The Public Pulse: Respect these workers; Morgan's sound judgment

We don’t need speed bumps, narrower lanes and wider sidewalks. We need people who use common sense and what they were taught in kindergarten — to look both ways before crossing the street, cross at the corner/light or crosswalk. Pedestrians may have the right-of-way but that does not mean they can just dart out into the street wherever they want. This is getting ridiculous.

Susan Peters, Omaha

Gray is worthy

I am very disappointed that the Omaha City Council failed to put former city councilman Ben Gray on the board of the Omaha Municipal Land Bank.

The appointment to the land bank was not to lord over Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, who defeated Gray in May as he sought reelection. Mayor Stothert certainly wanted Gray on the board due to his expertise.

We do not live in the “black district”; we live in District 2, which is much more racially diverse than some other districts. We live 89 feet away from Mr. Gray. From casual observation, our neighborhood is about 50/50, black and white.