The Public Pulse: Response from Don Bacon; This is the spirit we need; OPPD's costly strategy

Wouldn’t it be nice if the behavior of these outstanding young Nebraskans became an analogy for the Red and Blue members of our U.S. political parties? Imagine if today’s Democrats and Republicans could also find common ground in our shared experiences as Americans and treat each other with good-natured respect in spite of our opposing points of view.

Patty O’Connor, Valley

Speech and good sense

Yes, Nebraskans, you have the protected right to denigrate the Maryland volleyball players that chose to exercise their First Amendment rights by kneeling during the national anthem. What is disconcerting is when and how these Nebraskans chose to exercise their right to express themselves.

Yes, yelling, cursing, name calling all are protected by the First Amendment. However, the real issue is best summed up in a quote often attributed to Abraham Lincoln: “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.”

Dennis Gehringer, Omaha

Injustice