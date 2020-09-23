The Public Pulse: Republicans are acting responsibly; Raikes is worthy; Board of Health

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Republicans right to use this power

Does anyone think if the roles were reversed, the Democrats wouldn’t try to push through a nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg (RBG) before the election? Seriously? The Constitution requires two actions to fill a judicial vacancy — the president nominates and the Senate approves or disapproves (advise and consent). A formal hearing is not a constitutional requirement.

Both Obama and the Senate met those requirements in 2016 when Obama nominated Merrick Garland and the Senate advised consent would not be given. In 2016, RBG publicly stated the president is elected to perform his duties for the full four years, and Trump’s four years are not up.

After the Kavanaugh hearings, RBG stated she wanted hearings to return to what she received: If the nominee has the legal background — approve. The seat did not and does not belong to RBG — it belongs to the people. The people put President Trump and a majority of Senate Republicans into office.

To quote Barack Obama: “Elections have consequences.” We won — you lost. Deal with it.

Dennis Swanson, Glenwood, Iowa

