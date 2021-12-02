The Public Pulse: Response to Don Bacon; Feeding hungry kids; Shorter school days for OPS

Look at his record

Dear Gov. Ricketts,

The state tax structure — inequitable when you came to office, less equitable now.

The Department of Health and Human Services — a mess when you were elected, a bigger mess now especially Child and Family Services.

The prisons and penal reform — overcrowded when you arrived, now we have staff shortages too.

The rural economy — operating with an unsustainable model your first day, no new vision from you, only encouragement of more.

You don’t have much time as governor left, but maybe you could focus on doing the job you were elected to do instead of meddling in education making ridiculous and unfounded conflations and confusions.

David Davies, Omaha

