The Public Pulse: Respectful politics; No to library relocation; City council approves profiling lawsuit

Library thoughts

I would like to chime in with my opinion regarding the demolishing and splintering of what makes up our downtown library. It would seem to me with the massive new development and housing being built in this urban setting that we could manage a newly remodeled W. Dale Clark building. I’m sure there are any number of ways to bring that structure up to a modern elevation without having to piecemeal it all around town. All it takes is a good visionary to make it a statement structure right where it is. There should then be an all-out effort to bring it back into focus for every family.