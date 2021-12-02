The Public Pulse: Response to Don Bacon; Feeding hungry kids; Shorter school days for OPS

Uphold integrity
I appreciate Rep. Bacon’s bipartisan vote for the infrastructure bill, but I must “agreeably disagree” — as he would put it — with his criticism of Speaker Pelosi for removing Rep. Gosar from committee assignments.
Rep. Bacon notes that no party has removed a member of the other party from a committee since 1789.
I note that no party has tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power to the other party in a presidential election — ever. Until now.
That action ripped our democracy and the American people apart. Gosar’s doubling down with his meme depicting killing a member of Congress and attacking President Biden (Where is the FBI?) is indefensible. As is the Republican response — cowardly, unethical silence.
I agree that a House Ethics Committee decision would be preferable. But since the ethics of the Republican Party have gone the way of the buffalo, like the buffalo, we would still be waiting for its return.
Bacon rightfully fears retaliation from future Republicans. Already Minority Leader McCarthy, taking the lead from former president Trump — the patron saint of “getting even” — has threatened that. Fair enough. If a Democrat stoops as low as Gosar has, Democrats themselves should act.
But given the contempt for facts and ethics in the current Republican Party, we can only guess what Tucker Carlson will dream up for them.
Linda Deeds, North Platte, Neb.
Local heroes
For nearly two years, the pandemic has disrupted daily life, taking a toll on the well-being of families. As a result, hundreds of thousands of kids could be struggling with hunger.
Yet, through it all, hunger heroes have stepped up to ensure children have access to the meals they need to learn, grow and thrive.
Principals, teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition staff and community groups — amongst others — have banded together and worked tirelessly to feed kids. Even in the face of ever-evolving challenges, these hunger heroes continue to pivot seamlessly, adopting innovative solutions to get children food through school and community meals.
In Nebraska, hunger heroes are everywhere. At St. Paul Public Schools, the superintendent, principals and other administrators help food service staff (who are also stepping up) to provide meals. Last summer at No More Empty Pots, an Omaha grassroots nonprofit working to improve regional food security, 3,226 meals were served to kids through the Summer Food Service Program for the first time to meet the needs of the community.
Meals and services only reach kids and families because of the dedicated and often unseen heroes who work day in and day out to provide for kids in every corner of our state and country. During this season of gratitude, we thank those behind the scenes feeding kids. Because of you, kids are able to reach their full potential.
Eric Savaiano, Lincoln
facilitator, Nebraska Student
Nutrition Action Committee (SNAC)
Four-day school week
As some of our state senators look at finding ways to reduce property taxes because of school funding. I think it is time for OPS to consider a four-day school week. Currently there are 25 states trying the four-day school week. Some of the advantages of the four-day school week are as follows:
1) Better teacher and student morale.
2) Reduced discipline referral frequency.
3) Improved attendance.
4) Academic improvement.
5) Reduction in financial cost — reduced transportation cost, reduction of 20% in cafeteria costs, reduced part-time employee costs, reduction in building utility costs.
Don Rider, Republican City, Neb.
Look at his record
Dear Gov. Ricketts,
The state tax structure — inequitable when you came to office, less equitable now.
The Department of Health and Human Services — a mess when you were elected, a bigger mess now especially Child and Family Services.
The prisons and penal reform — overcrowded when you arrived, now we have staff shortages too.
The rural economy — operating with an unsustainable model your first day, no new vision from you, only encouragement of more.
You don’t have much time as governor left, but maybe you could focus on doing the job you were elected to do instead of meddling in education making ridiculous and unfounded conflations and confusions.
David Davies, Omaha
The greater danger
What are people thinking?
I think it’s sad that the American environment has deteriorated to the point, because of selfish unwillingness to protect others from the virus, that I feel that my survival would be less threatened by walking through the most dangerous neighborhood in Omaha at midnight than it is by walking into a Walmart store at noon on Saturday.