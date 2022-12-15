 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Revolving door of coaches; Political gold; Alternative to streetcars

  • 0



Root of the problem

The powers that be in Lincoln seem to think that a revolving door of coaches is the answer to the Husker football team’s woes. Let us now look at all of the coaches post Tom Osborne, who retired in 1997, and see how this process has worked out 25 years later.

First is Frank Solich, 58 wins, 19 losses. Win percentage: 75.32%. Next comes Bill Callahan, 27 wins, 22 losses. Win percentage: 55.1%. Now comes Bo Pelini, 67 wins, 27 losses. Win percentage: 71.28%. Enter Barney Cotton with a whopping no win and 1 loss. Win percentage 0. Followed by Mike Riley, 19 wins, 19 losses Win percentage: 50%. The favored second coming of TO, Scott Frost, with 16 wins and 31 losses. Win percentage: 34.04%. Lastly, we have Mickey Joseph with 3 wins and 3 losses. Another 50% win/loss coach.

I am no football analyst, but even with my non-analyst skills, it is easy to see that we should have held on to Frank Solich and had a little more patience. Is it possible that after seven coaches since Tom Osborne, it may not be the coaching that is the problem? With no disrespect meant to the players by this next statement, is it possible that the root of the problem lies in the lack of talent. Like I said above, I am not a professional football analyst, but I do not have a problem with seeing facts that are available to everyone.

Clark R. Crinklaw, Omaha

Political gold

I have a question for everyone to think about: If a very wealthy Democrat donated millions of dollars to his favorite candidate and spent millions of dollars funding negative ads against his favorite candidate’s opponents, when his favorite candidate won the elected office, and this very wealthy Democrat urged his newly elected politician to appoint him to a vacated high level political office, would this very wealthy Democrat be committing bribery or another crime? I assume not, as it is legal for a wealthy Republican to run very negative ads against Republican and Democrat candidates to ensure his buddy gets elected. We all know the Golden Rule: the one with the most gold, rules.

Bob Redmond, Omaha

Costly footprint

Smaller electric buses as proposed by Terri Nesselrotte (Pulse, Dec. 9), in Omaha is a better alternative to streetcars. These buses could be expanded to include many area attractions (the Henry Doorly Zoo, the Safari Park, etc.). Considering the infrastructure upgrades MUD is bringing to the table, this streetcar proposal will have a smaller, more costly footprint than electric buses for Omaha and surrounding communities.

Bill Woodman, Omaha

Flattened signs

Have my fellow Omahans noticed the epidemic of flattened signs in medians? For over a year, I’ve seen chaos raining down on our medians. Recently, I encountered three in a radius of 100 yards at 114th and Dodge and to the north. I’m thinking it’s either texters, inexperienced drivers or knuckleheads who have a new craze (like the “knockout” game). With all the cameras at intersections, maybe the city officials could get to the bottom of this.

John Bourke, Omaha

Minimizing costs

Regarding the railcar project. Given the risk that the public will not embrace and use the railcar per estimates, wouldn’t it make sense to minimize the infrastructure costs as much as possible? This could be accomplished by not installing in-ground street rails and the ugly overhead power lines. But instead, purchase battery powered trains that look just like electric wire models that would be guided down the street by a magnetic strip applied to the street or guided by satellite like hands-free/self-driving car technology. The added value to this approach is less disruptions to the businesses along the route.

Bill Crosson, Omaha

Candy and nuts

I read with great interest the story about the company hired to study the gives and takes of the new streetcar on Farnam Street (Dec. 6).

There are enough ifs, ands and buts in the study to make the late baseball announcer, Harry Carey, proud.

He always said that: “if if, and, and buts were candy and nuts, every day would be Christmas.”

Before I would have closed the hearing, I would have asked a simple question, “Would you, if given the chance, invest your companies money in this project?”

If the answer is no, then Omaha shouldn’t invest in it either.

Gene Anderson, Bennington

Praise for NU basketball

Nebraska men’s basketball team played No. 4 ranked Purdue and played overtime and almost won. Great players, great coach. Congratulations and keep it up.

Mary Hlas, Omaha

Oath of office

Everyone who serves in the U.S. executive branch or in Congress takes an oath to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Trump has openly renounced his oath by calling for the termination of parts of the Constitution. Doesn’t that make him ineligible to hold office again?

Does that mean that anyone in Congress who continues to publicly support him is renouncing their oath of office?

Barry Anderson, Omaha

Pension protection

As a former union card carrying teamster, I have been receiving a pension check from the Central States Pension Fund for almost 10 years. From the beginning, I knew that the fund was in trouble due to mismanagement (among many other things). Now, my benefits will not be reduced due to the American Rescue Plan, the COVID relief bill passed in 2021 (Dec. 9).” While I am grateful to not have my benefits cut, I have to wonder what this has to do with COVID? Who is paying for it? And for how long?

Scott Darden, Omaha

