The Public Pulse: Rethink Zorinsky Lake tree removal; Love's column resonates; More thoughts on Frost

Tree removal ‘overkill’
I saw a World-Herald story (As Corps of Engineers clears trees around Zorinsky Lake, neighbors still divided, Oct. 15) about the Corps of Engineers plans to cut a wide swath of trees around the Lake Zorinsky property because some neighboring homeowners were encroaching on Corps property with plantings, gardens, etc. The story said that the Corps planned to spend millions of dollars cutting healthy trees to create a clear cut buffer on their property. I didn’t worry about it at the time because I figured that such a dumb idea would never be executed. Well, it is happening now! This is typical federal government overkill to solve a small problem that could have been solved more “surgically” by identifying trespassing neighbors and then requiring them to fix the trespass issue at their own expense, rather than spending tax dollars to do this. Not to mention that destroying many healthy trees is contrary to everything the feds are trying to do to reduce CO2.
William Cordes, Omaha
Take a stand
We appreciate Mr. Preston Love Jr.’s column of Dec. 2, (“UNL Right to Promote Inclusivity”) and his challenge to take a stand because, as he wrote, “... healing is in our hands.” We also like recent statements from NAACP leaders in Nebraska as they endorsed UNL’s racial equity plan. The Rev. T. Michael Williams of Omaha rightly believes mitigating the effects of economic and educational disadvantages (which data confirm Black, Indigenous, and People of Color have experienced disproportionately) will help all students avoid falling between the cracks.
May we be spared from leaders who claim to uphold Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy but who fail to understand structural racism. Mr. Love’s call is for leaders to “bridge the gap for communication and dialogue.”
Charles and Gloria Austerberry, Omaha
Disbelief at firings
I can not believe that Scott Frost would blame and fire four assistant coaches just to save his job after four dismal, embarrassing seasons. Frost is lucky to have Trev Alberts as his boss. A lot of athletic directors would have showed him the door after the Iowa game. The beat goes on.
Jack Rosencrans, Omaha
How to win
I believe Scott Frost can lead a winning Nebraska football team. However, if he does not embrace the philosophy that enabled him to be part of a national championship team, then he will not win in the Big Ten. Namely run the ball with a quarterback, a full back and two I-backs. Also, throw the ball to open up the running game. Martinez was highly capable of being a 1,000-yard rusher and passer every year, but the offensive philosophy supported the three touchdown, pick six philosophy.
Larry Kaiser, Omaha
Sad reflections
Anyone who opposes a plan seeking “anti-racism and racial equality” must themselves be incurably racist. So sad to know we have so many elected officials reflecting the worst instincts in our human nature.
Marguerite McGill, Omaha
Detaining juveniles
In a Dec. 4 article (“Iowa teens charged in killing of teacher will remain jailed”), the attorney(s) representing two Iowa teens accused of killing a Fairfield, Iowa, Spanish teacher wanted the teens’ bail reduced because detaining juveniles away from family for prolonged periods before trial can have a detrimental effect on them and stunt their development. Guess what, attorneys? The teens already have stunted development so need to worry about them. They’ll be fine in jail.
Oksana Depa, Omaha
Questions about plan
Although I voted for Gov. Ricketts both times, I haven’t trusted him to always respond to controversial issues with logic. Reading about the governor’s criticism of UNL’s Commitment to Action and Chancellor Green, I decided to read the plan for myself. While I did not see anything “un-American” about the plan, and I agree with the overall goal of eliminating biases and their lingering effects, there are some aspects of the plan that warrant scrutiny. For one, what is the university’s official definition of “equity” and “anti-racism”? How they define these terms could determine whether the action plan leads to progress or to more division. Under Theme 1, there’s a call to create an inclusive excellence fund that will expand local and global perspectives on racial justice. Does this mean university dollars will be allocated based on race? Also under Theme 1, will university efforts on recruitment lead to merit being eclipsed by underrepresentation and diversity? Under Theme 2, the ACE committee is tasked with revising ACE 9 to mandate a more rigorous and specific definition of diversity. What will that definition be, and what courses will be eliminated that do not meet the definition? These and other questions will need to be answered before the plan is fully implemented.
Andrew Best, Omaha
Thanks, carriers
From someone who has been reading the actual “paper” newspaper since I was 11-years-old, I want to remind subscribers to please remember to tip and/or provide a holiday bonus to your newspaper carrier. I want to send out kudos to our local newspaper carrier, Christina Glessman, who delivers our World-Herald, Papillion Times and Bellevue Leader. Ms. Glessman has done a magnificent job at delivering our paper before 5 a.m. each day, no matter how much snow has fallen or how bad the weather had been the night before. There were even times during previous winters where our newspaper was delivered but our mail wasn’t delivered on that particular day. That’s when I realized the lengths Ms. Glessman went to in providing amazing customer service to her clients. I was saddened when reading about the recent death of a young mother, who was killed in an auto accident, and was an Omaha World-Herald newspaper carrier. I was glad to see the Omaha World-Herald honoring her with a nice tribute in the paper. These carriers could sure use a nice surprise and show of appreciation during the holidays by us readers acknowledging their hard work. Ms. Glessman inserted a nice Christmas card with her address on it in our Sunday paper and I will be sure to send her a Christmas bonus. Reading the paper before heading off to work really makes my day. Thanks to you all.