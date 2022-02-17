The Public Pulse: Resist Russian offensive; Pillen ads give pause; Centrally located library is necessary

Protect Eastern Europe
Brandon Hahn’s comment (Pulse, Jan. 28) that we should ignore Russian military build-up is shortsighted. To think you can trust Moscow is naive. In 1989, the Berlin wall collapsed. The Soviet Union followed. From 1999 to 2004, 10 former Bloc Countries joined NATO.
However, Bush failed to take any decisive action when Russia invaded Georgia in 2008. And Obama dismissed it when Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea in 2014. Trump’s haphazard foreign policy and coziness with Russia was disastrous.
Russia is an aggressive and autocratic power that is continually trying to expand it’s reign of control. It regrets the concessions made by pre-Putin leaders. Biden must act decisively and quickly to protect Eastern Europe.
Willy van Haaften, Bellevue
People are also reading…
Pillen campaign
Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen’s television commercial gives me pause. Standing at the edge of a cornfield, shotgun in hand, Pillen says “Joe Biden is as lost as last year’s Easter eggs.” Perhaps Jim Pillen would be advised to clean up his own basket of Easter eggs first. Jim Pillen and his family hog operation were the happy recipients of roughly $7.8 million in PPP loans during the course of the pandemic. Apparently $5 million was returned, leaving a sizable $2.8 million in place.
At the same time, Pillen is fighting a lawsuit claiming, among other things, that his company knowingly hired workers without proper documentation and then put them on as contract workers instead of employees, to avoid paying taxes.
Nebraska deserves better: We deserve a governor who is free from business entanglements and shady practices. We deserve a governor who respects science and refrains from petty lawsuits for things like science-based masked mandates in Douglas County. Nebraska deserves a governor who doesn’t endorse silly things that will ultimately line his own pockets, like a man-made lake between Lincoln and Omaha. If Jim Pillen really is the best candidate to replace Pete Ricketts, then it’s fair to say that he’s a candidate who is as lost as the 2020 election was to Donald Trump … Easter eggs notwithstanding.
Sue Knott, Springfield, Neb.
Downtown plans
The Dale Clark Library was the library for those who live downtown, the central library with the records and archives and the staff who know where the bodies are buried. Suddenly, it is all to be dispersed with only the sketchiest (in every lurid sense of the word) plans. Suddenly, the reveal: a mega-tower for Mutual and a trolley line as a sweetener. Not a surprise! Despite westerly winds, the smell has reached even Dundee. This business presented with all the dignity, deliberation, and grace of a shotgun wedding.
Washington wonks warn of democracy sliding into oligarchy. In River City, a public facility is cast aside at the whim of the Chamber of Commerce. What do we call that? Will Mutual build a tower to match the Art Deco jewels of downtown Los Angeles or Manhattan? The classical treasures of the Loop or San Francisco? We’ll see. Will they make the trolleys run on time?
K. Michael Davies, Omaha
Medical information
I have to harken back to what my son’s pediatrician sarcastically told me when I told him I had read something (medical-related) in Men’s Health magazine, he said, “Well if it was in Men’s Health it must be true.”
My point is, since when did Twitter, Facebook, the Joe Rogan podcast or any other form of social media and communication become gospel and need censorship regarding medical topics. Here’s a novel idea in regards to COVID or any other medical condition: talk to your doctor.
If our phone conversations would have been surveilled and scrutinized at the inception of Ma Bell, it would have been shut down immediately for recommending leeches on the skin to purify blood, and the use of butter on burns.
Ed Leahy, Bennington
Letter response
Can I assume that Mr. Tuma (Pulse, Jan. 21) is also not vaccinated against tetanus, influenza, shingles, polio, HPV, measles, mumps, diphtheria, etc.? More than 200,000 Americans have received the COVID-19 vaccines. Hardly “experimental” anymore. I know of no one who has died from these vaccines, but I know 11 people who have died from COVID. I don’t think my fear is “blind”. This is a lethal and contagious virus. It doesn’t much care about anyone’s “fundamental liberty”. Mr. Tuma has the absolute right to endanger himself. He does not have the right to endanger others.
Birte Gerlings, Omaha
Letter response
So Randall Bradley (Pulse, Jan. 22) wants to talk hypocrisy and personal shame. Really? Since you demonstratively call out personal shame, let’s lay it at the feet of all elected officials that support “The Steal.” Or how about the leadership in one party that denounced the Jan. 6 insurrection and called out the sitting president and now do everything to impede the investigation and try to “move on” from the event that threatened democracy. Or how about those in a particular party that pass legislation to restrict voting access. Especially after over 60 court cases determined there was no voter fraud. These acts demonstrate the ultimate display of hypocrisy and personal shame. Yes, let’s talk hypocrisy and personal shame.
John Thomsen, Omaha
Public Pulse January 2022
A Westside High School student wants to ensure that the future of Westside is not plagued by childish partisanship.
Critical race theory is fact-based American history, a Pulse writer says.
A Pulse writer wants a new conservative leader to replace Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
City officials must prioritize pedestrian safety over vehicle traffic, a Pulse writer says.
A Pulse writer supports term limits for Congress, as well as proceeding with the Convention of States process during Nebraska's current legislative session.
The Public Pulse: Renovate, don't relocate; More thoughts on mask mandate; Legislative Resolution 14
The W. Dale Clark Library need to be renovated and remain in its current location, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writers praise solar energy initiatives in Nebraska.
A Pulse writer says Nebraska should investigate the systemic cause behind prison growth.
A Pulse writer says Nebraska prison population increasing is a good thing.
Pulse writer says that while wearing a mask is a personal choice and that national mandates are overreach, the state has no right to prohibit mask wearing when mandated on a local level.
A Pulse writer says that Legislative Bill 825 goes a long way toward rectifying tax relief for seniors but that lawmakers must continue to serve the people and not special interests.
Mayor Stothert's opposition to mask mandate stuns Pulse writer.
The courageous spirit of Americans is what is needed to win the fight against COVID, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writers offer thoughts on Omaha's recently imposed mask mandate.
Pulse writer says it is better to use a camera than a weapon to hunt.
The Public Pulse: More thoughts on court packing; teacher shortage; undecided gubernatorial candidate
Fischer is absolutely right in urging opposition to "packing" the U.S. Supreme Court, pulse writer says.
A Pulse writer says civil recovery law changes should be for all, not just victims of the Catholic Church.
Pulse writers give more thoughts on the issue of court packing.
We can all learn lessons from the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, pulse writer says.
"Where are you, mayor? Our city’s hospitals are filling up and good people are dying of COVID, yet silence," says a Pulse writer.
A Pulse writer says it is time to remove western Sarpy County from District 2.
A Pulse writer says make tax increment financing contingent on assuring that new projects are energy efficient with solar energy.
Schools and businesses must consider implementing mask mandates to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, a Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Nebraska volleyball's championship game against Wisconsin should be the new Game of the Century.
Proof of vaccination before entering an entertainment venue should be a requirement, a Pulse writer says.