The Public Pulse: Respect for Native Americans; Bacon disappoints; No to solar facility

I read the article in the World Herald Sunday, May 9, “Police make split-second decisions on firing gun.” I notice no one seems to ask some of the more relevant questions. Instead, the entire article accepts the responsibility is the police for the death of the armed 13-year-old.

Who was responsible/guardian for the 13-year-old?

Why was he allowed on the streets at 3 a.m.?

Who gave him the gun?

He was running with a known gang member. Are the gangs ever responsible?

How can the police figure out the age of a person running away from them with a gun in their hand in a dark alley?

The number of crimes in Chicago is way up over last year and continues to climb. How do we expect the police to protect us if we are constantly attacking them when they are trying to protect innocent citizens?

Randy Lenhoff, Omaha

