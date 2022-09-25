The Public Pulse: Request for commutation denied; Husker football funding; Keep kids fed

Earnest Jackson case

The recent Pardons Board review of the case of Earnest Jackson (Sept. 20) raises questions. Jackson’s current attorney has already asked the most obvious question: How can a person be found to be an accomplice to a crime that did not occur? That lawyer used the apt phrase “legally impossible” to describe the situation. Jackson was convicted of felony murder but found not guilty of an accompanying gun charge stemming from a homicide in 1999. His attorney at the time reasonably inferred that Jackson was convicted for being an accomplice. At a later trial, the confessed shooter in the homicide and another accomplice were acquitted of murder on the basis of self-defense.

Why was Jackson’s conviction not reversed on appeal? The Nebraska Supreme Court heard the case but seized on an esoteric distinction concerning the provenance of new evidence to justify upholding the guilty verdict. How can the court pretend to mete out justice when its ruling hinged on a legal nicety rather than on the dire predicament of an incarcerated human being who, as the acquittal of the other two defendants demonstrated, was participating in an act of self-defense?

Jackson then turned to the Pardons Board, requesting a sentence commutation after spending 23 years behind bars. Why did the board, composed of Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen, flatly deny Jackson’s request for a commutation without any discussion or explanation? Interested parties had sent letters to the board providing background on the case and urging a commutation, so the board knew the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the case. That the board refused to explain why it came to its decision is cowardly and shameful and sharply undermines the people’s confidence in the board’s sense of fairness.

Patrick H. Brennan, Omaha

Husker football funding

Dan Prescher (“Do the math”) and many other recent Pulse writers say the money spent on the Nebraska University football program, especially Scott Frost’s buyout, would go a long way to funding Nebraska’s K-12 public school system. Are these people totally naïve about how these things work? The K-12 school system is paid for with Nebraska taxpayer dollars, mainly property taxes. The Husker football program does not use tax dollars. Funding is from boosters, ticket and team merchandise sales, and the huge check it receives from the Big 10 every year.

The Husker football program not only does not use tax dollars, it helps pay for other non-self-supporting athletics, including Title IX sports. It also helps fund non-athletic scholarships at the university.

If Husker football went away and not another dime was spent on coaches, facilities, recruiting, etc., not one dime would be made available to ease the taxpayers burden of supporting Nebraska’s public school system. Time for these people to do the math.

Jeff Miller, Omaha

Keep kids fed

Based on the U.S. Census Bureau data, more than 23 million families in the United States currently experience food insecurity.

As a community pediatrician and child hunger advocate, I understand the link between food insecurity and child health and development.

I also fully understand the pain of child hunger because my sisters and I suffered from food insecurity growing up. If you believe you know what a hungry child looks like, you’re wrong.

You have no clue.

There are many hungry children who go under the radar and are not reaching their full potential, who can’t focus because of a growling stomach.

In a rise to a higher occasion for children, Congress came together during the pandemic to ensure that all children had access to healthy school meals.

Unfortunately, the economic fallout of the pandemic has continued, but legislation to support ongoing child nutrition programs has not been re-authorized.

Because of congressional inaction, millions of children have lost automatic access to nutritious meals as the new school year begins.

It’s clear that it’s time for Congress to pass long-overdue legislation to reauthorize federal child nutrition programs.

Children are our everything.

Karla Lester, M.D., Lincoln