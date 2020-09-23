The Public Pulse: Republicans are acting responsibly; Raikes is worthy; Board of Health

Republicans right to use this power
Does anyone think if the roles were reversed, the Democrats wouldn’t try to push through a nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg (RBG) before the election? Seriously? The Constitution requires two actions to fill a judicial vacancy — the president nominates and the Senate approves or disapproves (advise and consent). A formal hearing is not a constitutional requirement.
Both Obama and the Senate met those requirements in 2016 when Obama nominated Merrick Garland and the Senate advised consent would not be given. In 2016, RBG publicly stated the president is elected to perform his duties for the full four years, and Trump’s four years are not up.
After the Kavanaugh hearings, RBG stated she wanted hearings to return to what she received: If the nominee has the legal background — approve. The seat did not and does not belong to RBG — it belongs to the people. The people put President Trump and a majority of Senate Republicans into office.
To quote Barack Obama: “Elections have consequences.” We won — you lost. Deal with it.
Dennis Swanson, Glenwood, Iowa
Raikes is worthy candidate
Over the past 20 years, according to a recent poll, rural Nebraskans expressed their low or diminishing levels of satisfaction with nursing home care, medical and mental health services, child care, and internet availability. More than 60%, however, also believe that they have the power to control their future. Doing so has much to do with who represents them in the Unicameral. We strongly believe Helen Raikes is the candidate who will best represent Legislative District 23.
We have known Helen for more than 35 years. Her integrity, trust and respect speak for themselves. Helen has worked endlessly over her long academic and community-based career to improve the lives of family and children. She believes in the power of collaboration and building alliances to help make communities thrive, not just survive. We need people with new ideas and ways to reinvigorate communities of all sizes, and Helen has the vision, commitment and know-how to make that happen.
Helen is an independent candidate who will reach across party lines to take positive action for rural Nebraskans. She will also be a compassionate and effective spokesperson, combining her voice with others who want the best for all Nebraskans.
Becky and Gale Breed, Lincoln
Board of Health representation
I firmly believe Dr. Adi Pour and the Douglas County Health Board fail to represent Douglas County. The nine-member board is mostly composed of east Omaha residents. There are no representatives from Boys Town, Ralston, Valley, Bennington or Wahoo. Both Commissioner Chris Rodgers and City Council member Ben Gray are on the board, which is double representation of mostly the same citizens. At the same time, industry has only one representative on the board. This is grossly unfair.
Also, Dr. Pour believes a mask mandate works but this is not true. The Omaha mask mandate has a scarlet letter effect, discouraging people from visiting Omaha and encourages people to stay home. People outside Omaha are avoiding Omaha.
Had the board had members outside of Omaha, perhaps Dr. Pour would have more diverse viewpoints and would reconsider the data she is looking at before advocating for masks.
Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha
Race and newspaper terms
Recently you have begun the puzzling practice of capitalizing the descriptor “black” as it applies to one race, while maintaining the lower-case “white” as it applies to another race. Example: “... a grand jury on Tuesday charged a white bar owner in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Black man ... .” Are we to infer by this inequitable grammar that you — self-proclaimed champions of social justice — deem one race superior to another?
Kaye Albrecht, Kearney
Editor’s note: After a month of discussion, The World-Herald adopted an Associated Press style change to capitalize Black in reference to Black people and culture, but not to capitalize white. Style is set to ensure uniformity, and the AP has said it will periodically review its approach.
