The Public Pulse: Ricketts fearmongers over conservation; Don't blame Sarpy County for crash

A terrible lesson
Thousands of cars drive down Platteview Road daily without careening into a ravine and bursting into flames. The key factors that make this possible are driving within the posted speed limits and not driving drunk.
Yet the parents of three Gretna teenagers are suing Sarpy County, alleging that their daughters would still be alive if only the county had implemented a different design on the road. They ignore the fact that the driver had a BAC of .09, over not only the limit for minors but over the limit for adults. They ignore the fact that, while driving drunk, they were speeding and, in fact, dispute the findings of experienced crash reconstructionists that concluded they were doing nearly 100 mph.
I feel very sorry for these families that they lost their children, but the harsh reality is that their daughters were drinking or hanging out with others who were drinking underage, they were driving while drunk, they were speeding while driving while drunk, and they are dead because of it. Not because of a road design or a flaw in a car.
I urge everyone to remember this crash and recognize the dangers of drunk driving, and I especially urge anybody in Gretna with information on this crash to report it to the Sheriff’s Office so that the people most responsible — those who supplied alcohol to children — are punished.
Nathan Rice, Lincoln
Conservation strategy
President Biden’s plan clearly states his intention to preserve 30% of American land nationally. Gov. Ricketts has recently spoken out against easements of property in Nebraska, which is completely unsurprising considering his family’s interest in purchasing and owning land.
What is ironic, yet not surprising, is that the USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), one arm of the Biden conservation effort, seems to be vehemently opposed by 16 Republican governors but was Ronald Reagan’s brainchild. CRP pulls environmentally sensitive land out of production, with the cooperation of the landowner, for 10-15 years to help improve water quality, slow soil erosion, and reduce the loss of wildlife habitat.
Biden’s plan calls for incentivizing and rewarding farmers, ranchers, forest owners and the fishing industry to increase voluntary conservation efforts. In addition, CRP is increasing rental rates and providing new “climate-smart” incentives to boost CRP acreage by 4 million acres.
Easements come in different varieties in Nebraska. In Nebraska, for example, the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program protects agricultural lands from conversion into non-agricultural uses. It also protects habitat for wildlife and fish, increases water quality, reduces flooding, recharges our precious groundwater, protects biological diversity, and provides educational and recreational opportunities through Wetland Reserve Easements.
Gov. Ricketts is doing a great job of creating fear and anxiety among rural communities during his town hall meetings by spreading falsehoods about the federal government “confiscating” land from private owners. As a state, we should be having a well-informed conversation about 30x30, CRP and the push for conservation across our great state.
Cynthia Douglas-Ybarra, Omaha
Class warfare mindset
The Wednesday, June 9 front-page article related to Warren Buffett’s income tax information is a good example of how judgmental and narrative-oriented our news media and their sources have become. It is one thing to expose leaked information that firmly points to wrongdoing or paints a pattern of immorality or illegal activity. It is a different matter to start with a narrative where the facts uncovered represent legal behavior with no indication of fraud or illegal activity.
The source of this article, ProPublica, rationalizes that their information (even though they know it was likely illegally obtained) is worthy of exposure for the “public good.” One needs to ask, what “good” are we talking about? Not once was reference made in the article to the good done with millions of dollars of legal charitable contributions made by wealthy individuals such Buffett.
Unlike the great series produced by the Omaha World-Herald on the Omaha Public Schools pension plan situation, this article is a narrative against wealth accumulation and a “pitch” for tax reform. Such discussion would seem more appropriate as an opinion editorial in a different part of the newspaper.
I assume there will be follow-up stories in future editions on details of current tax law, how it has evolved along with a history of Congress’ rationale for tax exemptions, individual tax rates and corporate tax rates globally. In addition, I would hope there would also be analysis of the positive impact of tax law on the public, the formation of capital for growth, jobs and the U.S. competitiveness.
A nice personal touch might be examples of taxes paid by the Omaha World-Herald, to make it “real,” rather than the hypothetical calculations as used in the article.
Terry McClain, Fremont, Neb.
No to TIF request
TIF funding has become a cookie jar for developers, so naturally Ho-Chunk wants to dip their hand in for the new casino. I find it a huge stretch to think a gambling enterprise is a “public good” to be funded with public money. I don’t oppose building a casino in Omaha; I oppose Ho-Chunk building it with my tax money.
This TIF vote presents a great opportunity for the new City Council to show they are not a rubber stamp.
James McCarthy, Omaha