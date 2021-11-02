The Public Pulse: Ricketts wrong on mandate issue; 'Hamilton' excellence; Blacks, abortion

Ricketts wrong
Gov. Ricketts is “stunned” that the federal government is regulating safety and health in the workplace. He must be flabbergasted to learn that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been regulating workplace safety since 1970 and can constitutionally do so by virtue of the Commerce Clause in Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution.
A vaccine mandate is a safety and health measure. So what is his opposition? Some people don’t want to be vaccinated. So what! I’ll bet some workers don’t want to be trained on operating a forklift or wear fall protection when roofing a building or wearing a safety harness when entering a grain bin. How long are we going to allow the pandemic to continue because we don’t take the necessary measures all the while catering to the ill-informed anti-vaxxers?
The governor, who claims that the vaccine mandate is a “stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power,” cannot explain why his state government requires children to be vaccinated for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, and rubella, hepatitis B, and chicken pox in order to attend school.
Why not just try governing? After all, it is what you were elected to do.
Patrick Barrett, Omaha
Support local
Take a bow, William Steiner. The suggestions in your populist Christmas letter (Pulse, Oct. 31) are excellent. Support local; support the U.S. Thanks.
Allan Koenig, Elkhorn
‘Hamilton’ excellence
I sincerely hope Nebraskans will take the opportunity (as I did) to see “Hamilton” at the Orpheum Theatre during its run here. The production is top-notch, and the price of admission is well worth it! I was particularly struck by two performances worthy of highlighting: Bryson Bruce’s vibrant portrayal of Thomas Jefferson was simply outstanding and utterly riveting, and Zoe Jensen’s stunning singing as Eliza Hamilton brought tears to my eyes on multiple occasions.
Nebraskans: Support a fantastic production and go see the show!
Ian Swanson, Omaha
They certainly adjusted
Before Scott Frost ever coached a down of Nebraska football, he was asked about his style of coaching in the Big 10 Conference. He proudly stated that the Big 10 Conference would have to “adjust” to his “style of football.” Well, we know for certain that the Big 10 Conference certainly did, and not to his, nor to our liking. Until he develops Big 10 style of offensive and defensive lines, NU will have a difficult time winning games in the conference. Never mind even thinking of conference championships.
The team he has at this time is young, so there is a lot of hope for the future. Sorry to say, Scott Frost might not be around to see it happen. Perhaps only the $20 million buyout will keep him here.
Wayne B. Rupp, Weeping Water, Neb.
Frost’s failure
If Frost want to try to salvage his career and help NU win for a change, he better get back in the box upstairs and call plays like he did at Oregon, because he is not much on the sidelines; terrible play calling. A 3 and 9 season doesn’t work around here. First time I have ever seen fans walk out in disgust before the game is over. He doesn’t walk on water like he did in Florida.
R.E. Kistner, Omaha
Resettlement info
The public is invited to “Refugee Resettlement 101” information night on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Blair Library and Technology Center, 2233 Civic Dr., Blair. This is on Veterans Day because of the brave Afghanis who’ve assisted our U.S. military troops and veterans. Our speakers are Holly Kaffenberger and Ted Blessing from Lutheran Family Services, who will describe how to best coordinate donations and resettlement concerns for the new refugees arriving in the Omaha area.
This should be very helpful information to all church members, businesses, military and school personnel, and any citizen who wishes to coordinate donations for food, furniture, literacy, housing and mentoring.
These Afghanis have risked all they had to help our troops and we can now return support to them. For further information, contact the Washington County Democrats who are sponsoring this event. Masks encouraged.
Nancy Schroeder, Blair, Neb.
Blacks, abortion
According to a 2020 Gallup poll, fewer than half of Blacks in our nation believe that abortion is morally acceptable. Why then would the NAACP advise Black athletes against playing for any Texas-based professional sports organization, citing as one of the reasons the fetal heartbeat law? This law will save the lives of a higher percentage of unborn Black children than non-Blacks.
The logical next step would be to recommend all Blacks leave Texas. Would that serve their membership, or just the woke leadership that is in bed with the Democrat Party that has taken their votes for granted for decades?
John Bowen, Omaha
He’s a disaster
Car rentals up 87.7%, used cars up 45.2%, gas prices up 45%, airfare up 24.6%, hotels up 16.9%, furniture up 8.6%, TV’s up 7.6%, shoes up 6.5%. Supply chain issues, unprecedented number of immigrants illegally crossing our southern borders, the fiasco in Afghanistan, riots, looting and violence in Portland, Ore., among other places. Unprecedented numbers of police “retiring” and also quitting. Violent crimes up in most major cities.
How much longer does the Jedi mind trick work on the American people?
Brian Hickey, La Vista
COVID safeguards
I agree with Weysan Dun (Sept. 23 column, “Sacrificing to fight COVID is the real American way”). I believe in personal choice. I’m fully vaccinated but most of my friends aren’t and won’t get it.
As my years of living have taught me, don’t judge anybody and most people will never change their minds about masks or vaccination. I don’t think rewards or bribes will do any good.
I leave you anti-vaxxers with this: Don’t make your loved ones and medical staff say, “I see you in the ICU!”
Wanda Hill, Omaha