The Public Pulse: Respect these workers; Morgan's sound judgment

Respect these workers
When the virus hit 18 months ago, workers were sent home. Those of us who worked at a computer continued to work from home without a problem and after a few weeks, something strange happened. The skies cleared.
Businesses saw lower electric bills and some sublet empty office space or closed completely as managers communicated via email, phone or Zoom call. Employees no longer faced stressful rush-hour commutes over poorly maintained roads. People congregated with others on their own time. And still we got our work done.
Now, as a new school year fast approaches, the business response is: “Everyone back to the office. You’ll be fine, we promise.” But the virus is still mutating. Vaccinated people can unknowingly catch and spread the delta variant to others without realizing. Children who are too young to be vaccinated and those who are immuno-compromised or unvaccinated are at risk.
For years, governments around the world have said we must reduce our impact on the environment.
We workers have proven we made a difference. So I’m asking companies, for those of us who can work from home, why aren’t you saying: “Thank you, please continue”? Individuals, companies and our planet all benefited. What will it take for businesses to wake up and accept a new way of doing things?
Sandra Kent, Bennington
Sound judgment
I was impressed with Lance Morgan’s column (Friday, July 30). His description of the tragedies of Indian boarding schools was not lost in his acknowledgment for the role of grace (“It is a bit unfair to judge actions from 130 years ago with a modern moral lens, but I am willing to assume the goal of educating young people was meant to be a positive”); perseverance (“... understanding what happened is important. However, my personal anger about what happened does not change much for our community. Making people feel pity for us does not feed or house our people”); and grit (“I choose to spend all my time focused on trying to find ways to be successful”) in overcoming the “negative cycle left over from the boarding school era.”
His words remind me of John F. Kennedy’s entreaty (likely penned by our own Ted Sorensen) to “not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.” We should all follow such advice, seeking to achieve success analogous to that of our Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska/Ho-Chunk.
Alan G. Thorson, Omaha
Heritage in Omaha
Omaha is a segregated city, and even though our government takes full blame for that, there are things we can do to change it. We have to embrace diversity because times have changed and so should we. I love the ethnic dances and celebrations, and everyone should have the opportunity to be a member of these groups and participate in the festivities.
When I go to these events, though, they are almost always 100% white. We all know that there are many African-Americans, Latinos and Asians who have German, Irish, Polish, English and other white ancestors, so why aren’t they members of the various ethnic groups in Omaha? Let’s welcome them so they can learn about their heritage.
Cecile Sherwin, La Vista
Blackstone District
All because someone got hit by a car while crossing in the middle of the street instead of using the lights the Blackstone area is considering narrowing the driving lanes and widening the sidewalks? What is wrong with this city? Look what happened to downtown Omaha when the main street, 16th, was narrowed down to one lane in each direction and the sidewalks were widened — it died! And then the homeless took over the nice covered bus stop areas.
We don’t need speed bumps, narrower lanes and wider sidewalks. We need people who use common sense and what they were taught in kindergarten — to look both ways before crossing the street, cross at the corner/light or crosswalk. Pedestrians may have the right-of-way but that does not mean they can just dart out into the street wherever they want. This is getting ridiculous.
Susan Peters, Omaha
Gray is worthy
I am very disappointed that the Omaha City Council failed to put former city councilman Ben Gray on the board of the Omaha Municipal Land Bank.
The appointment to the land bank was not to lord over Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, who defeated Gray in May as he sought reelection. Mayor Stothert certainly wanted Gray on the board due to his expertise.
We do not live in the “black district”; we live in District 2, which is much more racially diverse than some other districts. We live 89 feet away from Mr. Gray. From casual observation, our neighborhood is about 50/50, black and white.
I want a strong city and Ben Gray would have helped usher that along in all areas, had he been on the Land Bank board. His knowledge of the Land Bank comes from its founding. He and others were at the forefront of finding a solution of issues from the Land Reutilization Commission, and Omaha has passed on that knowledge and commitment.
Rob Butler, Omaha
Punishment
Regarding COVID: It’s amazing how quickly we went from “we’re all in this together” to “punish the unvaccinated.”
Evan Trofholz, Columbus, Neb.
Italian heritage
The editorial “Build on Omaha ties, establish sister city connection with Carlentini, Sicily” (Omaha World Herald, July 20) certainly builds on blending and honoring the Omaha Italian community’s interfacing the old and new ways.
Along with my hometown newspaper’s “Movie star visits Omaha, stokes interest in sister city link with Carlentini, Sicily” (Cindy Gonzalez, July 13), this just adds to Omaha as a world class city, with a can-do attitude.
And as Michael Cavalieri said in the Gonzalez’s article, “My message is clear: Never forget your roots, where you came from and the struggle of your ancestors.”
Bravo, Grazie Mille Molto and keep up the good work for us all, Michael e Maria Cavalieri, American Italian Heritage Society, Order, Sons and Daughters of Italy in America Grand Lodge of Nebraska, Santa Lucia Festival Committee, Sicula Italia Foundation, Carlentini Omaha Association, Omaha Sister Cities Association, Mayor Stothert, City of Omaha, and Carlentini, Sicily.
Amen.
P.J. Asta, Omaha
Best way forward
I want federal, Nebraska and local authorities to require proof of immunization against COVID-19 when entering public buildings, medical facilities, schools and places of business. It’s the only way left to get everybody safe from this dangerous disease.
It’s also fair because it places the consequences on those not yet immunized instead of on all of us. The majority, who have done the right thing, can get on with our lives.
Will some people be mad or scared and maybe even protest? Sure, but without cause because immunization has proven to be safe and effective.
It’s like wearing seatbelts in the car: We get tickets when we don’t, and like it or not, we’re better off for it.
With immunization, the difference is we’ll need this policy only a short time. To make it go away, all opponents will have to do is get immunized.