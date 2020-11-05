The Public Pulse: Ricketts, take this step; Public rallies, public health

Gov. Ricketts, take this step

When I read the front page article this morning regarding the record setting deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska, I said aloud: Gov. Ricketts, please issue a statewide mandate for public face coverings.

I know the argument that mandating the wearing of face coverings is taking away people’s rights. OK, then let’s be consistent. Are my rights taken away when it’s against the law to drive without a seat belt? Are my rights taken away when it’s against the law to speed above the limit? Are my rights taken away when it’s against the law to drive through a stop sign, to drive without proof of insurance and on and on? No! We know all these laws save lives.

Protecting yourself and others from the virus is a pro-life issue. Face coverings should not be pro-choice. They protect life.

Please, Gov. Ricketts, help us save lives.

Len Sagenbrecht, Omaha

Let local authorities take action