 seat. I just want the citizens of Omaha to know that the city council doesn't seem to accept diversity although that was one of their questions for the finalists. I am a registered nonpartisan. That is why I was not supported by the council, in my opinion. So do they really accept diversity on the council? That is exactly what this city council needed.

Margo Juarez, Omaha

Giving voice to Latinos

This is a disgrace and a missed opportunity to truly give a voice to the Latino community.

With a growing Latino population in District 4, to deny this seat to the one candidate who is eminently qualified and is a young voice is unconscionable and definitely not wise. The Latino voice is important and the contributions of this taxpaying population are large and growing. Culturally a community with heart, mind and soul, the Latino community is a vital part of District 4.

In business, the Latino population is thriving and making contributions. Latino children constitute the largest population in many schools. In the faith community they are well represented. This was an opportunity to give this growing population a voice in city government. It is time. But no, again we are left out.

However, we will not be silent. We will not give up. We are here and we will be persistent until we overcome and achieve the goal of representation!

Marta Nieves, Bellevue

Questioning narrowed definition

I’d like to applaud our governor for manning up and signing the new sex decree. I just have a couple of questions. Are the women going to sit on one side in church or in the back of the church? If it’s the back, are they going to be behind a partition? Next, when do I get my “I’m a real man” picture ID? Also, can I upgrade my macho rating? Will there be a test for that? How do I report rest room violators? Will there be a hot line? And finally, if this new decree in any way antagonizes my wife, can I get someone from the state government to come and mansplain it to her?

Tom Gruber, Omaha

Humpty Dumpty football team

It's been a long time, 26 years, since Nebraska won a national football championship in 1997. A whole generation of young people have grown up without experiencing any of it. But for those like me who enjoyed the thrills of that previous era, it is depressing to see where this football program is now. Back in the wilderness of the pre-Bob Devaney era.

Omaha played a big part in the program's recruiting. Yes, Gale Sayers left Central High to attend Kansas and later became an All-Pro with the Chicago Bears and a Hall of Famer. But Nebraska was able to recruit four other stellar backs from Central High over the years: Joe Orduna, Keith Jones, Calvin Jones and Ahman Green, who were either All Big 8, All-American or both. Orduna and Green played major roles on two Nebraska title teams in 1970 and Ahman Green did in 1997.

All of them went on to play in the NFL, with Green joining Sayers as All-Pros.

Then there was the sensational Johnny Rodgers out of old Tech High. Rodgers provided thrills galore that led to a Heisman Trophy and an induction into the Collegiate Hall of Fame.

It seems like yesterday. But they are only memories now. Fans are craving for the old days. The question is: Will anyone put Humpty-Dumpty back together again?

Herb Vermaas, Salem, Illinois

(former Omahan)

Backing Coach Rhule

For the love of Bob Devaney . . . the alleged know-it-alls who claim to be Husker football fans are already jumping to the front of the line in declaring this season and the new coaching staff to be a disaster.

Anyone who knows anything about the history of sports in general, and Husker football specifically, will understand that winning and losing comes in cycles. Every sports team has had their moments of greatness along with years of horrible teams, and Nebraska football — believe it or not — is no exception.

We enjoyed four decades of success during the Devaney-Osborne-Solich era, with only one non-winning season during that time.

How soon we forget the statewide petition drive to fire Devaney after back-to-back 6-4 seasons. Tom Osborne was one game away from being fired the year we came from behind to beat Texas Tech in the Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl (and almost left for Colorado). Firing Frank Solich and Bo Pelini after nine-win seasons was a shock to the rest of the college football world — but standard operating procedure here because it’s either win or else.

Since Nebraska turncoat Steve Pedersen accelerated the football program's slide into mediocrity, Nebraska has unquestionably struggled. Give the right coach the opportunity to turn it around and we can get back to being one of the best programs in the country.

One game does not a program make, and potential wannabe comedians like Jim Day, ("Riddle record") need to exercise a little something that Husker fans have long been lacking: Patience.

I'm backing coach Matt Rhule and his staff all the way, win or lose. It took Bob Devaney eight years to win a national championship and 22 for Coach Osborne. Ruhle and the Huskers need time — something some Husker "fans" have trouble spelling, let alone comprehending.

Michael Carnes, Wayne, Neb.

List of dishonorables

In a Sept. 10 Pulse letter, Charlie Aliano ("Dishonorable Biden") thinks President Biden doesn't deserve to present a Medal of Honor and goes on to question whether former President Trump should be considered a "bad man?" Trump also has presented Medals of Honor. He is also the same person who got a bone spur deferment, who said on a radio interview that his Vietnam was "STDs," who reportedly said Americans who died in war were "losers and suckers," who said he liked people who weren't captured, and who joked that maybe he should receive the Medal of Honor. Apparently Mr. Aliano must think Trump deserved to present this award instead of Biden. Wow!

Jim Clark, Wakefield, Neb.

Support ranked choice voting

I second Larry Bradley's Pulse letter, "Sour grapes," regarding ranked choice voting and sour grapes opposition from Sarah Palin and others. I urge readers to inform themselves about this voting system by visiting fairvote.org and then contacting national, state, and local representatives to initiate legislation in their upcoming legislative sessions. We need desperately to advance this voting system that will make democracy more functional and representative for every American.

James Lane, Lincoln

Some things never change

My experience with Colorado fans is a incident I had approximately 18 years ago when Nebraska was playing Colorado in Boulder and I was there to watch a high school soccer game in Boulder. I wore a Nebraska sweatshirt and went into a bagel shop to buy a bagel and coffee and was told: We don't serve your kind in here. After hearing the vulgar chant during Saturday's game on TV, I said to myself some things never change. I am sure a public apology from Colorado's school chancellor, athletic director and Coach Sanders will be coming any day now. (Not.)