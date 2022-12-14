The Public Pulse: Ricketts commitment to Nebraskans; On Brittney Griner's release; Bet on it







Exemplary qualifications

In response to the announcement that Gov. Pete Ricketts will be applying for the open Senate seat, Democrat party Chair Jane Kleeb — in characteristic fashion — reacted with a personal attack. She has demonstrated a propensity to take cheap shots against Republicans. If Kleeb would focus on issues instead of personalities, perhaps the Democrat Party would have some measure of credibility and support. As it sits, they were not even able to field candidates for most statewide offices.

If anyone in Nebraska needs public service as a career and lifestyle less, it is perhaps Gov. Ricketts. His tenure as governor, and his past and present interest in serving in the U.S. Senate, is indicative of his deep commitment to public service and the people of Nebraska. He has worked tirelessly on behalf of our state and — as his reelection result demonstrated — has the overwhelming support of Nebraskans. Since Kleeb certainly does not expect Gov.-elect Pillen to appoint a Democrat, her party would be better served by being gracious and acknowledging the governor’s exemplary qualifications.

Zachary Z. Zoul,

Grand Island, Nebraska

Ricketts for Senate

What is wrong with Pete Ricketts becoming our next senator? He has been a very good governor and represents the values of most Nebraskans. So what if he endorsed Jim Pillen?

Chris Lewis, Omaha

Better treatment

Brittney Griner, a professional basketball player, gets released on a swap job for a known weapons terrorist.

Ooops, did we leave someone behind? Yes, a Marine veteran.

Biden claims, in his own defense, that Russia played this swap job deal with their own cards.

Again, this is additional proof of a systematic failure for our own soldiers who go deep into enemy territory, with bullets flying around them, bombs exploding around them, and watching their fellow brothers and sisters die on the combat field.

We need to treat our soldiers and veterans a whole lot better than just a handshake and saying “Thank you for your service,” and kicking them to the curb.

Kealoha Crytser, Omaha

Putin’s leverage

Think what you will of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he is 100% correct in his perception that, in the U.S., celebrities are more important than ordinary people. He knew that in order to free his friend and arms-dealer, Viktor Bout, offering prisoner Paul Whelan in exchange wasn’t going to cut it. He needed to capture “a star.”

Grabbing WNBA star Brittney Griner was, for Putin, just what he needed. Using her as a political prisoner, holding show-trial’s and decreeing a long prison sentence for Brittney, kept her in the news and increased the pressure on President Biden to do something. Putin got Bout released, and Brittney comes home.

I’m very happy about Griner’s new freedom, as well as bringing to our notice that she isn’t the only American in Russian jails. Paul Whelan, a former Marine, and prisoner for four years, remains in a Russian work camp. Unfortunately for Whelan, he’s not a celebrity. Americans need to be wary about traveling to countries whose governments’ are unfriendly to the United States. Countries like Russia, Iran, Venezuela and others need no excuse to grab Americans to use as trade.

Let’s hope we can get Paul Whelan home soon. But I suspect our intelligence will need to arrest another Putin ally to bring that about.

Robert Bastarache, Omaha

Prisoner exchange

There is plenty of outrage being expressed about the recent prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia. We received Brittney Griner, a female professional basketball player who broke Russian laws regarding the possession and smuggling of illegal drugs. Russia got back Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer nicknamed the “Merchant of Death.”

By securing Griner’s release, Joe Biden overtly panders to some in the Black population and to the LGBTQ community as well.

All the while, we leave a U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, in Russian custody. There is something very wrong with this entire situation.

Once again, we are shown to be weak and are embarrassed on the national stage. To be clear, this is just one more, in a long list of actions that demonstrate the pitiful lack of real leadership from the current administration.

R.H. Davis, Omaha

Bet on it

David E. Corbin’s Midlands Voices makes the point that the City of Omaha “slow walks” its climate action plans. That’s for sure and in my opinion, one reason why is because city officials don’t want to question the development going on called “The Riverfront.”

The private entity behind this project, Heritage Services, created the Downtown Riverfront Trust, a confusing bit of tax code usage, in order to raise money to pay MECA to develop the area around the Lewis and Clark Landing by the Missouri River. Potential massive flooding — which occurred just three years ago, caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages to Offutt Air Force base alone — ought to give pause to those that want to develop down by the river.

No major development has occurred at the site previously because the land was formerly a “superfund” site, where soil there is contaminated by lead because of the now defunct ASARCO lead smelter factory.

Because of climate change, expect stronger storms and more flooding at the Missouri River.

In my opinion, MECA people assume they know how to better manage public land then Omaha’s public employees, but after botching the Holiday Lights countdown, maybe they don’t know everything.

What do you want to bet when disaster strikes and the Riverfront plans are flooded out, the “private” in this “public-private” partnership comes calling to the “public” to bail them out?

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

Barger’s lawsuit

Failed Republican candidate Russ Barger has filed a lawsuit demanding a hand recount for the election he just lost (Dec. 7). Here’s an idea: If you decide to run for office in Nebraska or anywhere in the United States (looking at you Kari Lake and Donald Trump), try reading the election rules. These rules explain in detail how an election is run, tallied (that means counted) and in the case of a close election, recounted. If you succeed at getting past this obstacle, this should prevent litigation (that means lawsuit) after you’ve lost the election. And to David Begley, the lawyer filing this frivolous lawsuit, loved your article the other day denying climate change and calling for OPPD to stop all wind and solar because of the cost. It was well-reasoned and ... just kidding. Curious where you got your degree and wondering if I can get one online?

Scott Thomsen, Waterloo, Nebraska

Flattened signs

Have my fellow Omahans noticed the epidemic of flattened signs in medians? For over a year, I’ve seen chaos raining down on our medians. Recently, I encountered three in a radius of 100 yards at 114th and Dodge and to the north. I’m thinking it’s either texters, inexperienced drivers or knuckleheads who have a new craze (like the “knockout” game). With all the cameras at intersections, maybe the city officials could get to the bottom of this.

John Bourke, Omaha

Minimizing costs

Regarding the railcar project. Given the risk that the public will not embrace and use the railcar per estimates, wouldn’t it make sense to minimize the infrastructure costs as much as possible? This could be accomplished by not installing in-ground street rails and the ugly overhead power lines. But instead, purchase battery powered trains that look just like electric wire models that would be guided down the street by a magnetic strip applied to the street or guided by satellite like hands-free/self-driving car technology. The added value to this approach is less disruptions to the businesses along the route.

Bill Crosson, Omaha

Candy and nuts

I read with great interest the story about the company hired to study the gives and takes of the new streetcar on Farnam Street (Dec. 6).

There are enough ifs, ands and buts in the study to make the late baseball announcer, Harry Carey, proud.

He always said that: “if, if, and, and buts were candy and nuts, every day would be Christmas.”

Before I would have closed the hearing, I would have asked a simple question, “Would you, if given the chance, invest your companies money in this project?”

If the answer is no, then Omaha shouldn’t invest in it either.

Gene Anderson, Bennington

Praise for NU basketball

Nebraska men’s basketball team played No. 4 ranked Purdue and played overtime and almost won. Great players, great coach. Congratulations and keep it up.

Mary Hlas, Omaha