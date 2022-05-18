The Public Pulse: Ricketts on abortion; Young people plead for action; Value of college degree

Ricketts on CNN

Once again, Gov. Ricketts proclaimed Nebraska a pro-life state as he responded to an interview with Dana Bash. In the interview, he answered that a pregnancy caused by rape should be carried to term. He also stated that a special session of the legislature should be called to get our trigger legislation in place in case Roe v. Wade is overturned

I am so tired of his proclamations about Nebraska being a pro-life state. When did he ask the rest of us if we agree? I know there are many women, and men too, who are not happy with him speaking for all of us. What is our recourse in this matter?

Sandra Pistone, Omaha

Question for Buffett

Two teens from Iowa attended the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha on April 30 to ask Warren Buffett this question: “With enough investment in wind and renewables to soon meet Iowa’s energy needs, why hasn’t Berkshire Energy invested in our futures by making adequate retirement plans for your coal plants, which are currently Iowa’s biggest polluters and will continue to be until your finally retire them in 2049-when we’re both middle-aged?” (Midlands Voice, May 12) Unfortunately, their question was never answered as Mr. Buffett only made it through 30 of the 60 questions.

It was encouraging to read in the New York Times that dissident shareholders are thinking like these two teenagers, and “have put up a proposal for vote that asks Berkshire Hathaway to overhaul how it views and details its climate risk.” Disappointing that Mr. Buffett has resisted providing such a proposal in light of the fact that “Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which manages a large number of utilities, has lagged rivals in lowering emissions”. Although the climate proposal has the support of many larger shareholders outside Mr. Buffett’s inner circle, the “Omaha Oracle” opposes this proposal.

To quote Hannah Hayes and Lillian Hill, “No matter how frequently young people plead for actions, nothing can change until politicians and billionaires start treating climate change like the existential threat it is.” Billionaire Buffett has the power and the means to make meaningful changes to address this existential threat facing our youth, but his actions to date seem to indicate he has no will to do so.

Marlene Wilken, Omaha

Value of degree

I very much enjoyed reading “Higher education is at a turning point,” (May 15). As an entrepreneur, the problem of falling enrollment seems pretty easy to understand. For decades, the cost of a college education has increased much faster than inflation and wage growth. To make matters worse, the perception today, held by many is that colleges and universities seem much more interested in indoctrinating our kids than educating them. The number of degree path offerings has also exploded, which probably makes the institution considerably less efficient, and many of these new degrees are not very marketable either. Exactly what are you going to do with a “gender studies” degree outside of academia? A successful business must deliver what its customers want and do so in an efficient and effective manner. Seems pretty simple why institutions of higher education are failing.

Dave Reeble, Elkhorn

Brain drain

Nebraska Republican leaders are between a rock and a hard place. They believe that the “brain drain” in the state is a result of high taxes, inadequate recreational facilities, inadequate high paying jobs, inadequate cultural opportunities and inadequate housing choices. Republican leaders fail to recognize that highly talented, creative and educated young people are repulsed by the political environment that Republican leaders continue to proliferate.

This political environment includes a myopic world view, namely: an anti-immigrant perspective, ethno-centric view of Christianity, anti-LGBTQ mentality, an anti-democratic perspective that promotes plutocracy and authoritarianism, anti-healthcare access, a disdain for the civil rights of our imprisoned population, a reckless disregard for the quality of our foster care system, an ignorant view of climate change, a reckless disregard for the inequities inherent in our criminal justice system and denial of the existence of systemic racism, just to name a few.

Young, educated, creative Nebraskans understand this. They want to establish roots in states that respect science, diversity, humanity and equality. Those young, creative, educated Nebraskans will help some other state to thrive in the very areas that Republican leaders view as inadequate in Nebraska. A cynical view of this “brain drain” problem is that these young, creative and educated individuals are likely to be independents or Democrats and not the type of people Nebraskan Republican leaders would like to remain in the state. They are getting what they deserve.

Chuck Kilgore, Omaha

Just a reminder

On May 3, 2022, at about 3 p.m., we were headed in our Jeep, going west on Dodge, waiting at the light to turn south on 144th Street. The light was yellow when I noticed that we were still waiting, and then we saw a couple of geese waddling across the walk way in front of us. Then we saw a whole line of goslings waddling after them, followed by two additional grown geese. The light had turned green and someone somewhere in the line of cars behind us honked briefly, but nobody moved any cars and the family of geese nonchalantly made their way across the very busy highway. Those homesteaders had clearly obeyed the traffic lights, but, with the little ones, they just weren’t fast enough. Finally, a young woman exited her car, hurriedly ran in front of us, scurried over to grab two goslings who had apparently lost their way over the curb, tossed them gently back on the cement with the other geese. Then the young woman rapidly returned to her car and everything proceeded normally.

Would that the whole world had that same kind of patience and kindness which we all watched (and displayed) while waiting at this very dangerous crossroads.

Sarah Voss, Omaha

Send me back

Supermarket shootings. School shootings. Church shootings. Mall shootings. COVID-19. $4-a-gallon gas. Cars to put the gas in that cost what a house used to. Not enough formula to feed a nation of starving babies.

Welcome to the 21st Century. “The Jetsons” it ain’t. Send me back to the 1960s.

David Johnson, Council Bluffs

Voting policy

I was so happy to see the letter from Walter Noordam (“Independent voter blues,” May 15). I am also a registered independent voter in Nebraska. I had requested the non-partisan ballot for the Republican Party primary. I had been looking forward to expressing my views regarding the Republican gubernatorial race. I have been voting as an independent since I was 18 years old.

Over 20% of the registered voters in Nebraska are independent voters according to statistics from the office of the Nebraska Secretary of State. I did not realize that the Nebraska Republican Party was allowed to limit my participation in the voting process because I choose to select the candidates that are the closest to representing my point of view. I wholeheartedly agree with Walter Noordam in his resentment of the party’s policy. I can only imagine how many of the over 268,000 registered independent voters also agree.

Janyce Dawson, Omaha

Cease the carnage

We have been dealing with a slow form of “genocide” in the U.S. for years. Homicide, suicide and mass shootings are all far too common. From March 19 through April 17, there were eight mass shootings in this country (Omaha World-Herald, April 19). When and how is this carnage going to cease?

I have contacted Sens. Sasse and Fisher and Congressman Bacon voicing my concerns my concerns. In return, I receive platitudes and form letters. Our three members of Congress have ratings above 90% from Gun Owners of America and the NRA, but 0% from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Legislation has been passed for the study of the causes of gun violence by the CDC. However it is continually blocked by the Dickey Amendment.

Our members of Congress all claim to be pro-life and anti-gun control. In light of the ongoing epidemic of gun deaths, those positions would appear to contradictory.

Who is going to stand up and say too many people have died?

John Wupper, Elkhorn

Benefits of composting

Composting is an environmentally friendly practice that all households should implement.

Growing up, I have had family members who practiced composting and had their own compost bins. It is intriguing that people can have all different shapes and sizes of compost bins, if they work for the individual household that is what matters.

In turn, adding this compost to soil will help plants grow. I have read that roughly 30% of what we throw away is food scraps and yard waste, which could be composted instead. Everyday garbage, even daily coffee grounds, can be composted.

People should begin to compost a portion of their waste instead of sending it off to a nearby landfill.

Dejah Olsen, Fremont

Policy service regulation

As we head into general election campaigns, we focus on our workers in Nebraska. The railroads continue to exploit the customers they service, the workers who make them billions, and the public who funds the fed for regulation of safe efficient service of interstate commerce.

Wall Street is at war with main street and rural Nebraska. Inflation numbers are pointing to supply chain issues caused by PSR railroads. Public safety is at risk and workers in Nebraska have been negatively impacted. Corporations have invested and strong-armed politicians and government officials to look the other way.

It’s up to us, the workers, farmers, ranchers, public and the shippers to stop these abuses in our state. Stand with us to make all elected officials and candidates answer hard questions to make PSR — a policy service regulation rather than the PSR for Wall Street.

Jeff Cooley, Lemoyne, Nebraska

Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council

Voter turnout

Fantastic job Douglas County voters, we had a record turnout for the primary with 31.5% of the registered voters doing their civic duty by casting a vote. What a joke. Can someone explain to me why people register to vote and then do not take the time to go and cast a ballot?

Tim Backora, Omaha

Teaching methods

The raft of laws restricting what may or must be taught in the public schools are, for the most part, silly to say the least. Judging by the comments made by some public officials, especially school boards and parents, one would think the goal of public school teachers is to fill their students with impure and downright crazy ideas.

I taught for 38 years. During that time, almost without exception, I encountered teachers who would make excellent neighbors and friends. Most of my colleagues were registered Republicans who attended church regularly.

For the most part, I taught American government. We talked about “the issues of the day,” which were in the news. Discussing controversial issues drew the students’ interests. We had speakers who held public office, we visited the courts and the Nebraska Unicameral and yes, we spent most of our class time learning subject matter which explained how the various levels of government worked.

It was amazing to hear how many parents say their child had started reading the newspaper and watching television news.

Dave Haar, Omaha