The Public Pulse: Rethink Zorinsky Lake tree removal; Love's column resonates; More thoughts on Frost

Thanks, carriers

From someone who has been reading the actual “paper” newspaper since I was 11-years-old, I want to remind subscribers to please remember to tip and/or provide a holiday bonus to your newspaper carrier. I want to send out kudos to our local newspaper carrier, Christina Glessman, who delivers our World-Herald, Papillion Times and Bellevue Leader. Ms. Glessman has done a magnificent job at delivering our paper before 5 a.m. each day, no matter how much snow has fallen or how bad the weather had been the night before. There were even times during previous winters where our newspaper was delivered but our mail wasn’t delivered on that particular day. That’s when I realized the lengths Ms. Glessman went to in providing amazing customer service to her clients. I was saddened when reading about the recent death of a young mother, who was killed in an auto accident, and was an Omaha World-Herald newspaper carrier. I was glad to see the Omaha World-Herald honoring her with a nice tribute in the paper. These carriers could sure use a nice surprise and show of appreciation during the holidays by us readers acknowledging their hard work. Ms. Glessman inserted a nice Christmas card with her address on it in our Sunday paper and I will be sure to send her a Christmas bonus. Reading the paper before heading off to work really makes my day. Thanks to you all.