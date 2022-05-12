The Public Pulse: Ricketts' legacy; Not another gift; Abortion gives an excuse

Ricketts’ legacy

With the ugly reign of Pete Ricketts coming to a close, we should look at least partially at his legacy. He campaigned to fix Nebraska’s high property taxes, assured everyone that he would fix the prison overcrowding issue, fix prison staffing problems and take care of Nebraska’s child welfare problem, among other promises.

Today, ask many Nebraskans what is their biggest complaint about our state and property taxes being too high is the first thing they say. Nebraska is number one in one thing — prison overcrowding — and prison staffing is still not totally fixed. And the St. Francis part of trying to privatize child welfare was a total and costly colossal failure, as was the whole plan to privatize the Department of Health and Human Services, wasting millions of state tax dollars.

His legacy? A nearly eight-year disaster.

Al Mumm, Waterloo

President, Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans

Mutual’s gifts

No. Just no. Do not make the block east of the downtown library site another gift to Mutual of Omaha. That property has been city park land, for the benefit of all Omahans. If the city wants to lease the land to Mutual while it builds a new office building, that is marginally acceptable. But having agreed to sell the library space “at a price to be determined later” and then pay Mutual the cost to build the parking stalls on the first 12 floors of the building and give them TIF financing and then sell the additional ground “at market value”? Is this code for “How dumb do we think the electorate are?”

I suggest a better use of the ground would be as a lush, quiet greenspace, a space devoid of hustle and bustle, a mental health break, an arboretum similar to that at 105th and Blondo provided by OPPD.

And tell Mutual enough is enough. The citizenry should be better served.

If Mutual wants to preserve space for future building, the old Civic Auditorium land is still available.

Maureen Hunt, Omaha

Pro-life motivation

Supporters of abortion do not seem to understand what motivates people who are pro-life. Pregnant women face many challenges (lack of support, lack of funds) that precede the pregnancy, and what does abortion do to solve them? Rather than providing help, abortion gives an excuse which some bad employers, undependable men and unaccountable government officials use to avoid their responsibilities.

Instead of demonstrating, mobilizing and fundraising for abortion, these forces would do better to devote their energies to advocate for policies that promote health and well-being for women and families, both before and after birth.

Susan Judd, Omaha

Spending problem

As this is a midterm election year, I have already started to hear the cry of, “The Trump tax cuts are the reason we have record federal deficits.” That may make for great politics, but it certainly does not fit with the facts. The IRS just reported that the U.S. Treasury took in a record $2.1 trillion in the first six months of this fiscal year (October 2021 through March 2022). This is the first time in the history of our country that the treasury has taken in $2 trillion in a six-month period. In fact, the treasury is forecasting a record $4.4 trillion in tax collections this fiscal year. However, even with record tax receipts, our annual deficit is forecast at well over $1 trillion. Contrary to what you have been told, we do not have a revenue problem; what we have is a spending problem.

Dave Reeble, Elkhorn

Indisputable Facts

1. Carbon trioxide (CO3) is comprised of three oxygen atoms and one carbon atom.

2. Any number that adds up to nine can be divided by nine with no remainder. Examples: 81, 234, 121212. Check it out!

3. Donald Trump lost a free, fair and secure presidential election. The Supreme Court and multiple lower courts rejected Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. While Donald Trump was unsuccessful in the courts, he convinced a majority of Republicans to believe the “big lie.” In our current, extremely polarized electorate, belief in the integrity of our elections is critical to preserving our democracy.

David and Barbara Daughton, Omaha