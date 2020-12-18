The Public Pulse: Restaurants are community asset; Deter these threats; Climate strategies

Restaurants’ value
The executive chef at the restaurant where I work said this the other day: Restaurants are one of the safest places to be. I found truth in this statement. We sanitize everything. All the time. We always have (if there’s time to lean, there’s time to clean!). We undergo regular health inspections, adhering to stringent requirements. If we don’t pass, we are shut down. We have 100-200 (at best) patrons per day; grocery stores have several times that. Our patrons come in, sit down, and mostly stay put. Stores’ patrons are always moving.
We miss you — and not just your generosity in tips. We miss seeing pictures of your kids and grandkids, hearing about your home renovations, sharing in your joys and struggles. We are invested in your lives, as you are invested in ours. Please do not interpret my words as pleading, irresponsible or inconsiderate. Dining out is an experience, nourishment not just for your body but also your soul and psyche. And for ours as well. We just miss you.
Lisa Tucker, Omaha
Deter these threats
We have legislation regarding terroristic threats that prohibits threatening to kill another person that are taken very seriously as it should, right? Telling someone you are going to kill them can be a very serious threat and can be very scary. What do you think it would feel like if someone told you that you should kill yourself?
There should be legislation focusing on bullying and harassment with a specific clause that holds people accountable if they try to convince someone to commit suicide, and I think it should be modeled in comparison to the laws against terroristic threats. I believe this legislation is incredibly important in today’s world where depression and mental illnesses are commonplace, and people are at their most vulnerable. Social media and texting can take this bullying under the radar and make people feel more empowered to do that and easier to get away with it.
With the knowledge that they could face a felony for this behavior. I think it could be an incredible aid in deterring the crime.
Melissa Miller, Omaha
Democrats’ strategy
Of course Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, denies wrongdoing (regarding his alleged passing on U.S. intelligence information to a Chinese spy). All he has to do is accuse someone else of doing the same thing — usually and preferably Republicans. This patented Dem strategy seems to work every time.
Brian Hunter, Council Bluffs
No Red State Rescue
Mitch McConnell has refused to agree to a COVID-19 relief package that includes federal monies for local and state governments. These federal monies would be used to help relieve the budgetary stress of battling the pandemic within municipal or state borders. He called these monies “Blue State Bailouts” and said he would rather see states like New York and California go bankrupt than extend a little federal assistance. For the record, Mitch rushed to vote for a “bailout” of Wall Street. It seems that Main Street, however, is another matter.
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is here, I’d say turnabout is fair play. In allocating the vaccine, states that did the least to combat the virus should be last on the list to receive it. According to WalletHub, an online personal financial website owned by Evolution Finance, Inc., the five states that have done the least to combat the pandemic within their borders are, in order, South Dakota, Idaho, Utah, Oklahoma and Iowa. Three of these five states rank among the top ten in terms of infections per 100,000 residents. All five of these states have Republican governors and legislatures.
Providing them vaccines early in the roll-out would be rewarding dysfunctional behavior and tantamount to a Red State Rescue. Certainly, Mitch and his Republican cronies understand the logic and fairness of this proposal.
Jeff Durski, Omaha
Sound climate plans
Thanks to the OWH for the article about President-elect Biden’s plan to rejoin the Paris accord and cut U.S. emissions to net zero by no later than 2050.
Biden’s goals are laudable. If he accomplishes them, there will be great hope for reversing climate change as well as for creating jobs in a clean energy economy.
In addition to his policies, however, it is also useful to consider legislation that Republicans might be more willing to support.
First, a price on carbon pollution. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which has gained bipartisan support in the House, would use market forces to drive clean energy breakthroughs. It would gradually raise the price of fossil fuels by collecting a fee on those fuels, and returning the revenue to American households. Most families would receive more income than their raised energy costs.
Second, the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which has been introduced by Congressman Bacon and cosponsored by Sen. Fischer. This would make it easier for farmers to enact healthy soils practices, which sequester carbon.
The Omaha metro area has been in a drought since midsummer. Nebraska is still recovering from the flooding almost two years ago. Our entire congressional delegation should support climate legislation.
Frances Mendenhall, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!