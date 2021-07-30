The Public Pulse: Ricketts wrong to oppose CDC; Mask wearing; Sex education

Ricketts wrong
Pete Ricketts should keep his ridiculous opinion about the CDC’s mask guidance to himself. The last I checked, he has a degree in marketing and finance, not medicine. This was not even a mask mandate; it was important and potentially live-saving guidance by medical professionals who know a lot more than he does. This governor is so clearly hypocritical when calling himself pro-life. What about the lives of the children who are at terrible risk of being infected until they can get vaccinated?
Shame on you, Pete Ricketts, I hope you can live with the consequences of your immoral, politically motivated, and uninformed rantings.
Diane Watson, Omaha
Too old
I am 82 years old. I am fully vaccinated. For whatever time I have left on Earth, I will not be wearing a mask.
Mike Weaver Sr., Omaha
They’re men
Evan Bland’s “Austin wants to ‘get out of the way’ of talented OL” (Nebraska Football, July 27) held the clue to Big Red’s poor performance record. NU offensive line coach Greg Austin wants to “Get out of the way and let the boys be boys.” Players on the O Line are called linemen, not lineboys. Scott Frost continually refers to his “pieces” as “kids.”
My husband, who taught college students for 38 years, says boys don’t take responsibility; young men do. If Big Red’s coaches changed their attitude and language, maybe the team would perform better.
Elizabeth Frenzel, Omaha
Great partnership
As a proud product of Nebraska public schools, I enthusiastically support I Love Public Schools, an organization dedicated to supporting Nebraska public education through documentary filmmaking. My journey into the nonprofit space would not have been possible without the foundation I gained from my public school upbringing.
The films that I Love Public Schools created over the last year have provided comfort for teachers throughout the state as they balanced working remotely and raising a family, and it gave hope to those who feel hopeless and under-appreciated. I Love Public Schools is telling the story of how we can all come together and impact the lives of our students and families in the state of Nebraska.
Avenue Scholars prides itself on providing access and support to young people of hope and need through education and supportive relationships. The number of schools and school districts that Avenue Scholars works with to provide students with career opportunities is powerful. There is so much collaboration that happens between schools, teachers, coaches, students, and nonprofits. I Love Public Schools is our shared vehicle to tell those stories and bring our community closer together.
These two organizations are essential to the development of our state and capture the spirit in which we collectively make a great impact.
Jamar Dorsey, Ed.D., Omaha
director of community engagement
and high school partnerships,
Avenue Scholars
Not the same writer
I want to disavow any connection to the Thursday, July 29 Public Pulse letter by another writer, Craig Christiansen, entitled “Voter ID approach.”
Craig R. Christiansen, Ph.D., Omaha
No to this proposal
Since being introduced by the Nebraska Department of Education earlier this year, the proposed health education standards have received consistent and overwhelming opposition. Separate articles in The World-Herald have referred to the opposition as a “firestorm” and “a groundswell of statewide opposition.” Parents, grandparents, a majority of Nebraska state senators, dozens of Nebraska school boards, Gov. Ricketts and other Nebraska citizens have focused their staunch opposition, appropriately, on the age-inappropriate, ideological, non-scientific sex education areas of the standards.
Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary defines “standards” as “something established by authority, custom, or general consent as a model or example.” Nebraskans have loudly, clearly and overwhelmingly withheld their consent and denied the Nebraska Department of Education and Board of Education the authority to approve and establish the proposed health standards.
If the sex education portions that have been so vigorously opposed in overwhelming fashion aren’t completely removed in the second draft, the standards must be scrapped as demanded by “We the People.”
Blake Cole, Omaha
Racism
As I read the letters to the Pulse, I am always amazed at how many people know what the “majority” of Nebraskans or the American people feel on any particular subject. My guess is that what they are really saying is that the majority, or all, of their friends feel as they do.
Whether we like it or not, we are a “class” society and for the most part we always have been, whether it be economically, religious, race, etc. We tend to socialize and live our lives with and around people that we have some or most of those things in common.
Dare I say that people are not born “racist”? If a person is a racist, whether it be against white or black or any other race, it is most generally taught at home. I was raised in a part of the country where there was a lot of racism in the ’40s and ’50s, but I knew by the time I was 10 that slavery had been a horrible thing. I didn’t have to have a class in school to be taught that. Though I would have had to have a class to teach me that I am complacent in slavery and therefore should be ashamed of myself.
By the way, my personal opinion is that white is not the only color or other physical differential that can be considered racist. In my view, racist is hatred for someone different from you whether it be black, white, red or yellow, without consideration for character, which is a primary factor in a civilized society.
Dean Briscoe, Papillion