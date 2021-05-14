The Public Pulse: Respect for Native Americans; Bacon disappoints; No to solar facility

Native Americans
After reading “Violence Stalks Native American Women,“ I felt compelled to write down my heartfelt thoughts. I grew up on the Winnebago Indian Reservation. My Dad was maintenance/groundskeeper for 28 years at St. Augustine’s Indian Mission. My 11 siblings and I were the only whites at the Catholic boarding school. The ’50s and ’60s were different times and mindsets. The Benedictine Sisters were great mentors, and we were lucky to see what it was like to be a minority within a minority.
I am glad and proud the Indian community can finally embrace their customs, heritage, language and cultures. I have learned a lot of life skills and love of our Mother Earth.
It is time for those with ordinary privilege to rally with and for Indigenous communities. Let us all help to undo the centuries of wrongdoing. Discrimination doesn’t affect only people of color but all communities and economies. Truly all lives matter; be kind to one another.
Mary Stevens, Omaha
Bacon disappoints
In light of Donald Trump’s effort to continue to dispute the past election, these followers of his are encouraging exactly what they propose should not be done.
“I believe the House GOP strategy must be forward thinking, instead of continually re-litigating the past,” Don Bacon says.
“I believe ... each day relitigating the past is one day less we have to seize the future,” says Kevin McCarthy.
I believe, as a Republican, that we need leaders with courage, at least ones who will answer questions about how they voted.
Mr. Bacon, don’t count on me voting for you ever again.
Mike Maly, Omaha
Wrong energy policy
I’m opposed to the 500-acre industrial solar facility that OPPD and its out-of-state developer want to build in Saunders County. Nebraska is the Cornhusker State, not the Chinese solar panel state. The food produced on our land is more valuable than the expensive and unreliable power that would be generated on this real estate.
The Left champions solar energy but they ignore the fact that most solar panels are made in China and much of it due to slave labor.
Warren Buffett’s MidAmerican Energy has taken advantage of the 26% federal income tax credit for wind turbines, but it has no utility-scale solar facilities. The Saunders County Board would be wise to follow the lead of MidAmerican Energy. Unreliable power is useless power.
David D. Begley, Omaha
Yes to OPPD resolution
I have some insights on statement SD 7 proposed by the Omaha Public Power District. SD 7 proposes the OPPD recognizes the scientific consensus that climate change is occurring and humans role in it.
The vote on SD 7 matters to me because as a part of the younger generation, I am concerned about the effects climate change will have on my children and their future.
One board member, in particular, stated they would vote against SD 7 as he did not see how it would have any change on how business is done and that it is only politically motivated. While his concerns are reasonable, they are not plausible because it is stated clearly in SD 7 that, “OPPD shall: Conduct its business in a manner that meets all environmental regulatory standards, and go beyond compliance where practical.” This part of the statement shows that businesses will indeed change to become more environmentally friendly.
Overall, the outcome of SD 7 will affect all of the people the OPPD serves. Because of this, it is essential that it passes, as it would protect and help push toward a safe and carbon-free future.
Luke Kubicek, Omaha
Judge police fairly
I read the article in the World Herald Sunday, May 9, “Police make split-second decisions on firing gun.” I notice no one seems to ask some of the more relevant questions. Instead, the entire article accepts the responsibility is the police for the death of the armed 13-year-old.
Who was responsible/guardian for the 13-year-old?
Why was he allowed on the streets at 3 a.m.?
Who gave him the gun?
He was running with a known gang member. Are the gangs ever responsible?
How can the police figure out the age of a person running away from them with a gun in their hand in a dark alley?
The number of crimes in Chicago is way up over last year and continues to climb. How do we expect the police to protect us if we are constantly attacking them when they are trying to protect innocent citizens?
Randy Lenhoff, Omaha
Arizona vote audit
As I was spreading out the newspaper for a painting project, I noticed an article in Monday’s paper about “Election conspiracy in Arizona.” First, there are no conspiracies, but there are also no coincidences. Second, the Arizona Senate has full and complete power to regulate a presidential election, even after the election (Article 2 of the Constitution). Third, they have gathered massive amounts of evidence to make this a reasonable audit in order to correct future problems.
Finally, not all the people involved are “Trump supporters,” and this is an audit to protect election integrity in the state of Arizona and Maricopa County. Every voter regardless of party should want this audit. Now the Biden DOJ and Arizona SOS are getting involved and trying to intimidate and stop this audit along with Dominion and dozens of lawyers. What is there to hide? Why all the panic? If it was a free and fair election with all legal votes counted, then there should be no problem.
This audit is being performed professionally and transparently. It has nothing to do with conspiracy and everything to do with election integrity and voter confidence.
Jayne Buck, Omaha
Right outcome
Thank God the people of Omaha were smart enough to reelect Mayor Stothert. Now we can still feel safe in this city and not worry about defunding of the police and other radical ideas that come from the Democrats.
Chris Lewis, Omaha