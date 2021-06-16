The Public Pulse: Ricketts fearmongers over conservation; Don't blame Sarpy County for crash

A terrible lesson

Thousands of cars drive down Platteview Road daily without careening into a ravine and bursting into flames. The key factors that make this possible are driving within the posted speed limits and not driving drunk.

Yet the parents of three Gretna teenagers are suing Sarpy County, alleging that their daughters would still be alive if only the county had implemented a different design on the road. They ignore the fact that the driver had a BAC of .09, over not only the limit for minors but over the limit for adults. They ignore the fact that, while driving drunk, they were speeding and, in fact, dispute the findings of experienced crash reconstructionists that concluded they were doing nearly 100 mph.

I feel very sorry for these families that they lost their children, but the harsh reality is that their daughters were drinking or hanging out with others who were drinking underage, they were driving while drunk, they were speeding while driving while drunk, and they are dead because of it. Not because of a road design or a flaw in a car.