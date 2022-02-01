The Public Pulse: Revitalize downtown; Presidential debates; Prison coverage

Revitalize downtown
The planned Mutual of Omaha tower and three-mile streetcar are exciting and, hopefully, keys to revitalizing downtown and near downtown Omaha. These developments show vision on the part of our city leaders, both in government and in business. I hope plans for the new main library (and downtown branch?) are just as visionary: location, facilities, services and programming.
What happened to plans, presented in 2018, for a new southwest Omaha branch library? Currently the Millard Branch Library, by far the busiest branch in Omaha, is the only branch south and west of the Swanson Branch Library at 90th and Dodge.
Clara G. Hoover, Omaha
Presidential debates
The Republican National Committee is seriously considering barring its candidates from presidential debates. This is the strongest indication yet that Trump plans to run in 2024.
Trump was asked too tough questions in an NPR radio interview last month, and he couldn’t take the heat so he ran out of the kitchen. He cannot take the chance of having to take similar action in the middle of a presidential debate. The RNC announcement is simply spadework for protecting against this on down the line.
James Kelly, Omaha
Prison coverage
The series of articles on Nebraska’s prison overcrowding/staffing problems has been excellent. The scope of the reporting has been invaluable. It is my hope that our legislators and administrators will use the information and perspective that the articles provide to make informed decisions regarding this longstanding problem. Thank you for this important contribution to finding a solution.
Jude Lessmann, Omaha
Convincing issue
When I worked in a retail store, promotions and raises were based on convincing customers to sign up for the store’s credit or debit card. We weren’t trained on how to convince them to do it. Many customers called it nagging, harassing and relentlessness and never came back. Or they would go to the cashiers who knew not to ask. I also knew not to tell people to vote for a certain candidate. If you can’t convince someone to get a store card or change their mind on politics, they won’t budge on a huge issue like pandemic safety. I’ve learned not to convince someone who won’t be convinced.
Rhonda Hamilton, Omaha
Library questions
Interesting isn’t it? It looks like the library will be torn down. Before the ink is dry, Mutual of Omaha is ready to build. It has looked like a done deal from the start. The majority of the letters to the Public Pulse are against the tearing down, as are the people appearing before the city council. In addition, they have had better ideas about what to do with the library than the city has. I think having a beautiful main library with books, programs, the latest in technology, the administrative offices, and archives say more about what is important to a city and its inhabitants than a skyscraper that we are suppose to be impressed by because it will be the tallest building downtown.
Could someone check and make sure Shopko is not in the flood plain since they want to move the administrative offices and archives there. My understanding is it is in the flood plain.
It may be time to elect the library board rather than have them appointed by the mayor. They need to be responsible to the people and not the mayor.
Why haven’t we heard more from the librarians? Are they afraid to speak up?
And why do we have to pay to park at the public library?
Judy Gacek, Omaha
Mask mandate
Thank you, Lindsay Huse for stepping up and doing the correct thing to help slow the COVID-19 spread and hospitals filling over capacity. It’s unfortunate that we have low vaccination rates in Nebraska. We are stressing our health care workers to the limit and beyond. I was in my local Hy-Vee store recently and only saw one person unmasked, before the mandate there were maybe 20% masked at most. That shows mandates work. Remember this is only temporary. I can’t believe our attorney general and governor filed a lawsuit to overturn the mandate.
Also, a great article by John McCollister (Midlands Voices, Jan. 16). I have been a life-long Republican, but I sure don’t understand this party anymore.
Bill Voss, Omaha
