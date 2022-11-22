 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Respect for Marriage Act; Protect Dreamers; Resurfacing Calhoun Road

The U.S. Senate voted to advance a bill that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages under federal law.

Religious liberties?

Senator Deb Fisher seems to forget that not all citizens in Nebraska are Christians. There are Jews, Muslims, Hindus, agnostics, atheists and probably others. And among these groups are heterosexuals and LGBTQ+. And almost all are tax-paying, productive individuals equally deserving of all rights. Remember that phrase “with liberty and justice for all”? No justice if you’re going to deny a whole group the right to marry whom they love. You don’t have to like it — or understand it — but as a representative of the state, you do have to respect it.

Kaye K. Jones, Bellevue

Fischer’s vote

Disappointed to read Sen. Deb Fischer voted against same sex and interracial marriage legislation citing religious liberties (Nov. 17). Allowing the Christian Right to dictate who can be married sounds like an infringement of others’ religious liberties. Please get your head out of your 1950s prejudices. Join the strong majority of your constituents in the 21st century.

Bill Bechaz, Omaha

Protect Dreamers

Democracy is no longer on life support because American voters strongly rejected some of the most powerful, election denying candidates. Now, Democrats must address a pressing issue while they still have control of the House. Recently, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals said that the “Dreamers” do not have the “immigration status to legally reside and work in the United States.” It is certainly not in the best interest of this country to allow this critically important issue to be settled by our current Supreme Court.

While a more comprehensive DACA (Deferred Action for Children) will eventually be required, the current legislation should be aimed at preventing the deportation of Dreamers. The vast majority of Americans (84% in one CNN poll) support allowing Dreamers to stay in the country. Among the many reasons to prevent deportation is that Dreamers strongly contribute to the economy, and are employed in critically important positions (there are more than 20,000 DACA teachers). Most importantly, it is the morally right thing to do. The median age of the 650,000 Dreamers when they arrived in the United States was 6 years old. Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress will likely support this limited DACA legislation that will permit these invaluable and critically important Dreamers to legally reside and work in the United States.

David and Barb Daughton, Omaha

Calhoun Road

I just wanted to thank the Omaha Street Department and Omni Engineering for resurfacing Calhoun Road north of McKinley Street. It was in very poor condition and has needed attention for some time. Omni Engineering completed the work in one long day, kept us informed of the progress and did a great job. Thanks to everyone involved.

Ron Cronkhite, Omaha

‘Donald Party’ support

So, we should have to show an ID to vote now, but a twice-impeached candidate running for president doesn’t have to show his tax returns?

The list of legal charges and unethical dealings filed against the former president is miles long, and yet, he gets to run for president again.

Why?

Seems like supporters of the “Donald Party” are determined to keep voters from voting, but they’re OK with anyone sitting in the White House.

Cindy Sass, Omaha

Was this the plan?

Congratulations to Charles Grassley on being re-elected to the U.S. Senate. I think with this additional six-year term, you will be able to retire within the next two years and Gov. Kim Reynolds will be able to name your grandson, Patrick, to complete your term and the Grassley legacy will continue.

Rick Fetter, Council Bluffs

Step forward

The 2022 midterm elections were held on Nov. 8 and — as was the case in 2020 — many states are still counting votes to determine the winner. With the passage of Nebraska Voter ID, I believe this will go a long way to restoring credibility and trust in the election process. Had Initiative 432 been in place prior to the midterms, I don’t believe Nebraska’s 2nd District Congressional race would have been as close as it was.

Gregg D. Rhoades, Plattsmouth, Nebraska

Robo-call solution

If we had a way to simply enter a number or something like that on our phone to charge the phone company 10 cents for every robo-call that they allow to come through, they would find a solution to the problem very quickly. Let the phone company try to pass the charge back to whomever handed the call off to them and all the way back to the source. At some point, the millions of small requests for 10 cents would force someone to cut off the access or go out-of-business.

Implement this, and the calls would stop within a few months.

Dan Anderson, Gretna

