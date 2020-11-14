The Public Pulse: Republicans right to stand firm; Election lessons; Grateful veteran

Republicans are right to stand firm

Whoopi Goldberg wants Trump supporters to “Suck it up” like they did. What? The left has done nothing but moan and groan since the day Mr. Trump came down the escalator of Trump Tower to announce his candidacy in 2015. They created the Russian hoax, tried to impeach him, the media disagreed with everything he said, his own party refused to support him, Republican senators like Sasse and Romney refused to support him, and still he created the greatest economic growth in U.S. history, created jobs, increased income for millions of Americans, gave millions to support Black universities, strengthened our military and always put America first.

Still, millions of Americas voted for a 77-year-old career politician who hasn’t done anything in nearly a half a century in office. Before we crown Mr. Biden the 46th president of the United States, let’s make sure we’ve got the count right. I suppose Ms. Goldberg will expect us all to embrace Mr Biden as “our” president, Don’t count on it.

Ed Volpi, Fremont

Election lessons