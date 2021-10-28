The Public Pulse: Rethink Zorinsky Lake tree removal; Best energy policy

Sure, the Bible is with Him on that, but let’s not forget that our country is also a diverse population made up of people of many religious and non-religious beliefs. Our children are equally confused by a country where a significant number of Christians and non-Christians alike back a misogynist, lying, disgraced, twice impeached ex-president who incited an insurrection (under Confederate and Christian flags flying side by side); lied more than 30,000 times during his presidency; claimed he could just grab women; who pushes the Big Lie that a free and fair election was stolen; and that he is essentially the next coming of Christ, among other misdeeds and false proclamations.