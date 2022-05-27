The Public Pulse: Reproductive freedom; No guns allowed; Historic site

Reproductive freedom

Senator Ben Sasse seems like a reasonable man. I noticed how he stood up to the insanity of the Trump regime.

Now, the senator needs to stand up for sanity again. He needs to be a man who protects women from those who seek to control them. That’s what real men do. We stand in front of the victim and face those who victimize. I hope Sen. Sasse has it in him because I absolutely will not live in a biblical theocracy. I will be in the streets with every second of my free time with the hundreds of thousands of others. If our elected officials choose to victimize women — myself and men like me will be standing in their way.

I urge Sen. Sasse to not side with the radical fringes of his party. I urge that he does not participate in rolling back freedom. I sincerely hope he is an actual man who earns the respect of women as opposed to forcing it through unjust and backward laws. I need my senator to fight the insanity again and fight for real freedom.

Troy Baker, Papillion

No guns allowed

Whenever I think I have heard it all and things couldn’t be more shocking, I read something that makes my skin crawl and wonder where the hell we are living.

Trump is giving a speech at the NRA and no guns will be allowed.

Let me repeat that: Trump is giving a speech at the NRA and no guns will be allowed.

The very people who want every person to be able to carry weapons are not allowing guns at the speech. Can someone please explain this to me? Go ahead and use your weapons everywhere, just not at an NRA speech. So, I guess Trump is considered to be more important than a school full of innocent children and teachers. What is wrong with this country?

Cindy Sass, Omaha

Historic site

I recently visited the former Nebraska School for the Deaf campus with some alumni and friends from Florida. This school had been funded by our state for more than 150 years and the buildings and landscaping were beautifully maintained. Much to my surprise, the campus is a complete mess. Trash is overflowing, weeds are everywhere and the buildings are deteriorating beyond belief. Whoever purchased this historical campus should be ashamed.

Patti Reitz, Omaha

Streetcar alternative

Here’s an alternative idea: Put in a parking lot tram at the Henry Doorly Zoo instead of the downtown streetcar. I bet it would have more riders in one summer weekend than the streetcar will in a year, cost less money and enhance the zoo experience.

Art Schelldorf, Bellevue

Institute of protection

In 1973, six unelected, old, White men found a right to abortion in the Constitution. Now all that is in danger. Recently, there have been a lot of readers pointing out that men have a stake in creating these unwanted pregnancies as well as the woman. I’m confused now. I thought it was “my body my choice” and that men can’t be involved in a woman’s decision of what to do with her fetus. What an inconvenience for the man to share responsibility. What will men do when they can’t discard their playthings on the street corner?

Perhaps we as a society should establish an institution where a man and woman can be established as life long partners and enjoy sexual union and stability. This way if a child is begotten them, they both can share the responsibility to rear the child. Novel! Then the child could have stability as well. Just think of the wonderful world that could result!

Robert Steffen, Fordyce Neb.

A blind eye

Right after the 2020 presidential election, Trump and his people started crying “stolen election.” Stolen election, my foot. The Trump mob brought 63 cases of election fraud to local/state/federal and Supreme Courts, and all were thrown out. My fellow U.S. citizens, do not turn a blind eye to the sedition that is taking place every day. The definition of sedition: “conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.” We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to this misjustice. The penalty for sedition is up to 10 years in jail and or a large fine or both. The Trump people will keep trying until they succeed or they are in jail. I vote for the latter.

Cassie Collins, Omaha

Big Ten tourney

Having attended and worked many sporting events in downtown Omaha the past 10 years, the biggest complaints from parents and fans of participating teams were the jacked-up prices of hotels, the total lack of parking, the restaurant tax (that’s going away) and road construction. Thanks to the city of Omaha for keeping all these things in place for the Big Ten Baseball tournament by tearing up Cuming Street right in front of the stadium two days before the tournament started.

JR Walker, Ralston

Mental health crisis

There is a mental health crisis here in Omaha and across the country that goes unmentioned. There needs to be more affordable help available to treat those with problems and suicidal tendencies. A stay at a hospital for less than 24 hours should not result in a $4,000 bill. As a community, we should come together to help provide affordable medical assistance and stop this epidemic.

Susan Schoneboom, Omaha

Flag etiquette

According to usa.gov, “The United States flag flies at half-staff (or half-mast) when the nation or a state is in mourning. The president, through a presidential proclamation, a state governor, or the mayor of the District of Columbia can order flags to fly at half-staff. Most often, this is done to mark the death of a government official, military member, or first responder; in honor of Memorial Day or other national day of remembrance; or following a national tragedy.”

Congress needs to immediately change this rule. People die every day. They fall off ladders cleaning gutters, they are hit by cars on bicycles, they fall out of trees, tractors roll over, Ollies aren’t landed quite right, helicopters crash in training exercises. The flag is not lowered for each person, not because they are not unique individuals living life, but because it’s normal.

Every “leader” in the state of Nebraska and at the federal level in the United States has decided that mass murder is normal; it is the world in which they are content to have us all live. This is evidenced by their collective lack of action over decades.

The flag should not be lowered for mass shootings any more than it is lowered for traffic accidents. It is a farce and I do not want my flag used in a farcical manner.

Deborah Warren, Wahoo

Wake up

I sit here with tears streaming down my face, watching the news on the Uvalde school shooting. I am so unbearably sad, but I am also tired. Flags will go to half staff, thoughts and prayers will go to the families, it will stay first up on the national news. Until it doesn’t. Politicians will express condolences and some will urge something to be done.

Some time will pass and life will go on. Nothing will change, nothing. How many children, mothers, fathers and friends will needlessly die until this country shakes itself out of this waking nightmare? I listen to the gun groups saying we can’t take away their right to defend themselves, to hunt, and just be who they are. But this open access to army grade weaponry is not needed to bag a deer or down a pheasant. And certainly no 18-year-old kid should have access to such weapons. Background checks? If you don’t have something to hide, what is the problem with background checks? Age limits? Most young people do not have the maturity to handle the responsibility of carrying, much less using such weapons. When will this country wake up?

Shari Eades, Omaha

We the people

Like most Americans I am appalled at the carnage of the children in Uvalde. After the shootings in Buffalo, in California, etc.

I am (almost) equally dismayed and shocked at the reaction of our elected officials. Yes, they post statements of condolences for the families, platitudes of horror, etc. But they won’t do anything to stop it. My contempt for our current elected officials is unlimited.

It’s time for “we the people” to put our foot down.

There is absolutely no reason a private citizen needs an assault rifle. If you’re really worried about the safety of your community, join the National Guard. That’s what they were established to address — the safety of our states, communities, and if necessary, our country.

To be clear — I own a gun. I keep it to defend my home in case of invasion of an individual. I don’t need an automatic rifle to do that. Neither do you.

As for our politicians — get a spine. Do what we, the people who sent you to represent us, want you to do and ban the sale of assault weapons. You seem to have forgotten what you were sent to DC to do — which is to do what we say, not what lines your own pockets. Do your job or we will work to ensure that your gravy train is over.

We want our children and communities protected. That’s why we fund police and law enforcement. We are protected on a larger scale by the National Guard, and the national military. No one needs an assault rifle. There’s no reason someone can’t wait a few days to purchase a personal handgun while the background checks are run. If someone is that impatient, there is a reason to be concerned.

We the people have had enough.

Carolyn Lee, Bellevue

Trigger bill

I did write my State Sen. Joni Albrecht who introduced the “trigger bill” during the last legislative session, and at the end of the session — once it did not pass — said that she would reintroduce it in the next session. Following the leak of the Supreme Court draft on Roe v. Wade, she said if Gov. Ricketts called a special session, she would introduce it at that time. In my letter, I asked once she introduces the “trigger bill” would she also introduce a companion bill which would require men who fathered a child be held to 50% of the cost of raising the child from conception to adulthood. I am not asking that men provide more support than the female, but the female has bore the brunt of the responsibility in the past. I have not received a response to my letter, but this is another area that we need to ask all the people representing us at the local, state and federal level prior to the elections what they plan to do for the children. Let’s give every child the best chance at a good life.

Helen Sorensen, South Sioux City, Nebraska