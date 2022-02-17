The Public Pulse: Resist Russian offensive; Pillen ads give pause; Centrally located library is necessary

Protect Eastern Europe

Brandon Hahn’s comment (Pulse, Jan. 28) that we should ignore Russian military build-up is shortsighted. To think you can trust Moscow is naive. In 1989, the Berlin wall collapsed. The Soviet Union followed. From 1999 to 2004, 10 former Bloc Countries joined NATO.

However, Bush failed to take any decisive action when Russia invaded Georgia in 2008. And Obama dismissed it when Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea in 2014. Trump’s haphazard foreign policy and coziness with Russia was disastrous.

Russia is an aggressive and autocratic power that is continually trying to expand it’s reign of control. It regrets the concessions made by pre-Putin leaders. Biden must act decisively and quickly to protect Eastern Europe.

Willy van Haaften, Bellevue

Pillen campaign

Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen’s television commercial gives me pause. Standing at the edge of a cornfield, shotgun in hand, Pillen says “Joe Biden is as lost as last year’s Easter eggs.” Perhaps Jim Pillen would be advised to clean up his own basket of Easter eggs first. Jim Pillen and his family hog operation were the happy recipients of roughly $7.8 million in PPP loans during the course of the pandemic. Apparently $5 million was returned, leaving a sizable $2.8 million in place.

At the same time, Pillen is fighting a lawsuit claiming, among other things, that his company knowingly hired workers without proper documentation and then put them on as contract workers instead of employees, to avoid paying taxes.

Nebraska deserves better: We deserve a governor who is free from business entanglements and shady practices. We deserve a governor who respects science and refrains from petty lawsuits for things like science-based masked mandates in Douglas County. Nebraska deserves a governor who doesn’t endorse silly things that will ultimately line his own pockets, like a man-made lake between Lincoln and Omaha. If Jim Pillen really is the best candidate to replace Pete Ricketts, then it’s fair to say that he’s a candidate who is as lost as the 2020 election was to Donald Trump … Easter eggs notwithstanding.

Sue Knott, Springfield, Neb.

Downtown plans

The Dale Clark Library was the library for those who live downtown, the central library with the records and archives and the staff who know where the bodies are buried. Suddenly, it is all to be dispersed with only the sketchiest (in every lurid sense of the word) plans. Suddenly, the reveal: a mega-tower for Mutual and a trolley line as a sweetener. Not a surprise! Despite westerly winds, the smell has reached even Dundee. This business presented with all the dignity, deliberation, and grace of a shotgun wedding.

Washington wonks warn of democracy sliding into oligarchy. In River City, a public facility is cast aside at the whim of the Chamber of Commerce. What do we call that? Will Mutual build a tower to match the Art Deco jewels of downtown Los Angeles or Manhattan? The classical treasures of the Loop or San Francisco? We’ll see. Will they make the trolleys run on time?

K. Michael Davies, Omaha

Medical information

I have to harken back to what my son’s pediatrician sarcastically told me when I told him I had read something (medical-related) in Men’s Health magazine, he said, “Well if it was in Men’s Health it must be true.”

My point is, since when did Twitter, Facebook, the Joe Rogan podcast or any other form of social media and communication become gospel and need censorship regarding medical topics. Here’s a novel idea in regards to COVID or any other medical condition: talk to your doctor.

If our phone conversations would have been surveilled and scrutinized at the inception of Ma Bell, it would have been shut down immediately for recommending leeches on the skin to purify blood, and the use of butter on burns.

Ed Leahy, Bennington

Letter response

Can I assume that Mr. Tuma (Pulse, Jan. 21) is also not vaccinated against tetanus, influenza, shingles, polio, HPV, measles, mumps, diphtheria, etc.? More than 200,000 Americans have received the COVID-19 vaccines. Hardly “experimental” anymore. I know of no one who has died from these vaccines, but I know 11 people who have died from COVID. I don’t think my fear is “blind”. This is a lethal and contagious virus. It doesn’t much care about anyone’s “fundamental liberty”. Mr. Tuma has the absolute right to endanger himself. He does not have the right to endanger others.

Birte Gerlings, Omaha

Letter response

So Randall Bradley (Pulse, Jan. 22) wants to talk hypocrisy and personal shame. Really? Since you demonstratively call out personal shame, let’s lay it at the feet of all elected officials that support “The Steal.” Or how about the leadership in one party that denounced the Jan. 6 insurrection and called out the sitting president and now do everything to impede the investigation and try to “move on” from the event that threatened democracy. Or how about those in a particular party that pass legislation to restrict voting access. Especially after over 60 court cases determined there was no voter fraud. These acts demonstrate the ultimate display of hypocrisy and personal shame. Yes, let’s talk hypocrisy and personal shame.

John Thomsen, Omaha