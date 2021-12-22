The Public Pulse: Respectful politics; No to library relocation; City council approves profiling lawsuit

Showing respect
How refreshing! News clips highlighted Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell chatting amicably on the day of Bob Dole’s funeral service. And there were others! Amy Klobuchar and Ted Cruz as well as former President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Dan Quayle, were shown sharing respectful conversations. It can happen. Possibly these national leaders were emulating and honoring Bob Dole’s respectful attitude toward both Republicans and Democrats and his efforts to place our nation’s welfare above partisan pettiness. My hope is some day soon, our nation can return to this civility and respectfulness. Consider taking small steps toward that effort by practicing kindness and gentleness this holiday season. Happy holidays!
Joy Youngland, Omaha
Police conduct
The Omaha World Herald reported on Dec. 7 that the Omaha City Council approved a settlement of a federal court claim filed by a Black woman alleging constitutional violations by the Omaha Police Department in a traffic stop.
The police conduct, which is the factual basis of the settlement raises many questions including city policy on traffic stops, on civilian complaints about police, on employee discipline, and on the power of the Police Union, to name a few.
The Omaha Police Department seems to show an embrace of the state’s tourism slogan “Nebraska: Honestly, it’s not for everyone.” And that’s not funny.
Patricia Zieg, Omaha
Library thoughts
I would like to chime in with my opinion regarding the demolishing and splintering of what makes up our downtown library. It would seem to me with the massive new development and housing being built in this urban setting that we could manage a newly remodeled W. Dale Clark building. I’m sure there are any number of ways to bring that structure up to a modern elevation without having to piecemeal it all around town. All it takes is a good visionary to make it a statement structure right where it is. There should then be an all-out effort to bring it back into focus for every family.
Beth Borgmann, Omaha
Scam alert
Back in the 1980s, telemarketing was a big business in Omaha. Idelman was the top outbound company then, while West was the top inbound company. Back then, fraud and scams had not completely taken over the outbound industry.
But that is not true today. More and more people are registering their phones with the National Do Not Call List, including me — a former Omahan.
Scams are a plenty out there, mainly preying on senior citizens 65 years old and older.
I can’t speak for Omaha, but here in Illinois seniors like me are getting calls from an outfit offering burial insurance to their callers. If it sounds too good to be true, it is too good to be true.
Know this: Social Security does not call you over the phone. Neither does Medicare. That recent promotion was a television offer for Medicare Advantage.
I did some checking on the caller. Its a scam. He or she is working in a boiler room looking for suckers. They called me and I rebuffed them from the start, telling them “You are a fraud, a phony, a scam looking for suckers to prey on. Don’t call me again, got it?” And they have not called me back.
Sorry, the scammers and con artists have ruined the outbound telemarketing industry. It is time to pull the plug on the industry and bury it in the ground for good.
Herb Vermaas, Salem, Illinois
Missing coverage
I find it difficult to understand that the news media every year covers the anniversary of the Day of Infamy (Dec. 7, 1941), yet failed to provide any coverage of Nebraska City sailor Denis Hiscutt who was killed while serving aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma.
His funeral service was held at the San Fernando Mission Mortuary in California on Dec. 11, 2021, and I have not seen any coverage in the way of an article or picture of the service anywhere.
Sad.
Roger L. Kopf, Nebraska City
Sky appreciation
J.F. Johnson (Public Pulse, Dec. 11), you mad man! I want to party with you cowboy. You dropped a howitzer round into a bunker usually reserved for whining and over-confident opining. After finishing your quip, I looked out to a fresh snowfall and a big, bright, beautiful, blue sky. Cheers my man!
David Barton, Elkhorn
