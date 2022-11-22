The Public Pulse: Respect for Marriage Act; Protect Dreamers; Resurfacing Calhoun Road

Religious liberties?
Senator Deb Fisher seems to forget that not all citizens in Nebraska are Christians. There are Jews, Muslims, Hindus, agnostics, atheists and probably others. And among these groups are heterosexuals and LGBTQ+. And almost all are tax-paying, productive individuals equally deserving of all rights. Remember that phrase “with liberty and justice for all”? No justice if you’re going to deny a whole group the right to marry whom they love. You don’t have to like it — or understand it — but as a representative of the state, you do have to respect it.
Kaye K. Jones, Bellevue
People are also reading…
Fischer’s vote
Disappointed to read Sen. Deb Fischer voted against same sex and interracial marriage legislation citing religious liberties (Nov. 17). Allowing the Christian Right to dictate who can be married sounds like an infringement of others’ religious liberties. Please get your head out of your 1950s prejudices. Join the strong majority of your constituents in the 21st century.
Bill Bechaz, Omaha
Protect Dreamers
Democracy is no longer on life support because American voters strongly rejected some of the most powerful, election denying candidates. Now, Democrats must address a pressing issue while they still have control of the House. Recently, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals said that the “Dreamers” do not have the “immigration status to legally reside and work in the United States.” It is certainly not in the best interest of this country to allow this critically important issue to be settled by our current Supreme Court.
While a more comprehensive DACA (Deferred Action for Children) will eventually be required, the current legislation should be aimed at preventing the deportation of Dreamers. The vast majority of Americans (84% in one CNN poll) support allowing Dreamers to stay in the country. Among the many reasons to prevent deportation is that Dreamers strongly contribute to the economy, and are employed in critically important positions (there are more than 20,000 DACA teachers). Most importantly, it is the morally right thing to do. The median age of the 650,000 Dreamers when they arrived in the United States was 6 years old. Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress will likely support this limited DACA legislation that will permit these invaluable and critically important Dreamers to legally reside and work in the United States.
David and Barb Daughton, Omaha
Calhoun Road
I just wanted to thank the Omaha Street Department and Omni Engineering for resurfacing Calhoun Road north of McKinley Street. It was in very poor condition and has needed attention for some time. Omni Engineering completed the work in one long day, kept us informed of the progress and did a great job. Thanks to everyone involved.
Ron Cronkhite, Omaha
‘Donald Party’ support
So, we should have to show an ID to vote now, but a twice-impeached candidate running for president doesn’t have to show his tax returns?
The list of legal charges and unethical dealings filed against the former president is miles long, and yet, he gets to run for president again.
Why?
Seems like supporters of the “Donald Party” are determined to keep voters from voting, but they’re OK with anyone sitting in the White House.
Cindy Sass, Omaha
Was this the plan?
Congratulations to Charles Grassley on being re-elected to the U.S. Senate. I think with this additional six-year term, you will be able to retire within the next two years and Gov. Kim Reynolds will be able to name your grandson, Patrick, to complete your term and the Grassley legacy will continue.
Rick Fetter, Council Bluffs
Step forward
The 2022 midterm elections were held on Nov. 8 and — as was the case in 2020 — many states are still counting votes to determine the winner. With the passage of Nebraska Voter ID, I believe this will go a long way to restoring credibility and trust in the election process. Had Initiative 432 been in place prior to the midterms, I don’t believe Nebraska’s 2nd District Congressional race would have been as close as it was.
Gregg D. Rhoades, Plattsmouth, Nebraska
Robo-call solution
If we had a way to simply enter a number or something like that on our phone to charge the phone company 10 cents for every robo-call that they allow to come through, they would find a solution to the problem very quickly. Let the phone company try to pass the charge back to whomever handed the call off to them and all the way back to the source. At some point, the millions of small requests for 10 cents would force someone to cut off the access or go out-of-business.
Implement this, and the calls would stop within a few months.
Dan Anderson, Gretna
OWH Public Pulse October 2022
Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.
Pulse writers give reasons why they support various local candidates and initiatives.
Pulse writers through their support behind local school board and State Board of Education candidates.
Pulse writers submit their support for local candidates.
Pulse writer says that Ranked Choice Voting is a more democratic system of voting.
Jim Pillen must let the voters know where he stands on the issues, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writers give reasons why they support various local candidates.
Is it necessary to coin an offensive name for someone in order to run against them, Pulse writer asks.
Pulse writers say regardless of party, candidates should participate in debates.
The Public Pulse: Canceling student loan debt; Care for the most vulnerable; Voting system integrity?
Pulse writer is ashamed that Gov. Pete Ricketts decided to join other states suing over Biden's student loan initiative.
An increase in government spending is a must to reduce the telling effects of a recession, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer supports Wendy DeBoer for re-election to the State Senate.
Mr. Pillen, please explain why you are not completing your application for the job as governor, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says the nonviolent key to enacting change in our government is your vote.
Pulse writer is concerned with the wording of Initiative 432 on the November ballot.
Pulse writer gives their thoughts on Congressman Don Bacon's campaign ads and experience.
Pulse writer says railroads are vital and the best way to stay safe is by strictly obeying crossing warnings and gates.
Pulse writer says Tony Vargas' background gives him the knowledge and personal insight to worker struggles and values.
As Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes prepares to retire, he expresses his appreciation and thanks NDCS staff for their hard work and commitment during the past eight years.
The Public Pulse: LD 31 In good hands with Kauth; Disagreement does not equate to hate; School board elections
Omaha’s Legislative District 31 is in good hands with Sen. Kathleen Kauth, Pulse writer says.
Negative campaign ads miss the mark, Pulse writers say.
Pulse writers say we need an orderly, thoughtful and caring approach to immigration reform.
The state should be required to provide a free valid photo ID to any voter who doesn’t have one, a Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer lauds sale of Wounded Knee site to Oglala and Cheyenne River tribes.
Pulse writers give their thoughts on Trump's political inquiries and legal issues related to his time in office.