The Public Pulse: Response from Don Bacon; This is the spirit we need; OPPD's costly strategy

Bacon response
In response to two Public Pulse letters on Saturday: What Rep. Gosar posted was wrong, and I would have supported a vote to censure or reprimand. However, I have always been against committee members being removed from their assignments by members of the opposite party. It has never been done in the history of Congress going back to 1789, until this year by Speaker Pelosi.
By doing so, a dangerous precedent has been set and it will lead to retribution in the future under a Republican-controlled house. The institution of the House has been damaged, and gas has been poured on the fire of hyper-partisanship.
In addition, a complaint had been filed with the House Ethics Committee, and the process of their investigation should have happened before punishment was handed down.
Don J. Bacon, Papillion
U.S. representative, 2nd District
OPPD’s costly strategy
I’m confident that I’m one of the few customer-owners who has read the OPPD report on how the utility is going to achieve the board’s goal of net carbon zero by 2050. There was no dollar estimate of how much it is going to cost to achieve the net carbon zero goal. This is simply astounding.
I can’t imagine a single billion-dollar institution proposing to undertake such a dramatic change without an upfront cost estimate. Sad to say, the majority of the elected eight-person board is comprised of green zealots who have no concern what it will cost OPPD ratepayers in order to save the planet.
At the OPPD board meeting in September, I specifically told the directors that they needed to look at how green energy has failed in Europe. I also asked them to include a realistic estimate of the cost to ratepayers of going green. The duty of the OPPD board is to provide reliable and low-cost power, not to save the planet regardless of the cost. I urge other customer-owners to contact the elected directors and ask that due diligence be performed before OPPD starts spending billions of our money.
To paraphrase William Jennings Bryan, Nebraska’s only nominee for the presidency, do not crucify OPPD ratepayers on a cross of wind turbine blades.
David D. Begley, Omaha
The spirit we need
I found the article “Thin blue line survives sea of red” in the Nov. 20 edition of the OWH to be inspiring. These Red and Blue fans came together at the Husker-Creighton game and demonstrated good-natured respect towards each other, even though they were rooting for opposing outcomes.
Wouldn’t it be nice if the behavior of these outstanding young Nebraskans became an analogy for the Red and Blue members of our U.S. political parties? Imagine if today’s Democrats and Republicans could also find common ground in our shared experiences as Americans and treat each other with good-natured respect in spite of our opposing points of view.
Patty O’Connor, Valley
Speech and good sense
Yes, Nebraskans, you have the protected right to denigrate the Maryland volleyball players that chose to exercise their First Amendment rights by kneeling during the national anthem. What is disconcerting is when and how these Nebraskans chose to exercise their right to express themselves.
Yes, yelling, cursing, name calling all are protected by the First Amendment. However, the real issue is best summed up in a quote often attributed to Abraham Lincoln: “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.”
Dennis Gehringer, Omaha
Injustice
I have just one question. If Kyle Rittenhouse had been a 17-year-old black man carrying an AR-15-style rifle that a friend bought for him and he killed two people, one of whom he shot in the back, with another person injured, would the predominantly white jury have found him not guilty on all charges? No way!
Janice Mohs, Omaha
A case of violence
The verdict of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial (not guilty on all charges) seems fair. The video evidence shows that he was defending himself.
But who is to blame for this blood bath? It is the laws of the state of Wisconsin and misguided adults who allowed a child carrying a semi-automatic rifle to be present in a very volatile situation. Unfortunately, the results of this case may encourage many people to justify this behavior.
The Second Amendment has become an absurdity. In this scenario, this lackadaisical approach to danger and violence is a sure setup for more violence to follow, a lighted match in search of the gas.
It is the police and professional law enforcement who should be in charge of situations like this. Vigilantes be damned!
Charlotte Shields, Papillion