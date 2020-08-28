The Public Pulse: Right call by Evnen; Political signs; Well done, Julie Schmit-Albin

Evnen made right ruling
Thank you, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, for ruling improper the three gambling initiatives sponsored by some large organizations seeking to increase gambling in Nebraska.
The sponsors paid solicitors, including some from outside Nebraska, to come into the state, garnered signatures and submitted the petitions to the secretary on July 2, 2020. The secretary ruled the sponsors had worded petitions in a misleading manner and also found multiple other flaws, such as failure to mention in the petitions’ “object statement” large tax breaks for gaming operators. The tax breaks were only mentioned in the middle of a single-spaced “Regulatory Initiative” over nine pages long.
In my view, the sponsors’ incomplete language continues to this day: An executive of one sponsor (according to The World-Herald) questioned why the ruling did not occur until this month, when the initiative language has been “out” for “more than a year.” The executive neglected to mention the petitions were submitted just last month and that Secretary Evnen gave the sponsors multiple chances thereafter to submit detailed letter briefs, the last of which Secretary Evnen just received Aug. 17. (See page 2 of ruling.)
Lynn Ashby, Omaha
Political signs vulnerable
The Aug. 26 Public Pulse letter from Jannette Davis indicates political yard signs were never disturbed before Donald Trump. Surprise! I have had yard signs stolen nearly every year, as they are all “the most important election in our lifetime.” In fact I have already lost two signs this year. Sorry, DJ Trump and his followers are not responsible.
While there may be good people on both sides, there are also dorks!
Mike Goodin, Schleswig, Iowa
Well done, Julie Schmit-Albin
Rest assured, our Lord Jesus called home another faithful servant. The millions of angels accompanying her to heaven sang gloriously with complete love and admiration for their tireless advocate, Julie Schmit-Albin. With dignity, compassion and love she proclaimed the truth and beauty of all life. Well done, Julie. Well done.
Gary Mixan, Bellevue
Exposure threat in schools
I have been reading a lot of comments in the Public Pulse about schools closing and the sports issue. I would like to share my thoughts.
Whatever happened to common sense? No one wants to put any of their family in danger of getting this horrible virus. Also, teachers and students are in danger. Why can’t schools stay closed for the rest of the year or longer? Will it hurt anything to miss getting more education at this time?
And on the sports issue — I also love most sports, but I also love my life. So I can put the sports on hold for now. I want to keep the players and the fans safe. I and my family all follow the rules. We wear our masks and hope all people do the same. I’m a senior, age 92.
Lena M. Pattavina, Omaha
