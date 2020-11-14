The Public Pulse: Republicans right to stand firm; Election lessons; Grateful veteran

Republicans are right to stand firm
Whoopi Goldberg wants Trump supporters to “Suck it up” like they did. What? The left has done nothing but moan and groan since the day Mr. Trump came down the escalator of Trump Tower to announce his candidacy in 2015. They created the Russian hoax, tried to impeach him, the media disagreed with everything he said, his own party refused to support him, Republican senators like Sasse and Romney refused to support him, and still he created the greatest economic growth in U.S. history, created jobs, increased income for millions of Americans, gave millions to support Black universities, strengthened our military and always put America first.
Still, millions of Americas voted for a 77-year-old career politician who hasn’t done anything in nearly a half a century in office. Before we crown Mr. Biden the 46th president of the United States, let’s make sure we’ve got the count right. I suppose Ms. Goldberg will expect us all to embrace Mr Biden as “our” president, Don’t count on it.
Ed Volpi, Fremont
Election lessons
This past election was one of the finest examples of democracy at work that I have seen. It should also have taught us two things. 1) We need a national law for a national election. All states would vote the same, handle mail-in ballots the same, have the same time limits on when ballots need to be in, and when counting can begin. The day should also be a holiday so that people have a greater chance to vote. 2) We need to get rid of the Electoral College. Again, states are determining how to allocate their ballots, and if they did it properly the Electoral College and the popular vote would be the same. Hence we do not need the Electoral College.
Joyce Zupan, Omaha
Best of use of Yates Elementary building
I understand the Omaha Public School (OPS) Board will vote at its Nov. 16 meeting to sell the old historic Henry W. Yates Elementary School building located in Gifford Park, one of the most diverse and active neighborhoods in Omaha. A nonprofit organization, Yates Illuminates, sent a proposal to OPS to purchase the building to provide a variety of educational opportunities for many. I hope the OPS Board will not just sell to the highest bidder, but will consider the overall educational value this building could provide to the entire Omaha community for years to come.
Jackie Foster, Omaha
A thankful veteran
A big thank you to Papillion Hy-Vee for the great free breakfast for veterans on Veterans Day. You always outdo yourselves for the veterans. Thank you.
Don Light, La Vista
M/Sgt USAF, retired
God is nonpartisan
President Donald Trump has been saying we could have a vaccine against the COVID-19 virus by the end of this year, and his enemies are (were) saying it’d be at least a year, and some were saying they wouldn’t take it because they don’t trust Trump. Joe Biden has been voted to replace Trump as president and now companies have come up with vaccines that show positive results against COVID-19 and there’s talk of making it mandatory. Nether Trump nor Biden deserves the credit. God is nonpartisan.
Bill Allen, Blue Spring, Neb.
A mother’s invaluable role
The world lost a great woman this week. No, you probably didn’t know her. She did nothing great in the eyes of the world, received no great honors or high acclaim. But she was a great woman. I am speaking, of course, of mothers, the women who have embraced the more traditional role of womanhood, the far more difficult task of raising children prepared for and capable of meeting the challenges of this modern world. Many of these women will never receive college degrees but will somehow acquire the wisdom of the ages.
And so we say goodbye to this lovely, accomplished woman who is no longer here to guide us. The world is a poorer place without her, yet richer for the children she left behind. Rest well, dear GiGi. We will never forget you.
Mary Cormier, Omaha
