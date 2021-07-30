The Public Pulse: Ricketts wrong to oppose CDC; Mask wearing; Sex education

Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary defines “standards” as “something established by authority, custom, or general consent as a model or example.” Nebraskans have loudly, clearly and overwhelmingly withheld their consent and denied the Nebraska Department of Education and Board of Education the authority to approve and establish the proposed health standards.

If the sex education portions that have been so vigorously opposed in overwhelming fashion aren’t completely removed in the second draft, the standards must be scrapped as demanded by “We the People.”

Blake Cole, Omaha

Racism

As I read the letters to the Pulse, I am always amazed at how many people know what the “majority” of Nebraskans or the American people feel on any particular subject. My guess is that what they are really saying is that the majority, or all, of their friends feel as they do.

Whether we like it or not, we are a “class” society and for the most part we always have been, whether it be economically, religious, race, etc. We tend to socialize and live our lives with and around people that we have some or most of those things in common.