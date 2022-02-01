The Public Pulse: Revitalize downtown; Presidential debates; Prison coverage

Interesting isn’t it? It looks like the library will be torn down. Before the ink is dry, Mutual of Omaha is ready to build. It has looked like a done deal from the start. The majority of the letters to the Public Pulse are against the tearing down, as are the people appearing before the city council. In addition, they have had better ideas about what to do with the library than the city has. I think having a beautiful main library with books, programs, the latest in technology, the administrative offices, and archives say more about what is important to a city and its inhabitants than a skyscraper that we are suppose to be impressed by because it will be the tallest building downtown.