The Public Pulse: Ricketts is Pillen's pick; Consumption tax makes sense; Beloved unicameral

No surprise here

Why am I not surprised with the appointment of Pete Ricketts to fill the empty senate seat? Bottom line: money talks. Not the most-qualified.

Mary Tice, Omaha

Different tax system

Martha Stoddard’s Jan. 6 article relating to a proposed consumption tax should be of interest to Nebraskans that are tired of increasing property taxes.

Kudos should be given to Nebraska State Sens. Paul Von Behren of Fremont and Steve Erdman of Bayard for their actions relating to the implementation of a consumption tax. Simply put, the consumption tax would replace most state and local taxes in Nebraska, including property taxes. Senator Erdman was very clear on his proposed legislation when he stated “this is not a cost-cutting proposal, it is a different tax system.” Erdman’s proposed legislation would exempt groceries.

Former Nebraska congressman and Omaha mayor Hal Daub outlined the legislation in a Midland Voices column (Feb. 6, 2022). Mr. Daub’s proposal made sense in 2022, Sen. Erdman’s proposal makes sense in 2023.

Dean Podoll, La Vista

One-house legislature

So Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard thinks one of Nebraska’s favorite sons and most widely known statesmen, Sen. George W. Norris, was “nothing special,” and that his mission wasn’t “honorable” (“Rural state lawmaker proposes scrapping unicameral in Nebraska”)? What nerve!

I’d be interested to read additional “thoughts” from Erdman to support this. Was he too liberal for Erdman’s tastes? I’d like Erdman to take a look around at his own district and realize how much support for rural farmers would not exist without Sen. Norris’ efforts toward his mission. Until then, I will go on knowing the trailblazer that Sen. Norris was and appreciate the fruits of his mission, from the TVA, strengthening labor unions, direct election of U.S. senators, and, yes, our own beloved unicameral.

Joseph Ashley, Omaha

Parking ramp

Why are we, the taxpayers, paying $99 million for the Mutual of Omaha parking ramp? What did the city use for comps when determining a fair price? There is a seven-story parking ramp sitting at 2023 Douglas that has a tax value of $500,000.

Mike Nikolas, Omaha

Yes to streetcar

As a native of Omaha, I felt the need about 20 years ago to leave the city so I could seek out my aspirational career of transit planning. After living in the Denver area during this time, where I am still a regular light rail commuter, I have had opportunities to help expand transit in the Mile High City and work for other transit systems across the country.

I am very excited to see the Omaha streetcar project finally get underway as part of many reasons that compel me to permanently get back home.

Similar to what I have witnessed firsthand in my career in other cities, the Omaha streetcar lays the groundwork for creating a central spine of the transit system that can grow into serving adjacent neighborhoods. I also see it as an essential part of a multimodal transportation system providing options for different kinds of transit throughout the metropolitan area. Perhaps most important, as a parent, I see it as offering better mobility choices for future generations.

The initial streetcar project may not be absolutely perfect, as I have experienced in building other transit corridors, but it is a start and gets Omaha closer to achieving the goal of having more transportation options for a healthy metropolitan area.

Eric Miller,

Highlands Ranch, Colorado

New plates, expired tags

The Dec. 16 paper showed a picture of our states new license plates for the coming year on the front page of the Midlands section.

Shown on that plate was a royal blue sticker already several months out of date. Based on the out-of-date stickers I see every day while driving our Omaha streets, maybe that was supposed to be funny. Sorry, it was not.

Multiple times last month from 42nd Street to the interstate to the I-680 turn off, I was passed by no less than 14 cars with clearly visible royal blue stickers 1 through 11.

Three cars with yellow stickers, and even one red sticker with white lettering as opposed to our current legal white stickers with red lettering. Effective Jan. 1, the only legal tags for our current plates will be a white tag with red lettering.

Sorry but blue, yellow, red and black tags will be clearly illegal and offending vehicles should be pulled over immediately and ticketed.

Although it is very clear that the drivers of these vehicles are openly breaking Omaha law, it also leads one to wonder if they are also breaking the Nebraska law that requires all drivers to also have liability insurance. Maybe this is a reason we are experiencing so many hit-and-runs on our streets.

Along with the current “Click-It-or-Ticket” campaigns, let’s also have checkpoints near our city’s major roadways and intersections and pull over those drivers clearly driving on expired tags. I think the results would amaze even our city officials.

Using a wheel tax of $50 per vehicle, and the number of illegal drivers I encountered on my recent drive, the lost wheel tax alone amounts to $900.

Our street repair budget and all of my fellow drivers legally licensing and insuring their vehicles deserve better.

Dennis Fleming, Omaha

Trash pick up

Week after week, we have to call and tell the garbage folks they have not picked up our trash. We are in week three of no pick up. There’s obviously a failure somewhere in the system. Now that we are overflowing, I am greatly concerned. Do we pile things outside for the raccoons to get or in the house? Help, I’m 83 years old! They are supposed to come and get the container.

Thomas Falconer, Omaha

Unimproved streets

This whole debate about the streetcar project is ridiculous when there are over 300 miles of unimproved streets and roads within the city limits that the city says are not in the budget to repair. Why is the city borrowing $306 million on just three miles of streetcar transportation when just a small percentage of residents will actually use it? These unimproved streets are in residential areas that are used daily by the residents, as well as adjacent to heavily traveled roads and shopping districts. It seems ludicrous to spend that kind of money on an aesthetic-type of project for a small area of downtown when vehicles all over the city are being damaged daily on unimproved roads that residents can’t avoid in order to navigate their neighborhoods. Can someone explain this to me?

Cathy Hart, Omaha

An expensive mistake

So, Jay Noddle and some other streetcar advocates argue that its (streetcar) use is not for transit, but for development (Dec. 29). Could he or someone else please explain fully how a streetcar project will increase development if it’s not there for transit? I certainly hope they don’t think people are going to ride the streetcar from, say, 42nd Street to downtown Omaha to go to work. Warren Buffet is right — it’s all a mistake set in cement.

Dean Hayes, Bellevue

Smart on crime

Tough on crime means tough on taxpayers. With prison overcrowding in Nebraska pointing to new prisons and staff increases for manning those prisons, the costs of prison construction, maintenance and staff expenses would be paid by the taxpayers.

And with longer sentences stretching into inmates’ senior years, expensive treatments for age-related medical conditions become necessary, again to be paid by the taxpayers.

Some politicians adopt a tough-on-crime stance to avoid being perceived as soft-on-crime. But there is another option: smart-on-crime. Under this option, the Department of Corrections would do some actual correcting, instead of just dumping former inmates back into society where they can re-offend and find themselves back in the prison system. Under this option, judges would have the authority to place non-violent offenders in diversion programs which entail less expense than doing time in prison.

And a sentence reduction option would permit older inmates, who are less likely to re-offend, to be granted early release, sparing taxpayers the expense of caring for them.

If we were to adopt the smart-on-crime model, Nebraska, rather than having the most overcrowded prison system in the country, could become a model for other states to follow. And Nebraska taxpayers would find relief.

Robert Ranney, Omaha

