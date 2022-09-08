The Public Pulse: Rewarding bad decisions; Music at mall a turn off

Paying for college

Cancelling thousands of dollars of federal student loan debt is a mistake. It potentially enables and rewards bad decisions. Like many others, I put myself through college and graduate school without student loans by working during high school and college. Like many others, I used the GI Bill by serving in the Army before college and Army Reserve while attending college.

Tom Brokaw’s “The Greatest Generation” defines sacrifice and what it means to be an American by serving one’s country. The story on the front page of the Omaha World Herald on Aug. 23, 2022, was “US military is facing recruitment ‘crisis.’”

“Ask not what you can do for your country, ask what your country can do for you,” is an illogical consequence of loan cancellation.

When our first child was born, we started investing in the Nebraska Nest 529 College Savings Plan. We did this for all three of our kids. There are many delayed gratification choices we made as a family to avoid college loans: study, read, earn scholarships, and get a job. We didn’t go to Disneyland. I’ve always wanted a camper and a Harley Davidson. I make my coffee at home. My tattoo money even went to tuition. I would love a big diesel truck with oversized tires and tinted windows. I even gave up cigarettes and big dogs. All goes to tuition.

Loan cancellation funds should go instead to public works, “skin in the game,” programs in which young people demonstrate they are investible for government-paid tuition. Strings should be attached and paid upfront. We should invest in students who pursue college programs that ensure jobs at graduation.

Reward service, good decisions and good grades. This will put young people on the path of a great generation. I’d help pay for that.

Layne Lueders, Blair

Family venue?

My husband and I ate in the Old Market for the first time in several months last week. We had not seen the new park, so we were going to take a walk through it. We didn’t stay long. We walked past the children’s play area and that was about as far as we got. There was a band playing that was very offensive.

If the City of Omaha is going to promote the park as a family venue, then they need to do a better job of vetting the musical performances. During the short walk we took, nearly every fourth word was an expletive. To me, that doesn’t promote a family venue. I certainly would not take my grandchildren there while a band was playing with the lyrics we heard.

Turned us off, not sure if we’ll go back.

Marilyn Modlin, Crescent

Thanks for leadership

I want to thank Archbishop Lucas for insisting that Catholic schools teach and practice Catholic morality. In our post-Christian age, this is a controversial and shocking idea, even to many Catholics. So thank you Archbishop for your leadership.

Roger Filips, Hartington, Nebraska

Unpredictable consequences

To choose not to take seriously the fact that the economy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the environment is to ignore the observable, empirical evidence: the planet is setting new policy with drastic, unpredictable consequences. We can make bold, difficult adjustments or the planet will.

To continue to be dense and slow to accept these two options is so plainly perilous to existence. We need a citizenry that elects those who can speak and act on this reality. Sacrifice and acceptance of change to our way of life is required. Listen and support those who can lead us to face the immense challenge upon us. All life — and, yes, the economy — depends on it.

Phip Ross, Lincoln

Hand-up

Student loans and Pell Grant loans forgiveness has no adverse effect on inflation as suggested. In fact it can stimulate the economy by freeing up money used for loan repayment.

No money is coming out of taxpayers pockets, students of all backgrounds get a break from community colleges to trade schools, to state colleges and universities. All higher education is expensive, those who take on the challenge to improve their lives should not be penalized for life with loans they will never be able to pay off.

Not everyone is born with a silver spoon or have parents who can afford their tuition. I find it reprehensible that only Republicans can critique this help since they say they represent the working class. How? Have you ever studied for a degree in medicine, tried to be a teacher, a nurse, engineer, tradesmen or worked your way through school paying for books, tuition and living expenses without a student loan or parental help?

I, for one, have no problem with this hand-out, or a ‘hand-up’ to those who will one day be our future generation.

Doug Schrawger, Omaha