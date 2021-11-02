The Public Pulse: Ricketts wrong on mandate issue; 'Hamilton' excellence; Blacks, abortion

The team he has at this time is young, so there is a lot of hope for the future. Sorry to say, Scott Frost might not be around to see it happen. Perhaps only the $20 million buyout will keep him here.

Wayne B. Rupp, Weeping Water, Neb.

Frost’s failure

If Frost want to try to salvage his career and help NU win for a change, he better get back in the box upstairs and call plays like he did at Oregon, because he is not much on the sidelines; terrible play calling. A 3 and 9 season doesn’t work around here. First time I have ever seen fans walk out in disgust before the game is over. He doesn’t walk on water like he did in Florida.

R.E. Kistner, Omaha

Resettlement info

The public is invited to “Refugee Resettlement 101” information night on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Blair Library and Technology Center, 2233 Civic Dr., Blair. This is on Veterans Day because of the brave Afghanis who’ve assisted our U.S. military troops and veterans. Our speakers are Holly Kaffenberger and Ted Blessing from Lutheran Family Services, who will describe how to best coordinate donations and resettlement concerns for the new refugees arriving in the Omaha area.