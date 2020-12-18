The Public Pulse: Restaurants are community asset; Deter these threats; Climate strategies

Restaurants’ value

The executive chef at the restaurant where I work said this the other day: Restaurants are one of the safest places to be. I found truth in this statement. We sanitize everything. All the time. We always have (if there’s time to lean, there’s time to clean!). We undergo regular health inspections, adhering to stringent requirements. If we don’t pass, we are shut down. We have 100-200 (at best) patrons per day; grocery stores have several times that. Our patrons come in, sit down, and mostly stay put. Stores’ patrons are always moving.

We miss you — and not just your generosity in tips. We miss seeing pictures of your kids and grandkids, hearing about your home renovations, sharing in your joys and struggles. We are invested in your lives, as you are invested in ours. Please do not interpret my words as pleading, irresponsible or inconsiderate. Dining out is an experience, nourishment not just for your body but also your soul and psyche. And for ours as well. We just miss you.

Lisa Tucker, Omaha

Deter these threats